Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

The first British-American newspaper was published in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1690, but was retracted just four days later for containing controversial reports published "without authority," according to EBSCO.

The headline, rather than enticing the reader to continue, served as more of an introduction to the publication, outlining its purpose to inform. The paper itself, however, never circulated past the first issue.

As the years went on, headlines featuring a call to action or a brief summary of the biggest national (and sometimes global) events were stamped on the front page in large, bold letters.

Topics such as politics, war, technological and scientific advancements, pop culture, and the passing of major figures filled the pages to keep citizens updated with the latest goings-on. Over time, news evolved from print to radio and television, and later to blogs and online publications, giving people access to reports with a quick search rather than waiting for the mail or visiting the newsstand.

A lot has changed since the first newspaper, but headlines remain, regardless of where they are printed or published. Each year, one headline summarized the most newsworthy event, sometimes in just a single word, sometimes insensitively.

Whether crafted to make you buy a newspaper or, in modern times, click and subscribe, these headlines now occupy a permanent place in history, reminding us of the state of the country and the world the year we were born.

Here are the exact headlines that took over the news in the U.S. the year you were born, according to The Pioneer.

THE BIGGEST NEWS HEADLINE THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN

1925

‘SCOPES “GUILTY” IN APE CASE’

1926

‘2000 DEATHS IN HURRICANE; LOSSES REACH $250,000,000’

1927

‘LINDBERGH LANDS IN PARIS’

1928

‘YANK GIRL FLIES ATLANTIC’

Getty Images

1929

‘WALL ST. IN PANIC AS STOCKS CRASH’

1930

‘SEE ANOTHER WORLD IN THE SKY’

1931

‘EMPIRE STATE TOWER, TALLEST IN WORLD, IS OPENED BY HOOVER’

1932

‘ROOSEVELT WINS!’

1933

‘PROHIBITION ENDS AT LAST!’

1934

‘MIDWEST DUST STORM MOVES TO EAST COAST’

1935

‘SENATE PASSES SECURITY BILL’

1936

‘HITLER HOSTS OLYMPICS’

1937

‘HINDENBURG EXPLODES!’

1938

‘PEACE’

1930s The LA Times Front Page | Camerique/GettyImages

1939

‘WAR!’

1940

‘PARIS HAS FALLEN’

1941

‘WAR! OAHU BOMBED BY JAPANESE PLANES’

1942

‘JAPANESE BEGIN EVACUATION TREK’

1943

‘STALINGRAD ARMY WIPED OUT’

1944

‘FRANCE INVADED’

1945

‘ATOM BOMB ROCKS JAPS’

1946

‘GOERING & CO. TO BE HANGED’

1947

‘DODGERS PURCHASE ROBINSON, FIRST NEGRO IN MODERN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL’

1948

‘STATE OF ISRAEL IS BORN’

1949

‘ATLANTIC PACT REVEALED’

1950

‘N. KOREA REDS DECLARE WAR’

1951

‘ATOM SPY COUPLE SENTENCED TO DIE; AIDE GETS 30 YEARS’

Bettmann/GettyImages

1952

‘IKE WINS IN LANDSLIDE’

1953

‘SALK’S VACCINE WORKS!’

1954

‘SCHOOL SEGREGATION BANNED’

1955

‘NATION SHOCKED, VOW ACTION IN LYNCHING OF CHICAGO YOUTH’

1956

‘ENGLAND, FRANCE INVADE EGYPT’

1957

‘RUSSIANS LAUNCH FIRST ARTIFICIAL MOON’

1958

‘DIG THIS GIRLS, ARMY’S SENDING ELVIS TO TEXAS’

1959

‘BATISTA FLEES CUBA; CASTRO IN CONTROL’

1960

‘KENNEDY WINS’

1961

‘REBEL FORCE INVADES CUBA’

Daily News front page dated August 6, 1962 | New York Daily News Archive/GettyImages

1962

‘MARILYN MONROE FOUND DEAD’

1963

‘KENNEDY SLAIN ON DALLAS STREET’

1964

”Beatlemania’ SWEEPS U.S.’

1965

‘ALABAMA NEGRO MARCH EXPLODES INTO BLOODY VIOLENCE WITH POLICE’

1966

‘U.S. BOMBS OIL DUMPS CLOSE TO HANOI’

1967

‘JEWS, ARABS WAR!’

1968

‘KING ASSASSINATED IN MEMPHIS’

1969

‘MEN WALK ON MOON’

1970

‘4 STUDENTS SLAIN’

1971

‘COURT RULES FOR NEWSPAPERS, 6-3’

1972

‘MASSACRE AT THE GAMES’

1973

‘TOP COURT THROWS OUT ABORTION BANS’

Daily News front page August 9, 1974 | New York Daily News Archive/GettyImages

1974

‘NIXON RESIGNS’

1975

‘SURRENDER!’

1976

‘LIFE AND TIMES UNDER KHMER ROUGE’

1977

‘IT’S CARTER’

1978

‘MASS SUICIDES IN GUYANA CULT’

1979

‘ARMED IRANIANS RUSH U.S. EMBASSY’

1980

‘DEATH OF A HERO’

1981

‘RARE CANCER SEEN IN 41 HOMOSEXUALS’

1982

‘5 DEAD AFTER TAKING TYLENOL CAPSULES FILLED WITH CYANIDE’

1983

‘BEIRUT DEATH TOLL AT 161 AMERICANS’

1984

‘WILL THEY EVER GET THERE?’

1985

‘PALESTINIANS SEIZE ITALIAN CRUISE SHIP’

1986

‘SHUTTLE TRAGEDY STUNS NATION’

1987

‘A CRACK PLAGUE IN QUEENS BRINGS VIOLENCE AND FEAR’

1988

’10 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN: THE SOVIET VIETNAM’

Daily News Front Page- Fall of Berlin Wall | New York Daily News/GettyImages

1989

‘FREEDOM!’

1990

‘IRAQI TROOPS INVADE, SEIZE PARTS OF KUWAIT’

1991

‘U.S. JURY INDICTS 4 POLICE OFFICERS IN KING BEATING’

1992

‘CLINTON WINS’

1993

‘NEW YORK’S DAY OF TERROR’

1994

‘SURRENDER’

1995

‘MORNING OF TERROR’

1996

‘CLONE SHOCK/CLONE SHOCK’

A Canadian tourist reads 31 August | DAVE GAYWOOD/GettyImages

1997

‘DIANA DEAD’

1998

‘CLINTON IMPEACHED’

1999

‘JANUARY 1, 2000: THE DAY THE EARTH WILL STAND STILL!’

2000

‘BUSH VICTORIOUS’

2001

‘BASTARDS!’

2002

‘GEORGE BUSH AND THE AXIS OF EVIL’

2003

‘U.S. ATTACKS IRAQ’

2004

‘THE NIGHTMARE AT ABU GHRAIB’

2005

‘HELP US, PLEASE’

2006

‘EXECUTED AT DAWN’

2007

‘JUBILANT DEMOCRATS ASSUME CONTRO ON CAPITOL HILL’

2008

‘CRISIS ON WALL STREET AS LEHMAN TOTTERS, MERRILL IS SOLD, AIG SEEKS TO RAISE CASH’

2009

‘PRESIDENT OBAMA’

2010

‘WAVES OF OIL’

TOPSHOT-PAKISTAN-US-ATTACKS-BINLADEN | ARIF ALI/GettyImages

2011

‘DEAD’

2012

‘THE WIKILEAKS SIEGE FIASCO’

2013

‘MARATHON TERROR’

2014

‘STREETS OF RAGE’

2015

‘WE DO’

2016

‘TRUMP TRIUMPHS’

2017

‘PURE EVIL’

2018

‘#METOO MOVEMENT BROUGHT DOWN 201 POWERFUL MEN, NEARLY HALF OF THEIR REPLACEMENTS ARE WOMEN’

2019

‘IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY BEGINS’

2020

‘FIRST US CASE OF POTENTIALLY DEADLY CHINESE CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED IN WASHINGTON STATE’

Read More: