TikTok Users Are Enjoying a “Flow State”—So, What Does It Even Mean?

To absolutely no one’s surprise, there’s a new phrase taking over TikTok. Lately, users are claiming they’ve “genuinely reached a flow state,” usually while doing something completely unserious or mildly chaotic.

It’s not your typical GRWM or “come run errands with me” content. This relatability-fueled trend focuses on the most mundane moments in your life that somehow activate intense focus: assembling IKEA furniture without crying, matching socks at lightning speed, or even just eating some crunchy grapes.

But before we all start saying it unironically in meetings, let’s break down what this actually means.

What Is a “Flow State,” Anyway?

Despite how TikTok is using it, “flow state” isn’t just internet slang. It’s a real psychological concept coined by psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi. He used the term to describe a mental state where you’re fully immersed in an activity: focused, energized, and so locked in that time kind of disappears.

Think of the moments where you’re not overthinking, not distracted, not checking your phone every 30 seconds. You’re just doing. Your brain and body are aligned. The task is challenging enough to keep you engaged, but not so hard that you spiral.

Historically, people talked about this in very serious ways. TikTok, naturally, has decided that flow state can also happen while reorganizing your Notes app or rage-cleaning your apartment at 11 p.m.

Why Is It Trending Right Now?

I mean, this is a question that social media specialists have been dying to answer about any given trend at any moment throughout history.

But, to venture a guess: The TikTok version of flow state is less about inner peace and more about peak efficiency in a world that is actively hostile to focus. The trend usually follows the same format: a hyper-specific scenario paired with the phrase, “and I genuinely reach flow state.”

It works because it’s instantly relatable. Most of us aren’t entering monk-level concentration, but naming these little moments gives them weight.

The audio itself doesn’t help clarify things (or help us take them more seriously). It originates from an old Shane Dawson video featuring Jeffree Star reorganizing makeup.

Sometimes your “flow state” can be serious, though!

Despite many taking the trend to a place of comedy, there’s still space for vulnerability. One particular TikTok, of someone journaling on the floor of their room, was quite emotional:

Gen-Z might be a little goofy, but we’re nothing if not versatile.

