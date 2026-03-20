10 Trending Literary Destinations for a 'Readaway' Vacation in 2026

From the Canadian cottage featured in Heated Rivalry that is now a sold-out Airbnb to the English countryside that sets the scene for Wuthering Heights, literary-inspired travel is booming in 2026.

In fact, 62% of 18-to-35-year-olds want to visit locations connected to their favorite books, according to research published in 2025 by EF Ultimate Break. If you're a reader or writer who wants to explore the real places where your most beloved books are set, such trips are now more accessible than ever.

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Here’s a look at the top getaways and trip ideas for stepping into your favorite story in 2026.

West Yorkshire Moors, England

Sign on the Yorkshire Moors leading to Haworth | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights movie adaptation has driven up interest in this classic book, and many readers are interested in the rugged, remote landscapes of England’s West Yorkshire Moors. If you’re one of them, you may want to book a cozy stay via Independent Cottages for an authentic experience set amidst the stunning green scenery.

You also might consider staying in the town of Haworth, the charming village that was home to the Brontë sisters and is said to have inspired the setting for Wuthering Heights. You can even visit the Brontë Parsonage Museum—the actual home where this literary family lived.

The Swiss Alps

Zermatt, Switzerland at dusk | picture alliance/GettyImages

Can’t get enough of A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR), or other books by Sarah J. Maas? Hop on the Highlights of Switzerland: Inspired by ACOTAR tour for a 9‑day itinerary hosted by EF Ultimate Break. This tour immerses travelers in the stunning alpine landscapes that mirror the worlds built in Maas’ books. Whether you’re strolling the streets of Zermatt or partaking in discussions of the books with other travelers, this reading-inspired retreat is immersive, meaningful, and designed to further your love of fantasy.

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville brings to mind bourbon and horse racing, but this city has a fascinating literary history, too. If you’re a fan of The Great Gatsby, stop by the Seelbach, the opulent hotel on the National Register of Historic Places where F. Scott Fitzgerald is said to have spent time.

A tour of the hotel will take you underground into the Rathskeller Room and to the hotel's Grand Ballroom—both places that are rumored to have inspired Fitzgerald in his writing of The Great Gatsby. Plus, any stroll around Louisville will get you in the bookish mood, since it’s where the Gatsby main character Daisy is from.

Boulder and Estes Park, Colorado

1964 drawing of the Boulderado Hotel in Boulder, Colorado | Willliamson Haffner Co, Denver / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Colorado has been both an inspiring setting and a home base for numerous literary stars. At Hotel Boulderado, said to be a favorite of writers Robert Frost and John Steinbeck, you can sign up for the "Boulder Bookworm" staycation package. This includes a Boulder Bookstore gift card, a Hemingway-inspired cocktail, and a mountain-view room complete with a writing desk, journal, and quill pen.

If you’re a fan of horror books and all things spooky, consider driving to Estes Park to stay at The Stanley Hotel. This is where Stephen King was sleeping when he had the dream that inspired him to write The Shining, which is largely based on The Stanley.

​​Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Reguliersgracht on the corner with the Keizersgracht, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands | Massimo Catarinella / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

Amsterdam’s historic canals and streets have long inspired writers and readers, yet the city’s busy atmosphere doesn’t always lend itself to a relaxing readaway. That’s why you should check out The Dylan Amsterdam, a boutique hotel tucked away in a quiet historic area where the city’s first theatre, dating back to the 17th century, once stood. You can feel the calm, creative energy of the stories that were once brought to life here, and inside, the hotel has cozy spaces perfect for settling in with a book. Consider reading The Fault in Our Stars, The Goldfinch, or anything by or about Anne Frank while you’re there.

Monteverde, Costa Rica

Rainbow in Costa Rica's Monteverde Cloud Forest | Buddy Mays/GettyImages

Literary lovers who want to try their hand at writing their own story may want to head to Hotel Belmar in the dreamy Monteverde cloud forest. Here, the misty, immersive environment invites new levels of creativity for writers (or readers) of any genre.

Most importantly, this hotel hosts an Artist Residency program, where writers and multidisciplinary artists can spend time aligning with the relaxing natural surroundings while devising their best ideas yet. You might even decide to write a story about the Golden Toad, a beautiful species from the area that was declared extinct two decades ago, yet continues to capture imaginations.

Palm Beach, Aruba

Aruba Island | VW Pics/GettyImages

If you think a sandy beach and a good book go hand-in-hand, look no further than the Beachside Reading Retreat Package at the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort, Spa & Casino. Here, you can spend the day reading while also enjoying delicious food and wellness activities, including dreamy spa treatments.

This package also comes with noise-canceling stereo headphones that deliver relaxation-inducing soundscapes to bring you into the ultimate state of pure relaxation, leaving nothing to worry about except the story in front of you.

Paris, France

Shakespeare And Company bookstore in Paris | Leonardo Cendamo/GettyImages

Paris is the perfect destination for learning about literary stars of the past—and taking part in the creative stories being told there every day. Literature lovers and aspiring writers can stroll along the Left Bank, which has literary ties to writers like Gertrude Stein and Simone de Beauvoir, or pay a visit to the gardens at the Picasso Museum, which romance novelist Kiran Millwood Hargrave says have the perfect nooks for sitting, reading, and people watching. After that, any bibliophile in Paris should plan a day around visiting the bookstore Shakespeare and Company.

Hargrave, who is the author of the book Almost Life—which is set in Paris—outlines her perfect literary Paris day as follows. “I'd continue on to the river, across the Pont Louis-Phillipe, stopping at Poget & De Witte for a takeaway oyster before crossing to the Left Bank and joining the queue at Shakespeare and Co,” she says.

Barnard, Vermont

Room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont | Boston Globe/GettyImages

Looking for a literary getaway that blends history, nature, and other bookish folks? The Author’s Weekend, which takes place at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, might fit the bill. This all-inclusive, five-star resort also happens to have been formerly owned by author Sinclair Lewis and journalist Dorothy Thompson. This literary getaway is centered around stories, but also offers the chance to relax in a traditional onsen, throw axes, ride bikes, and enjoy a delicious picnic to help fuel your reading brain.

Edinburgh and Aberfeldy, Scotland

Scene from the Edinburgh International Book Festival | Ken Jack/GettyImages

Scotland isn’t just the country that inspired Outlander, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Harry Potter, Macbeth, and more. Edinburgh, Scotland also takes the title as the world’s first UNESCO City of Literature, and is home to the Edinburgh International Book Festival, where readers can mingle with famous authors and budding writers alike.

For a more low-key, nature-forward literary Scottish experience, head to Loch Tay Highland Lodges in Aberfeldy, Scotland. Here, rolling hills, outdoor activities, and sunset strolls are the perfect way to spend a day before settling into a classic novel inspired by this lush place.