40 Tricky Brain Teasers That Will Melt Your Gray Matter

Solving a tricky brain teaser might feel like it's melting your gray matter, but studies show it does pretty much the opposite. In a 2021 study on the effects of puzzle games, researchers found that brain teasers "positively influence the central nervous system," leading to "improved cognitive elements, such as attention among players."

Think of this list as a HIIT workout for your mind. We’ve rounded up 40 of the most satisfyingly agonizing brain teasers, from simple trick questions about baskets to spatial puzzles built out of matchsticks, to put your cognitive skills to the test. Grab some scrap paper, channel your inner detective, and see how many you can solve without peeking at the answers.

1. The Three Boxes

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You have three boxes labeled "Apples," "Oranges," and "Apples & Oranges." Every label is wrong. You may reach into just one box and pull out one piece of fruit. How can you correctly label all three boxes?

Answer: Pick a fruit from the box labeled "Apples & Oranges." Since that label is wrong, the box must contain only apples or only oranges. If you pull out an apple, that box is "Apples." The box labeled "Oranges" cannot contain only oranges, so it must be "Apples & Oranges." The remaining box is "Oranges." Reverse the logic if you pull out an orange.

2. The Two Ropes

You have two ropes. Each takes exactly one hour to burn, but they don't burn at a consistent rate. How can you measure exactly 45 minutes?

Answer: Light both ends of the first rope and one end of the second rope at the same time. The first rope will burn out in 30 minutes. At that moment, light the second end of the second rope. It has 30 minutes of burn time remaining, but burning from both ends makes it finish in 15 minutes. Total: 45 minutes.

3. The Missing Dollar

Three friends pay $30 for a hotel room. The clerk realizes the room should cost $25 and gives the bellhop $5 to return. The bellhop keeps $2 and gives each friend $1 back. Each friend therefore paid $9, for a total of $27. The bellhop has $2, making $29. Where did the missing dollar go?

Answer: Nowhere. The $27 already includes the bellhop's $2: $25 for the room + $2 kept by the bellhop = $27. Adding the $3 returned to the friends brings the total back to $30.

4. The Three Doctors

Three doctors are sitting together, but none of them is a surgeon. Yet all three perform surgery. How?

Answer: They're veterinarians. They perform surgery on animals.

5. The Birthday Paradox

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How many people need to be in a room before there is a better-than-50% chance that at least two share a birthday?

Answer: 23 people.

6. The Two Doors

You're standing before two doors. One leads to safety and one leads to danger. One guard always tells the truth, and the other always lies. You don't know which guard is which. You can ask one guard one question. What do you ask?

Answer: Ask either guard, "Which door would the other guard say leads to safety?" Then choose the opposite door.

7. The Eight Balls

You have eight identical-looking balls, but one is slightly heavier. Using a balance scale only twice, how can you find the heavier ball?

Answer: Weigh three balls against three balls. If they balance, the heavier ball is among the remaining two; weigh those against each other. If they don't balance, take the three balls from the heavier side and weigh two of them against each other. If they balance, the third is heavier; otherwise, the heavier side contains the heavier ball.

8. The Three Switches

Three switches are outside a closed room, and each controls one of three bulbs inside. You can manipulate the switches as much as you want, but you may enter the room only once. How can you determine which switch controls each bulb?

Answer: Turn on the first switch for several minutes, then turn it off. Turn on the second switch and enter the room. The lit bulb belongs to the second switch, the warm but unlit bulb belongs to the first, and the cold, unlit bulb belongs to the third.

9. The Last Egg

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A farmer has a basket containing six eggs. Six people each take one egg from the basket, yet there is still one egg left in the basket. How is this possible?

Answer: The sixth person took the basket itself with the last egg still inside it.

10. The Prisoners and Hats

Three prisoners stand in a line, each wearing either a black or white hat. Each can see the hats in front of them but not their own. They are told that at least one hat is white. The prisoner at the back can see two white hats but says nothing. The middle prisoner can see one white hat and says nothing. The front prisoner, who can't see any hats, correctly identifies the color of his own hat. What color is it?

Answer: White. The first two prisoners' silence provides information. If the front prisoner's hat were black, the middle prisoner would have been able to use the information available to deduce his own hat color. The chain of reasoning establishes that the front hat must be white.

11. The Water Jug

You have a 4-gallon jug and a 7-gallon jug. Neither has measurement markings. How can you measure exactly 5 gallons?

Answer: Fill the 7-gallon jug and pour it into the 4-gallon jug, leaving 3 gallons in the 7-gallon jug. Empty the 4-gallon jug and pour the 3 gallons into it. Fill the 7-gallon jug again and pour into the 4-gallon jug until it is full, leaving 6 gallons in the 7-gallon jug. Empty the 4-gallon jug and pour the 6 gallons from the 7-gallon jug into it until it is full, leaving 2 gallons. Empty the 4-gallon jug and transfer the 2 gallons into it. Fill the 7-gallon jug once more and pour into the 4-gallon jug until it is full. This transfers 2 gallons, leaving exactly 5 gallons in the 7-gallon jug.

12. The River Crossing

A farmer has a wolf, a goat, and a cabbage. His boat can carry only himself and one of the three. He can't leave the wolf alone with the goat or the goat alone with the cabbage. How does he get everything across?

Answer: Take the goat across and return alone. Take the wolf across and bring the goat back. Take the cabbage across and return alone. Finally, take the goat across.

13. The Poisoned Bottles

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You have 1,000 bottles of wine, exactly one of which is poisoned. The poison takes exactly 24 hours to kill. You have 10 test subjects and only 24 hours. How can you identify the poisoned bottle?

Answer: Number the bottles 1 through 1,000 and assign each bottle a binary number. Give each subject samples from bottles corresponding to the binary positions where that subject's bit is 1. After 24 hours, the pattern of subjects who died forms the binary number of the poisoned bottle.

14. The Four Cards

You see four cards showing A, D, 4, and 7. Each card has a letter on one side and a number on the other. To test the rule "If a card has a vowel on one side, it has an even number on the other," which cards must you turn over?

Answer: A and 7. The A must have an even number on the other side. The 7 must not have a vowel on the other side. The D and 4 don't need to be checked.

15. The Two Hourglasses

You have a 7-minute hourglass and an 11-minute hourglass. How can you measure exactly 15 minutes?

Answer: Start both hourglasses at the same time. When the 7-minute glass empties, turn it over. When the 11-minute glass empties, turn the 7-minute glass over again. At that point, the 7-minute glass has 4 minutes of sand remaining, so it will empty exactly 15 minutes after you started.

16. The Missing Number

What number comes next?

1, 4, 9, 16, 25, ___

Answer: 36. These are consecutive square numbers: 1², 2², 3², 4², 5², 6².

17. The Number Pattern

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What number comes next?

2, 3, 5, 9, 17, ___

Answer: 33. Each number is doubled and then one is subtracted.

18. The Number Pyramid

What number should replace the question mark?

2, 3, 5

4, 6, 10

6, 9, ?

Answer: 15. In each row, the third number is the sum of the first two.

19. The Ages

A father is four times as old as his son. In 20 years, he will be twice as old. How old are they now?

Answer: The son is 10 and the father is 40.

20. The Clock Hands

At exactly 3:15, what is the angle between the hour and minute hands of a clock?

Answer: 7.5 degrees. The minute hand is at 90 degrees, but the hour hand has moved 7.5 degrees past the 3.

21. The Painted Cube

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A large cube is painted on every outside face and then cut into 27 equal smaller cubes. How many of the small cubes have paint on exactly two faces?

Answer: 12. They are the cubes along the edges, excluding the corner cubes.

22. The Painted Cube II

A cube is painted on all six sides and cut into 64 equal smaller cubes. How many have no paint at all?

Answer: 8. The unpainted cubes form a 2 × 2 × 2 cube in the center.

23. The Nine Dots

Can you connect nine dots arranged in a 3-by-3 grid using four straight lines without lifting your pen?

Answer: Yes. The trick is to extend the lines beyond the imaginary boundaries of the square formed by the dots.

24. The Three Coins

You have three coins. Two are identical, but one is a different weight. You don't know whether it is heavier or lighter. Can you identify it with one weighing?

Answer: No. One weighing has only three possible outcomes—left side heavier, right side heavier, or balance—but there are six possibilities because each of the three coins could be either heavier or lighter.

25. The Calendar Trick

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A month begins on a Sunday and has 31 days. How many Fridays occur that month?

Answer: Five. The Fridays fall on the 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th, and 31st.

26. The Elevator Puzzle

A man lives on the 20th floor. Every morning he takes the elevator all the way down. When he returns, he rides up to the 10th floor and walks the remaining 10 floors—except on rainy days, when he rides all the way to the 20th. Why?

Answer: He's short and can only reach the button for the 10th floor. On rainy days, he uses his umbrella to reach the 20th-floor button.

27. The Two Children

A family has two children. You know that at least one is a boy. What is the probability that both children are boys?

Answer: Under the standard assumption that each sex is equally likely and all birth-order combinations are equally likely, the answer is 1/3.

28. The Three Hats

Three people each receive a hat chosen from two black hats and three white hats. They can see the others' hats but not their own. The first says, “I don't know.” The second says, “I don't know.” The third then says, “I know.” What color is the third person's hat?

Answer: White. The first two people's inability to determine their own hat colors provides information that allows the third person to deduce that their own hat must be white.

29. The Eight Queens

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Can you place eight queens on a standard chessboard so that no queen can attack another?

Answer: Yes. There are 92 solutions when rotations and reflections are counted separately.

30. The Three Switches Again—But Different

Three identical-looking boxes contain either two coins, two marbles, or one coin and one marble. They're labeled Coins, Marbles, and Mixed, and every label is wrong. You may remove one object from one box. How can you identify all three?

Answer: Draw one object from the box labeled Mixed. Since that label is wrong, the box must contain two identical objects. If you draw a coin, that box is Coins. The box labeled Marbles cannot contain marbles, so it must be Mixed, leaving the final box as Marbles. Reverse the logic if you draw a marble.

31. The Three Fuses

You have a fuse that takes exactly one hour to burn, but it burns unpredictably. How can you measure exactly 30 minutes?

Answer: Light both ends of the fuse at the same time. Even though it burns at an unpredictable rate, burning from both ends makes it finish in exactly 30 minutes.

32. The Two Guards' Hats

Two guards each wear either a red or blue hat. Each can see the other's hat but not his own. They're told at least one hat is red. One guard says, “I don't know my hat color.” The other immediately says, “Now I know mine.” What color is the second guard's hat?

Answer: Red. The second guard reasons that if his own hat were blue, the first guard would see a blue hat and, knowing that at least one hat is red, would immediately know his own hat had to be red. Since the first guard didn't know, the second guard must be wearing red.

33. The Five Bags

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You have five bags of coins. Four bags contain coins weighing 10 grams each; one contains coins weighing 9 grams. You may use a digital scale only once. How can you identify the lighter bag?

Answer: Take 1 coin from the first bag, 2 from the second, 3 from the third, 4 from the fourth, and 5 from the fifth. Weigh them together. If the total is 1 gram short, Bag 1 is the lighter bag; 2 grams short means Bag 2; 3 grams means Bag 3; 4 grams means Bag 4; and 5 grams means Bag 5.

34. The Burning Building

You are in a burning building with a rope that is exactly 60 feet long. You need to escape from a window 30 feet above the ground, but you have no knife or tools. How can you use the rope to escape?

Answer: Fold the rope in half and secure the midpoint to a strong anchor point, creating two 30-foot lengths. Use the doubled rope to descend.

35. The Three Statements

Three people—Alex, Blake, and Casey—are suspects in a theft. Only one of them stole the money.

They make these statements:

Alex: “I didn't steal it.”

Blake: “Casey stole it.”

Casey: “Blake is lying.”

Exactly one of the three statements is true. Who stole the money?

Answer: Alex stole the money. If Alex stole it, his statement is false. Blake's statement that Casey stole it is also false. Casey's statement that Blake is lying is true, so exactly one statement is true.

36. The Family Photograph

A man looks at a photograph and says, “The father of the person in this photograph is the only son of my father's only son.” Who is in the photograph?

Answer: His son. The speaker's father's only son is the speaker himself. Therefore, the father of the person in the photograph is the speaker.

37. The Number Nine

Using exactly four 9s and any mathematical operations, can you make 100?

Answer: 99 + 9/9 = 100.

38. The Matchsticks

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You have six matchsticks. Arrange them to make four equilateral triangles.

Answer: Build a three-dimensional tetrahedron. Its six edges are the six matchsticks, creating four equilateral triangular faces.

39. The Two Trains

Two trains are 100 miles apart and traveling toward each other. Each travels at 50 miles per hour. A fly travels between them at 75 miles per hour, turning around each time it reaches a train. How far does the fly travel before the trains collide?

Answer: 75 miles. The trains collide after one hour, and the fly travels 75 miles per hour for that hour.

40. The Hotel Rooms

A hotel has 10 floors. Each floor has 10 rooms. How many rooms contain the number 7 in their room number?

Answer: 19. Assuming the rooms are numbered 1 through 100, the digit 7 appears 10 times in the ones place and 10 times in the tens place. Room 77 contains two 7s, so it is counted twice when counting appearances. Therefore, there are 19 rooms containing a 7.

How many brain teasers did you manage to crack on your first try? Whether you breezed through the number patterns or got completely stumped by the river crossing, you can take comfort in knowing your central nervous system got a proper recalibration in the process.

If your brain isn't completely fried, pass these along to your friends, family, or coworkers to see who claims the title of ultimate puzzle master. Then circle back to the Mental Floss quiz page for even more riddles, trivia, and mind-bending challenges.

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