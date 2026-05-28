21 Celebrity Mug Shots That Became Cultural Artifacts

Celebrity mug shots occupy a peculiar corner of pop culture.

They exist at the crossroads of scandal, nostalgia, and fashion. What originates as a routine police photograph becomes something more momentous: a meme, a Halloween costume, a T-shirt design, or a poster on our walls. In the age of viral images and constant celebrity coverage, mug shots are no longer confined to courthouse filing cabinets. They populate the internet and are reimagined by artists worldwide.

FAMOUS FACES

What makes these specific celebrity mug shots cultural artifacts is the mingling of fame, timing, and image. Some photos capture celebrities at the peak of their notoriety, freezing a chaotic moment into a single frame. Others become iconic because they feel very glamorous despite the circumstances. A smirk, perfectly tousled hair, a defiant stare into the camera, all of it recasts what should be a standard image into something strangely compelling.

Some of these celebrities are seemingly unbothered, almost camera-ready. Others unintentionally created images so dramatic they became shorthand for rebellion and excess. In many cases, the public treated these photos less like evidence and more like pop art. They circulated across tabloids, Tumblr dashboards, fan edits, and social media feeds until their original context almost disappeared.

The mug shots on this list became memorable for different reasons. Some sparked controversy. Others became oddly influential style references, which says a lot about celebrity culture and perhaps even more about the general public. Together, they tell a story about fame in the modern age, where someone's potential worst day can become immortalized and merchandized.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, MUG SHOTS

Before diving into these 21 celebrity mug shots, it's worth remembering that they're not just tabloid relics. They’re snapshots that remind us that difficult chapters are part of every life, and even the most famous people have deeply human experiences.

The photos that follow span the 1930s to the 2010s, starting with black-and-white booking photos and ending with ones you've probably already seen on social media. The earlier photos are found in old tabloids and in other historical archives, while the newer photos pop up on your Instagram feed every so often.

Here are 21 celebrity mug shots that, over the decades, came to be seen as cultural artifacts.

FRANK SINATRA (1938)

Frank Sinatra Mugshot | Getty Images

AL PACINO (1961)

Al Pacino Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

JOHNNY CASH (1965)

Johnny Cash Mug Shot | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

MICK JAGGER (1967)

Mick Jagger Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

JIMI HENDRIX (1969)

Jimi Hendrix Mugshot | Donaldson Collection/GettyImages

JANE FONDA (1970)

Jane Fonda Mugshot | Kypros/GettyImages

SUZANNE SOMERS (1970)

Suzanne Somers Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

TIM ALLEN (1978)

Tim Allen Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

WOODY HARRELSON (1982)

Woody Harrelson Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

ZSA ZSA GABOR (1989)

Zsa Zsa Gabor Mug Shot | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

KEANU REEVES (1993)

Keanu Reeves Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

HUGH GRANT (1995)

Hugh Grant Mug Shot | Steve Granitz/GettyImages

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. (1999)

Robert Downey Jr Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

EMINEM (2000)

Eminem aka Marshall Mathers aka Slim Shady Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

MEL GIBSON (2006)

Mel Gibson Mug Shot | Handout/GettyImages

PARIS HILTON (2006)

Paris Hilton Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

NINA DOBREV (2009)

Nina Dobrev Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

CHARLIE SHEEN (2009)

Charlie Sheen Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

CHACE CRAWFORD (2010)

Chace Crawford Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

LINDSAY LOHAN (2010)

Lindsay Lohan Mug Shot | Kypros/GettyImages

SHIA LABEOUF (2015)

Shia LaBeouf Mug Shot | Handout/GettyImages

Read more about the celebrities in this list: