The Best Celebrity Trivia Quiz Questions to Test Your Knowledge

Pop culture isn’t just Hollywood. It’s about what people are listening to, watching, reading, and the influential faces shaping those trends.

Whether they’re athletes, authors, artists, or actors, these individuals are recognized worldwide for their talent, style, roles, and unique creations, influencing the popular culture of the 21st century. Regardless of the category, this list features celebrities who stand out for their achievements.

Think you know pop culture? Put your knowledge to the test with this celebrity trivia challenge!

Actors

John Candy For 'Delirious' | Steve Schapiro/GettyImages

Which actor won an Oscar for portraying Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything?

Answer: Eddie Redmayne

Who was the first actor to play James Bond in an official film?

Answer: Sean Connery

Which actress became the youngest Best Actress Oscar winner for Silver Linings Playbook?

Answer: Jennifer Lawrence

Who played Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network?

Answer: Jesse Eisenberg

Which actor voiced Woody in Toy Story?

Answer: Tom Hanks

Who starred opposite Ryan Gosling in La La Land?

Answer: Emma Stone

Which actor played the drummer in Whiplash?

Answer: Miles Teller

Who portrayed Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis?

Answer: Austin Butler

Which actress played Amy Dunne in Gone Girl?

Answer: Rosamund Pike

Who starred as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street?

Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio

Which actor played Doctor Strange?

Answer: Benedict Cumberbatch

Who portrayed Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody?

Answer: Rami Malek

Which actress starred in Room and won an Oscar for it?

Answer: Brie Larson

Who played the lead in Drive (2011)?

Answer: Ryan Gosling

Which actor played the Joker in Joker (2019)?

Answer: Joaquin Phoenix

Who portrayed Kat Stratford in 10 Things I Hate About You?

Answer: Julia Stiles

Which actor starred in Nightcrawler as Lou Bloom?

Answer: Jake Gyllenhaal

Who played the main role in The Revenant?

Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio

Which actress voiced Joy in Inside Out?

Answer: Amy Poehler

Who starred as Ennis Del Mar in Brokeback Mountain?

Answer: Heath Ledger

Musicians

Kristy Sparow/GettyImages

Which artist released the album Channel Orange?

Answer: Frank Ocean

Who was the first female artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Answer: Aretha Franklin

Which rapper released good kid, m.A.A.d city?

Answer: Kendrick Lamar

Who is the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac known for her solo hit “Edge of Seventeen”?

Answer: Stevie Nicks

Which band released OK Computer?

Answer: Radiohead

Who sang “Take On Me”?

Answer: a-ha

Which artist released Lemonade?

Answer: Beyoncé

Who was the drummer for Nirvana?

Answer: Dave Grohl

Which singer’s real name is Stefani Germanotta?

Answer: Lady Gaga

Who released the album After Hours?

Answer: The Weeknd

Which artist is known for Born to Die?

Answer: Lana Del Rey

Who sang “Mr. Brightside”?

Answer: The Killers

Which band features members Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke?

Answer: Radiohead

Who released Folklore in 2020?

Answer: Taylor Swift

Which artist is known for the album Back to Black?

Answer: Amy Winehouse

Who is the frontman of The Rolling Stones?

Answer: Mick Jagger

Which rapper released Astroworld?

Answer: Travis Scott

Who sang “Royals”?

Answer: Lorde

Which artist released FutureSex/LoveSounds?

Answer: Justin Timberlake

Who is the lead singer of Paramore?

Answer: Hayley Williams

Athletes

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers | Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Which NBA player scored 81 points in a single game in 2006?

Answer: Kobe Bryant

Who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022 as captain?

Answer: Lionel Messi

Which tennis player completed the Calendar Grand Slam in 1969?

Answer: Rod Laver

Who holds the record for most home runs in MLB history?

Answer: Barry Bonds

Which female gymnast has the most Olympic medals?

Answer: Larisa Latynina

Who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s?

Answer: Michael Jordan

Which boxer retired undefeated at 50–0?

Answer: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Who is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history (as of 2023)?

Answer: LeBron James

Which golfer is nicknamed “Lefty”?

Answer: Phil Mickelson

Who won the 2016 Olympic decathlon gold medal and later became Caitlyn Jenner?

Answer: Caitlyn Jenner

Which soccer club did David Beckham famously play for in Spain?

Answer: Real Madrid

Who is the fastest woman in track history (100m world record holder)?

Answer: Florence Griffith Joyner

Which swimmer won eight gold medals at a single Olympics?

Answer: Michael Phelps

Who won the most Tour de France titles (officially recognized)?

Answer: Jacques Anquetil

Which NBA player was nicknamed “The Answer”?

Answer: Allen Iverson

Who is a famous female UFC champion from Ireland?

Answer: Conor McGregor

Which tennis player is nicknamed “King of Clay”?

Answer: Rafael Nadal

Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2020?

Answer: DeVonta Smith

Which baseball legend broke the color barrier in MLB?

Answer: Jackie Robinson

Who is the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series?

Answer: Deion Sanders

Authors

David Levenson/GettyImages

Who wrote The Road?

Answer: Cormac McCarthy

Which author created Hercule Poirot?

Answer: Agatha Christie

Who wrote Beloved?

Answer: Toni Morrison

Which author wrote The Handmaid’s Tale?

Answer: Margaret Atwood

Who wrote On the Road?

Answer: Jack Kerouac

Which author created Jack Reacher?

Answer: Lee Child

Who wrote Life of Pi?

Answer: Yann Martel

Which author wrote The Kite Runner?

Answer: Khaled Hosseini

Who wrote The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo?

Answer: Stieg Larsson

Which author created Percy Jackson?

Answer: Rick Riordan

Who wrote A Brief History of Time?

Answer: Stephen Hawking

Which author wrote The Stand?

Answer: Stephen King

Who wrote The Secret History?

Answer: Donna Tartt

Which author created Inspector Morse?

Answer: Colin Dexter

Who wrote The Goldfinch?

Answer: Donna Tartt

Which author wrote Norwegian Wood?

Answer: Haruki Murakami

Who wrote The Book Thief?

Answer: Markus Zusak

Which author created Alex Cross?

Answer: James Patterson

Who wrote The Night Circus?

Answer: Erin Morgenstern

Which author wrote Educated?

Answer: Tara Westover

Miscellaneous

Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/GettyImages

Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?

Answer: Marie Curie

Which billionaire founded Virgin Group?

Answer: Richard Branson

Who was the first Black U.S. president?

Answer: Barack Obama

Which tech company did Steve Jobs co-found?

Answer: Apple Inc.

Who is the creator of The Simpsons?

Answer: Matt Groening

Which talk show host hosted The Daily Show before Trevor Noah?

Answer: Jon Stewart

Who founded SpaceX?

Answer: Elon Musk

Which royal is known as the Duke of Sussex?

Answer: Prince Harry

Who is the current host of Jeopardy! (as of mid-2020s)?

Answer: Ken Jennings

Which chef popularized “farm-to-table” cuisine in the U.S.?

Answer: Alice Waters

Who founded Nike?

Answer: Phil Knight

Which designer is known for the red-bottom shoes?

Answer: Christian Louboutin

Who is the CEO of Meta (Facebook)?

Answer: Mark Zuckerberg

Which TV personality is known for Shark Tank and the nickname “Mr. Wonderful”?

Answer: Kevin O'Leary

Who founded Starbucks?

Answer: Howard Schultz

Which media mogul created OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network)?

Answer: Oprah Winfrey

Who is the founder of CNN?

Answer: Ted Turner

Which royal was known as the “People’s Princess”?

Answer: Princess Diana

Who created the Star Wars franchise?

Answer: George Lucas

Which fashion icon was known for the little black dress?

Answer: Coco Chanel

How many questions did you guess correctly? Certain questions were a breeze, while others might have left you scratching your head. Share this trivia with your friends and see how their pop culture knowledge stacks up!

Check out Mental Floss for more pop culture quizzes!

More Quizzes: