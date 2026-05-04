The Best Celebrity Trivia Quiz Questions to Test Your Knowledge

Pop culture isn’t just Hollywood. It’s about what people are listening to, watching, reading, and the influential faces shaping those trends.
Whether they’re athletes, authors, artists, or actors, these individuals are recognized worldwide for their talent, style, roles, and unique creations, influencing the popular culture of the 21st century. Regardless of the category, this list features celebrities who stand out for their achievements.
Think you know pop culture? Put your knowledge to the test with this celebrity trivia challenge!
Actors
Which actor won an Oscar for portraying Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything?
Answer: Eddie Redmayne
Who was the first actor to play James Bond in an official film?
Answer: Sean Connery
Which actress became the youngest Best Actress Oscar winner for Silver Linings Playbook?
Answer: Jennifer Lawrence
Who played Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network?
Answer: Jesse Eisenberg
Which actor voiced Woody in Toy Story?
Answer: Tom Hanks
Who starred opposite Ryan Gosling in La La Land?
Answer: Emma Stone
Which actor played the drummer in Whiplash?
Answer: Miles Teller
Who portrayed Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis?
Answer: Austin Butler
Which actress played Amy Dunne in Gone Girl?
Answer: Rosamund Pike
Who starred as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street?
Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio
Which actor played Doctor Strange?
Answer: Benedict Cumberbatch
Who portrayed Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody?
Answer: Rami Malek
Which actress starred in Room and won an Oscar for it?
Answer: Brie Larson
Who played the lead in Drive (2011)?
Answer: Ryan Gosling
Which actor played the Joker in Joker (2019)?
Answer: Joaquin Phoenix
Who portrayed Kat Stratford in 10 Things I Hate About You?
Answer: Julia Stiles
Which actor starred in Nightcrawler as Lou Bloom?
Answer: Jake Gyllenhaal
Who played the main role in The Revenant?
Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio
Which actress voiced Joy in Inside Out?
Answer: Amy Poehler
Who starred as Ennis Del Mar in Brokeback Mountain?
Answer: Heath Ledger
Musicians
Which artist released the album Channel Orange?
Answer: Frank Ocean
Who was the first female artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?
Answer: Aretha Franklin
Which rapper released good kid, m.A.A.d city?
Answer: Kendrick Lamar
Who is the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac known for her solo hit “Edge of Seventeen”?
Answer: Stevie Nicks
Which band released OK Computer?
Answer: Radiohead
Who sang “Take On Me”?
Answer: a-ha
Which artist released Lemonade?
Answer: Beyoncé
Who was the drummer for Nirvana?
Answer: Dave Grohl
Which singer’s real name is Stefani Germanotta?
Answer: Lady Gaga
Who released the album After Hours?
Answer: The Weeknd
Which artist is known for Born to Die?
Answer: Lana Del Rey
Who sang “Mr. Brightside”?
Answer: The Killers
Which band features members Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke?
Answer: Radiohead
Who released Folklore in 2020?
Answer: Taylor Swift
Which artist is known for the album Back to Black?
Answer: Amy Winehouse
Who is the frontman of The Rolling Stones?
Answer: Mick Jagger
Which rapper released Astroworld?
Answer: Travis Scott
Who sang “Royals”?
Answer: Lorde
Which artist released FutureSex/LoveSounds?
Answer: Justin Timberlake
Who is the lead singer of Paramore?
Answer: Hayley Williams
Athletes
Which NBA player scored 81 points in a single game in 2006?
Answer: Kobe Bryant
Who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022 as captain?
Answer: Lionel Messi
Which tennis player completed the Calendar Grand Slam in 1969?
Answer: Rod Laver
Who holds the record for most home runs in MLB history?
Answer: Barry Bonds
Which female gymnast has the most Olympic medals?
Answer: Larisa Latynina
Who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s?
Answer: Michael Jordan
Which boxer retired undefeated at 50–0?
Answer: Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Who is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history (as of 2023)?
Answer: LeBron James
Which golfer is nicknamed “Lefty”?
Answer: Phil Mickelson
Who won the 2016 Olympic decathlon gold medal and later became Caitlyn Jenner?
Answer: Caitlyn Jenner
Which soccer club did David Beckham famously play for in Spain?
Answer: Real Madrid
Who is the fastest woman in track history (100m world record holder)?
Answer: Florence Griffith Joyner
Which swimmer won eight gold medals at a single Olympics?
Answer: Michael Phelps
Who won the most Tour de France titles (officially recognized)?
Answer: Jacques Anquetil
Which NBA player was nicknamed “The Answer”?
Answer: Allen Iverson
Who is a famous female UFC champion from Ireland?
Answer: Conor McGregor
Which tennis player is nicknamed “King of Clay”?
Answer: Rafael Nadal
Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2020?
Answer: DeVonta Smith
Which baseball legend broke the color barrier in MLB?
Answer: Jackie Robinson
Who is the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series?
Answer: Deion Sanders
Authors
Who wrote The Road?
Answer: Cormac McCarthy
Which author created Hercule Poirot?
Answer: Agatha Christie
Who wrote Beloved?
Answer: Toni Morrison
Which author wrote The Handmaid’s Tale?
Answer: Margaret Atwood
Who wrote On the Road?
Answer: Jack Kerouac
Which author created Jack Reacher?
Answer: Lee Child
Who wrote Life of Pi?
Answer: Yann Martel
Which author wrote The Kite Runner?
Answer: Khaled Hosseini
Who wrote The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo?
Answer: Stieg Larsson
Which author created Percy Jackson?
Answer: Rick Riordan
Who wrote A Brief History of Time?
Answer: Stephen Hawking
Which author wrote The Stand?
Answer: Stephen King
Who wrote The Secret History?
Answer: Donna Tartt
Which author created Inspector Morse?
Answer: Colin Dexter
Who wrote The Goldfinch?
Answer: Donna Tartt
Which author wrote Norwegian Wood?
Answer: Haruki Murakami
Who wrote The Book Thief?
Answer: Markus Zusak
Which author created Alex Cross?
Answer: James Patterson
Who wrote The Night Circus?
Answer: Erin Morgenstern
Which author wrote Educated?
Answer: Tara Westover
Miscellaneous
Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?
Answer: Marie Curie
Which billionaire founded Virgin Group?
Answer: Richard Branson
Who was the first Black U.S. president?
Answer: Barack Obama
Which tech company did Steve Jobs co-found?
Answer: Apple Inc.
Who is the creator of The Simpsons?
Answer: Matt Groening
Which talk show host hosted The Daily Show before Trevor Noah?
Answer: Jon Stewart
Who founded SpaceX?
Answer: Elon Musk
Which royal is known as the Duke of Sussex?
Answer: Prince Harry
Who is the current host of Jeopardy! (as of mid-2020s)?
Answer: Ken Jennings
Which chef popularized “farm-to-table” cuisine in the U.S.?
Answer: Alice Waters
Who founded Nike?
Answer: Phil Knight
Which designer is known for the red-bottom shoes?
Answer: Christian Louboutin
Who is the CEO of Meta (Facebook)?
Answer: Mark Zuckerberg
Which TV personality is known for Shark Tank and the nickname “Mr. Wonderful”?
Answer: Kevin O'Leary
Who founded Starbucks?
Answer: Howard Schultz
Which media mogul created OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network)?
Answer: Oprah Winfrey
Who is the founder of CNN?
Answer: Ted Turner
Which royal was known as the “People’s Princess”?
Answer: Princess Diana
Who created the Star Wars franchise?
Answer: George Lucas
Which fashion icon was known for the little black dress?
Answer: Coco Chanel
How many questions did you guess correctly? Certain questions were a breeze, while others might have left you scratching your head. Share this trivia with your friends and see how their pop culture knowledge stacks up!
Check out Mental Floss for more pop culture quizzes!