The Best Disney Quiz Questions to Test If You’re a Real Fan

Disney is a different type of fandom. From theatrical releases and exclusive merchandise to the Disney Parks and always-evolving attractions, there’s not only deep lore in the world of Disney—but there’s also so many ways to celebrate it. Whether you’re a Disney-loving kid or a Disney Adult (not shaming!), there’s no doubt you’d love to prove your expertise if given the chance.

Disney fans are very impressive. From important dates in history to behind-the-scenes secrets, the fandom knows all the little details of the House of Mouse. If you want to proudly show that off, maybe you’re planning a trivia game with friends. Or maybe you’re putting together a quiz to test others. In any case, if you’re looking for Disney trivia questions, you’ve come to the right place.

Old School Disney (1920s-1940s)

Mickey Mouse in ‘Steamboat Willie’ | Photo by LMPC via Getty Images

If you know the history of Disney, use these questions to test yourself! We’re starting off with questions regarding the start of the company, ranging from the 1920s to 1940s.

1. What character did Walt Disney create before Mickey Mouse?

Answer: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

2. Who was Walt Disney’s key collaborator and animator in the 1920s?

Answer: Ub Iwerks.

3. What studio originally distributed Oswald cartoons?

Answer: Universal Pictures.

4. Who originally voiced Mickey Mouse?

Answer: Walt Disney.

5. What was the first released Mickey Mouse cartoon?

Answer: Steamboat Willie.

6. What innovation made Steamboat Willie groundbreaking?

Answer: Synchronized sound.

7. What was the first Oscar-winning Disney cartoon?

Answer: Flowers and Trees.

8. What was Donald Duck's first appearance?

Answer: The Wise Little Hen.

9. What was the first Disney animated full-length feature film?

Answer: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

10. Who voiced Snow White?

Answer: Adriana Caselotti.

11. What was Walt Disney’s first animation studio?

Answer: Laugh-O-Gram Studio.

12. What global event impacted Disney in the 1940s?

Answer: World War II.

13. What term describes Disney’s 1940s compilation films?

Answer: Package films.

14. What 1942 Disney movie promoted Latin American culture?

Answer: Saludos Amigos.

15. What 1942 Disney movie focused on nature realism?

Answer: Bambi.

16. What labor issue affected Disney in 1941?

Answer: Animators’ strike.

17. What famous song came from Song of the South?

Answer: Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.

18. What short features a musical band led by Mickey?

Answer: The Band Concert.

19. What character is known for clumsy behavior in shorts?

Answer: Goofy.

20. What short features a magical broom?

Answer: The Socerer’s Apprentice.

21. What short features musical farm animals?

Answer: The Old Mill.

22. What fruit poisons Snow White?

Answer: Apple.

23. What song do the dwarfs in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs sing while working?

Answer: “Heigh-Ho.”

24. Who brings Pinocchio to life?a

Answer: The Blue Fairy.

25. What happens to Dumbo’s mother?

Answer: She’s locked in a cage.

The Expansive Era (1950s-1970s)

‘Cinderella’ | Courtesy The Walt Disney Studios

Disney had its fair share of ups and downs in its first few decades, but by the ‘50s and beyond, they really hit a stride in their offerings and established a well-known, trusted brand. This era, unfortunately, was also when Walt Disney died (1966), ushering a new leadership and vision for the company. How well do you know these years?

26. What 1950 film marked Disney’s return to fairy tales after WWII?

Answer: Cinderella.

27. Who transforms Cinderella for the ball?

Answer: Fairy Godmother.

28. What 1951 film features a girl chasing a white rabbit?

Answer: Alice in Wonderland.

29. What year did Disneyland open?

Answer: 1955.

30. Who is Peter Pan’s companion fairy?

Answer: Tinkerbell.

31. What is the magical substance that allows flying in Peter Pan?

Answer: Pixie dust.

32. What 1955 film features two dogs falling in love?

Answer: Lady and the Tramp.

33. What was unique about Lady and the Tramp visually?

Answer: Widescreen format (CinemaScope).

34. What curse is placed on Aurora in Sleeping Beauty?

Answer: Her finger is pricked and she falls asleep.

35. What is the villain’s name in 101 Dalmatians?

Answer: Cruella de Vil.

36. What early Disneyland attraction featured jungle animals?

Answer: Jungle Cruise.

37. What was Walt Disney’s last supervised animated film?

Answer: The Jungle Book.

38. What Disneyland ride opened in 1967 featuring pirates?

Answer: Pirates of the Caribbean.

39. What 1970 film features cats in Paris?

Answer: The Aristocats.

40. What major Disney Park opened in 1971?

Answer: Walt Disney World.

41. What castle is at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World?

Answer: Cinderella Castle.

42. Who ran Disney after Walt Disney’s passing?

Answer: Roy Disney.

43. What Disney attraction uses dolls from around the world?

Answer: It’s a Small World.

44. What song does Baloo sing in The Jungle Book?

Answer: “The Bare Necessities.”

45. What animal is Little John in Robin Hood?

Answer: Bear.

46. What 1961 film features many spotted dogs?

Answer: One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

47. What famous meal is shared in Lady and the Tramp?

Answer: Spaghetti.

48. What game does the Queen of Hearts play in Alice in Wonderland?

Answer: Croquet.

49. What creature does Maleficent turn into?

Answer: Dragon.

50. What are the three good fairies’ names in Sleeping Beauty?

Answer: Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather.

The Disney Renaissance (1980s-1990s)

‘Beauty and the Beast’ | The Walt Disney Company

If you’re a millennial like me, chances are this is your favorite Disney era. It’s when some of the most iconic movies came out, and when Disney established itself even more as the go-to family entertainment brand. Can you get all of these correct?

51. What 1981 Disney film features Tod and Copper?

Answer: The Fox and the Hound.

52. What year did Michael Eisner become CEO of Disney?

Answer: 1984.

53. What 1985 animated Disney film was a box office failure?

Answer: The Black Cauldron.

54. Who is Roger Rabbit’s human partner?

Answer: Eddie Valiant.

55. What 1982 Disney park opened in Florida?

Answer: EPCOT Center.

56. What does EPCOT stand for?

Answer: Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.

57. What 1989 Disney film features Ariel?

Answer: The Little Mermaid.

58. What song from The Little Mermaid won an Academy Award?

Answer: “Under the Sea.”

59. What 1989 Disney park opened in Florida?

Answer: Disney-MGM Studios (now known as Disney's Hollywood Studios).

60. What street is the central hub of Disney's Hollywood Studios?

Answer: Hollywood Boulevard.

61. What is Belle’s father’s name in Beauty and the Beast?

Answer: Maurice.

62. What household object is Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast?

Answer: Clock.

63. What is the name of Aladdin’s monkey?

Answer: Abu.

64. What type of animal is Pumbaa in The Lion King?

Answer: Warthog.

65. What is the main character’s name in The Hunchback of Notre Dame?

Answer: Quasimodo.

66. What 1998 film features a Chinese heroine?

Answer: Mulan.

67. What dragon accompanies Mulan on her journey?

Answer: Mushu.

68. What Disney park opened in France in 1992?

Answer: Disneyland Paris.

69. What castle is in Disneyland Paris?

Answer: Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle.)

70. What 1998 park opened at Walt Disney World?

Answer: Animal Kingdom.

71. What TV channel launched by Disney in 1983?

Answer: Disney Channel.

72. What 1995 Pixar film did Disney distribute?

Answer: Toy Story.

73. What year did the first Disney Store open?

Answer: 1987.

74. What accessory became iconic Disney Parks merch?

Answer: Mickey Mouse ears.

75. What fast food chain started partnering with Disney in the ‘80s?

Answer: McDonald’s.

Today’s Disney (2000s-2020s)

‘Moana’ | Disney

And, last but not certainly least, we’ve made it to the modern days of Disney. The brand has continued to evolve from the start of the new millennia, and now we’re used to a lot of live-action remakes, sequels, and TV shows. See how well you do in our final 25 questions:

76. What 2000 Disney film features Kuzco?

Answer: The Emperor’s New Groove.

77. What is the main monster’s name in Monsters, Inc.?

Answer: Sulley.

78. Who became Disney’s CEO in 2005?

Answer: Bob Iger.

79. What fish is Dory in Finding Nemo?

Answer: Blue tang.

80. What town is featured in Cars?

Answer: Radiator Springs.

81. What 2007 Pixar film features a rat chef?

Answer: Ratatouille.

82. What is the boy scout’s name in Up?

Answer: Russell.

83. What company did Disney acquire in 2009?

Answer: Marvel Entertainment, Inc..

84. What company did Disney acquire in 2012?

Answer: Lucasfilm.

85. What 2010 Disney film features Rapunzel?

Answer: Tangled.

86. What song became a global hit from Frozen?

Answer: “Let It Go.”

87. What animal is Nick Wilde in Zootopia?

Answer: Fox.

88. What 2016 film features a Polynesian heroine?

Answer: Moana.

89. What park opened in California in 2001?

Answer: Disney California Adventure.

90. What castle is in Shanghai Disneyland?

Answer: Enchanted Storybook Castle.

91. What was Disney+’s first Star Wars series?

Answer: The Mandalorian.

92. What holiday is central to the film Coco?

Answer: Día de los Muertos.

93. What Encanto song became viral?

Answer: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

94. What 2010 film is considered Disney’s first modern live-action remake?

Answer: Alice in Wonderland.

95. What Disney live-action remake removed songs entirely?

Answer: Mulan.

96. What emotions are introduced in Inside Out 2?

Answer: Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

97. What character is known as “Baby Yoda”?

Answer: Grogu.

98. What replaced FastPass at Walt Disney World?

Answer: Lightning Lane passes.

99. What immersive Star Wars hotel closed in 2023?

Answer: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

100. What 2025 live-action remake grossed over $1 billion at the box office?

Answer: Lilo & Stitch.

Could you answer all 100 of these questions correctly? If so, you’d better be hosting your own Disney trivia! Keep up with Mental Floss’s quiz page for interactive quizzes on topics like entertainment, geography, history, literature, and more.

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