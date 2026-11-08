100 Funny Jokes for Kids That Will Make the Whole Family Laugh

You hear a joke (a really funny one), and your first instinct is to laugh. But why?

Like many of our reactions, your brain needs time to process the joke before you respond. That simple joke travels through three parts of your brain before you find it funny enough to laugh at.

According to Harvard Medical School, it all starts in your frontal lobe, which scans for patterns. When the punchline is delivered, your nucleus accumbens triggers an emotional response. If your prefrontal cortex decides the joke is “worthy,” the supplementary motor area kicks in with the movements associated with laughter, and neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine are released.

“The body sends a signal to the brain that says, ‘Hey, that’s clever, that’s worth it,’ and we laugh,” explains Dr. Carl Marci. He relays that humor and laughter aren’t the same; one is a “response to shifting expectations,” while the other is a “social signal.”

Stanford Medicine stated that humor processing in the brain is very similar for children and adults; adults' neural circuits are just more "sophisticated."

All that to say, finding something funny takes real brain power. These jokes will not only boost your and your children’s serotonin, but also exercise your brains. It’s a win all around!

Here are 100 G-rated jokes that will have the whole family laughing out loud in no time.

Silly Animal Jokes

Alpine Milk Cow | ideeone/GettyImages

1. Why do cows wear bells? Because their horns don't work!

2. What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear!

3. Why did the duck get a time-out? Because he kept quacking jokes!

4. What do you call an alligator wearing a vest? An investigator!

5. Why don't elephants use computers? They're afraid of the mouse!

6. What do you call a sleeping bull? A bulldozer!

7. Why did the chicken join a band? Because it already had drumsticks!

8. What do cats eat for breakfast? Mice Krispies!

9. Why are fish so smart? Because they live in schools!

10. What do you call a pig that knows karate? A pork chop!

11. Why did the dog sit in the shade? Because he didn't want to be a hot dog!

12. What do you get when you cross a sheep with a kangaroo? A woolly jumper!

13. Why did the frog take the bus to work? His car got toad!

14. What do you call a dinosaur that crashes his car? Tyrannosaurus Wrecks!

15. Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use honeycombs!

16. What do you call a horse that lives next door? A neigh-bor!

17. Why did the owl get invited to every party? Because he was a hoot!

18. What do you call a rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny!

19. Why don't oysters share their pearls? Because they're shellfish!

20. What is a cat's favorite color? Purr-ple!

21. Why did the duck cross the playground? To get to the other slide!

22. What do you call a cow that plays an instrument? A moo-sician!

23. Why did the snail paint a big S on his car? So everyone could say, "Look at that S-car-go!"

24. What do you call a dog magician? A labracadabrador!

25. Why did the horse go behind the tree? To change his jockeys!

Knock-Knock Jokes That Never Get Old

Butterhead lettuce | Sjo/GettyImages

26. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Boo.

Boo who?

Don't cry! It's just a joke!

27. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Tank.

Tank who?

You're welcome!

28. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Lettuce.

Lettuce who?

Lettuce in! It's cold out here!

29. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Atch.

Atch who?

Bless you!

30. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Olive.

Olive who?

Olive you!

31. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Cow says.

Cow says who?

No, a cow says moo!

32. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Harry.

Harry who?

Harry up and answer the door!

33. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Wooden shoe.

Wooden shoe who?

Wooden shoe like to hear another joke?

34. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Dishes.

Dishes who?

Dishes the funniest joke I've got!

35. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Annie.

Annie who?

Annie body home?

36. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Spell.

Spell who?

W-H-O!

37. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Ice cream.

Ice cream who?

Ice cream every time I see a spider!

38. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Canoe.

Canoe who?

Canoe come out and play?

39. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Bacon.

Bacon who?

Bacon a cake for your birthday!

40. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Nobel.

Nobel who?

Nobel, that's why I knocked!

41. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

A little old lady.

A little old lady who?

I didn't know you could yodel!

42. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Figs.

Figs who?

Figs the doorbell, it's broken!

43. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Avenue.

Avenue who?

Avenue seen my missing shoe?

44. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Interrupting cow.

Interrupting cow wh—

MOO!

45. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Water.

Water who?

Water you waiting for? Open up!

46. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Needle.

Needle who?

Needle little help opening the door!

47. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

To.

To who?

Actually, it's "to whom!"

48. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Donut.

Donut who?

Donut forget to smile!

49. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Alpaca.

Alpaca who?

Alpaca the suitcase, you pack the snacks!

50. Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Yoda.

Yoda who?

Yoda best! Now let me in!

School, Food and Everyday Life Jokes

Stack of text books | Jupiterimages/GettyImages

25 hilarious one-liners about homework, teachers, food, and the funny things kids encounter every day.

51. Why was the math book sad? Because it had too many problems!

52. Why did the student eat his homework? Because the teacher said it was a piece of cake!

53. What is a teacher's favorite nation? Expla-nation!

54. Why did the kid bring a ladder to school? Because he wanted to go to high school!

55. Why was the broom late for class? It overswept!

56. What did the pencil say to the paper? You've got a good point!

57. Why did the music teacher need a ladder? To reach the high notes!

58. What did one plate say to the other plate? Dinner is on me!

59. Why did the banana go to the doctor? Because it wasn't peeling well!

60. What do you call cheese that isn't yours? Nacho cheese!

61. Why did the cookie go to the hospital? Because it felt crummy!

62. What kind of room has no doors or windows? A mushroom!

63. Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing!

64. What did the zero say to the eight? Nice belt!

65. Why did the student bring a flashlight to math class? Because the teacher said the lesson would be a little brighter!

66. What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta!

67. Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two-tired!

68. What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? An abdominal snowman!

69. Why did the computer go to the doctor? It had a virus!

70. What did the big flower say to the little flower? Hey, bud!

71. Why did the orange stop rolling down the hill? It ran out of juice!

72. What kind of key opens a banana? A monkey!

73. Why did the calendar look so popular? Because it had a lot of dates!

74. What did the left eye say to the right eye? Between us, something smells!

75. Why did the clock get kicked out of the library? It kept tocking!

Silly Riddles, Puns and Brain-Bending Jokes

Retro alarm clock | ThomasVogel/GettyImages

25 clever, goofy jokes that will get the whole family thinking before they start laughing.

76. What has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck!

77. What gets wetter the more it dries? A towel!

78. What has a neck but no head? A bottle!

79. What has hands but can't clap? A clock!

80. What has one eye but can't see? A needle!

81. What has lots of teeth but can't bite? A comb!

82. What goes up but never comes down? Your age!

83. What has a bottom at the top? Your legs!

84. What can you catch but never throw? A cold!

85. What has cities but no houses, forests but no trees, and rivers but no water? A map!

86. What has to be broken before you can use it? An egg!

87. What can travel around the world while staying in one corner? A stamp!

88. What has a head and a tail but no body? A coin!

89. Why can't your nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot!

90. What do you call a boomerang that doesn't come back? A stick!

91. Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole in one!

92. What do you call a factory that makes okay products? A satisfactory!

93. Why was the stadium so cool? Because it was full of fans!

94. What kind of tree fits in your hand? A palm tree!

95. Why don't mountains get cold? They wear snowcaps!

96. What has 13 hearts but no other organs? A deck of cards!

97. What did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing, it just waved!

98. Why did the picture go to jail? Because it was framed!

99. What do you call a joke that isn't funny? A sentence!

100. Why did the invisible man turn down the job offer? He couldn't see himself doing it!

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