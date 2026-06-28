All 13 Star Wars Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

The Star Wars universe just keeps growing. From its epic beginnings in Episode IV — A New Hope to its galaxy-spanning, ever-multiplying dimensions of lore and adventure, the universe George Lucas created continues to draw fans and viewers.

The Star Wars universe has come to include everything from Lego products to TV series, but the cinema is where it all began. However, not all the movies are so highly regarded by fans as the initial trilogy. See all 13 canonical Star Wars movies’ rankings on Rotten Tomatoes below.

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope — 93%

This was the film that began it all, and fittingly, it crowns Rotten Tomatoes’ list of Star Wars movies. The movie was a technological marvel when it was released in 1977, and expanded the boundaries of what cinema could be. It follows Luke Skywalker as he attempts to rescue Princess Leia from the Death Star, and discovers new powers within himself along the way. It introduced viewers to other lovable Star Wars staples such as R2-D2 and C-3PO, and still holds a special place in many fans’ hearts.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — 93%

Also coming in with a 93% rating is a much more contemporary Star Wars film: 2015’s The Force Awakens. Helmed by J. J. Abrams, the movie centers around Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley’s Rey. It also features the return of Han Solo and Chewbacca. Complete with epic action sequences and plenty of world-building, it was the start of a Star Wars cinematic trilogy for a new generation and also stirred decades-old nostalgia in longtime fans.

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back — 93%

The second film in the first Star Wars trilogy to hit theaters, The Empire Strikes Back is notoriously darker than A New Hope, and took viewers deeper into the Star Wars franchise. Its emotional depth and ability to defy viewers’ expectations have made it a fan favorite. It also features memorable character development for Han Solo, Princess Leia, and other favorites.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — 91%

Luke Skywalker returns in this 2017 film, which pays tribute to the movies that preceded it while adding new dimensions to Star Wars lore. Here, Daisy Ridley’s Rey meets a Skywalker who has long left his life of war and violence behind. Simultaneously, the threat of Kylo Ren builds and Leia and the Resistance are once again forced to defend the galaxy’s sovereignty.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — 84%

Rogue One centers on a new character: Galen Erso, a scientist abducted from his home by the villainous Orson Krennic who later became the lead engineer on the Death Star. In the movie, his daughter Jyn has joined with a group of resistance fighters in an effort to put a stop to the Empire’s plotting. The film received generally positive reviews, with many people enjoying its action sequences and emotional core.

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi — 83%

The third installment in the classic Star Wars trilogy, this movie saw the conclusion of Luke Skywalker’s fight against the Galactic Empire. Featuring memorable characters like the Ewoks and Jabba the Hutt, it didn’t quite receive the extravagant praise the first two movies in the trilogy did overall, but is still generally seen as a satisfying conclusion to the beloved first three Star Wars films.

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith — 79%

The second Star Wars trilogy to hit theaters took viewers back in time to explore the rise of Darth Vader. Episode III saw Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi rescue Chancellor Palpatine, only for suspicions about his motives to emerge. Though the prequel trilogy is generally considered subpar to the originals, this film’s deep dive into Skywalker’s complicated arc has set it apart in fans’ hearts.

Solo: A Star Wars Story — 69%

This 2018 film follows a young Han Solo, exploring how he first met Chewbacca and encountered the Millennium Falcon. While it centered on one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars franchise, it received mixed reviews from viewers overall, which some criticizing its lack of stakes and others calling it an important part of the Star Wars cinematic universe.

Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones — 62%

The second movie in the prequel trilogy, Attack of the Clones is set 10 years after the events of The Phantom Menace, and it explores the start of the Clone Wars and the downfall of the Republic. The film generally divided viewers, with some enjoying its action sequences but others critiquing its character development, acting, and dialogue.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu — 62%

The most recent Star Wars installment as of 2026, The Mandalorian and Grogu follows Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his apprentice, Grogu, as they fight to support the New Republic. The movie received mixed reviews, with some calling it a fun cinematic experience and others saying it lacks the depth and power of the original Star Wars movie.

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace — 54%

The Phantom Menace introduced the prequel trilogy, and divided viewers. While some people were initially disappointed by its stiff dialogue and political plot, especially after having their expectations set so high by the extremely gripping first three films, others now see this movie and the trilogy it launched as a critical part of Star Wars lore.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — 51%

The Rise of Skywalker completed J. J. Abrams’s sequel trilogy, and received the worst reviews of the three overall. It follows a group of Resistance fighters led by Rey as they make their way across the galaxy to stop Emperor Palpatine’s plot to launch a Sith fleet. Some fans praised its action sequences and performances, while others were underwhelmed by its plot and a perceived lack of genuine depth.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — 18%

This 2008 film used animation to revisit many famous aspects of the Star Wars franchise, to generally abysmal reviews. Viewers and critics overall disliked its disjointed plot, but the movie did introduce beloved characters like Ahsoka Tano, who became a fan favorite, and laid the foundation for a successful TV series to come.

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