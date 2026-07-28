The 10 Best Marvel Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

In 2008, Marvel took a gamble on Iron Man. The studio—then a relatively small company—bet big on its first independent blockbuster with a film that featured a lesser-known superhero and starred Robert Downey Jr., who had been widely considered unhirable in Hollywood for years due to his previous drug and alcohol addiction.

Against the odds, the movie soared to success and laid the foundation for the biggest film franchise of all time. Marvel Studios has earned over $30 billion worldwide at the box office as of 2026, and it just keeps on churning out star-studded hits that keep audiences coming back to the theaters in droves.

In July 2026, the studio released Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland, the fourth movie in its epic take on the iconic arachnid-man hybrid. The film quickly soared to the top of the Rotten Tomatoes ranking list, scoring a 92%—and yet it doesn’t even crack the top five most highly rated films on the site. Read on to discover the top 10 highest-ranked MCU movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Panther (2018) // 96%

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, who returns home to rule over the secluded, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda. There, he finds opposition from a dangerous enemy and must fight to secure the future of his nation and the world.

The film was a massive critical and commercial success, becoming the first superhero film ever nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes praised its deft melding of themes of race and identity and strong political message with its spectacular action sequences and world-building.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) // 94%

Coming in second on Rotten Tomatoes is Avengers: Endgame, which provides the epic conclusion to Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Here, the Avengers—which include Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Bruce Banner—join Tony Stark to defeat the evil Thanos, who wants nothing less than to destroy the universe and create a new one.

This film is Marvel at its full glory and power, concluding a 22-film saga with one final bang. Critics lauded its satisfying payoff and sense of “grandeur,” but especially loved its character-driven, human core.

Iron Man (2008) // 94%

The movie that started it all, Iron Man comes in third with a 94% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. It follows Tony Stark, a billionaire inventor who is kidnapped by terrorists who want him to build a weapon for them. Instead, he builds the legendary suit that helps him become Iron Man.

The film kickstarted the entire MCU journey, but Rotten Tomatoes reviewers largely praised Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as well as the film’s humor and irreverence.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) // 93%

Chris Hemsworth stars as the heroic title character in the MCU’s sequel to 2011’s Thor. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie finds Thor imprisoned by the demon Surtur, and follows him as he battles his former ally the Hulk and fights to save his world from destruction. Reviewers praised the movie’s humor and sense of fun, with many saying it helped rejuvenate the MCU and set a great precedent for films to come.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) // 93%

Coming in at number five is the sole Spider-Man MCU film to crack the franchise’s top five on Rotten Tomatoes. No Way Home is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as his true, arachnid identity is revealed to the world for the first time.

The film (spoiler alert!) brilliantly brought in fellow Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, blurring some multiverse action with plenty of character-driven storytelling. Reviewers largely loved the thrilling crossover the movie provided, as well as the twists and surprises it delivered.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) // 92%

The fourth MCU Spider-Man movie debuted with a 92% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. Here, the movie follows a newly anonymous Spider-Man still dedicated to protecting New York City while he navigates potentially risky new abilities.

Starring Sadie Sink and Zendaya, it seems to have received overall positive reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with one calling it “the best of Holland’s Spider-Man films” and many praising its introspective core. Some others, however, felt the MCU’s endless world-building efforts came at the expense of the film’s overall quality.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) // 92%

Tailing No Way Home is the first Spider-Man-focused film in the MCU. Homecoming follows a young Peter Parker after he returns home following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). With the help of mentor Tony Stark, he tries to balance his superhero secret identity with day-to-day life. But when a villain called the Vulture enters, he must step into his full power. Reviewers praised the film’s sense of excitement and fun, as well as its deft portrayal of Peter Parker in all his coming-of-age chaos, charm, and relatability.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) // 92%

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi in this MCU origin story. In the film, the Ten Rings are ten powerful armbands that were discovered by a warlord named Xu Wenwu, who uses them to run a criminal enterprise. But things start to change when Shang-Chi, his son, discovers a new supernatural evil and must fight it using every tool in his arsenal. Reviewers widely praised the film’s expertly choreographed action sequences and its fast-paced plot, though many felt the first half was stronger than the second.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) // 91%

Guardians of the Galaxy introduced a whole host of new characters to the MCU, including Groot and Rocket, as well as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill and Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. The film follows Quill as he steals an orb from the villainous Ronan, only to find himself confronted by the magnitude of its power and forced to source help from some powerful friends. Reviewers loved its quirky cast of characters and, most of all, its sense of humor.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) // 91%

Far From Home finds Peter Parker’s European vacation interrupted when he is tasked with defending the Earth from four monstrous elemental villains. Many reviewers felt that this film was not quite as impactful as other Spider-Man movies that preceded it, though many praised its characters, Tom Holland’s performance, and, of course, its lightheartedness and laughs.

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