The Academy Award Winner Who Almost Starred in 'Hocus Pocus'

The 1993 film Hocus Pocus has become a popular Halloween movie in the decades since it was first released. Directed by Kenny Ortega, it centers on Max Dennison (Omri Katz), who summons three witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) who have been in purgatory for more than 300 years. However, it could have had a very different male lead: an actor little known at the time, but who would go on to become one of the biggest film stars of his era, Leonardo DiCaprio. Here's a look at how the future Oscar winner was almost cast in this early '90s movie.

A Rising Star's Big Break

Because the character of Max is a teenager in the movie, the filmmakers and studio looked at a number of young actors with promising careers when considering who would play the role. DiCaprio had drawn attention for being cast in his theatrical film debut opposite Robert De Niro in Michael Caton-Jones' This Boy's Life, and his ability to land a role in which he was sharing scenes with an actor as revered as De Niro naturally impressed people. He was therefore asked to audition for the male lead in Hocus Pocus too.

However, the situation was complicated because DiCaprio had also been offered a role in another upcoming film: Lasse Hallström's What's Eating Gilbert Grape?, which would involve playing the title character's younger brother Arnie. Hallström had previously been nominated for the Oscar for Best Director for his film My Life as a Dog, so he brought an additional amount of artistic cachet to the project.

Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz in 'Hocus Pocus'. | Disney

Pass the Sandwich (and the Paycheck)

DiCaprio agreed to meet with Ortega to discuss Hocus Pocus; Ortega was aware that the actor had other offers and might not be in a position to take the role, but appreciated that DiCaprio was showing him the courtesy of a meeting (the actor and the director also had a sandwich together). Ortega later recalled: "He came in, and he was just amazing—so extraordinary and unique—he came and he was stressed. He said, 'I feel bad that I'm here because I can't do this, because I'm really focused on these other things,' and I said, 'Understandably.'"

DiCaprio later described the salary on offer for Hocus Pocus as "more money than I ever dreamed of" but preferred to pursue the role in the Hallström film instead: "I don't know where the hell I got the nerve… You live in an environment where you're influenced by people telling you to make a lot of money and strike while the iron's hot.” And so DiCaprio ultimately passed on the Hocus Pocus role in favor of What's Eating Gilbert Grape?, a role for which he would later receive his first Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor (he would later win the Oscar in the category of Best Actor for his performance in Alejandro González Iñárritu's The Revenant in 2015).

In later years, DiCaprio said he was proud of being able to pursue the more artistically interesting role, as well as his ability to turn down such a huge amount of money, at an early age: "If there's one thing that I'm really proud of in my entire career, it's that moment at 16 to say that and do that and have that sort of conviction of what I wanted to do."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp in 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' (1993). | Archive Photos/GettyImages

From Summer Flop to Halloween Cult Classic

Hocus Pocus itself had a longer path to success, although it would eventually find its place in pop culture. Despite its supernatural focus, it was actually a summer release that debuted in July 1993 instead of the fall, when a Halloween release could have brought more attention to the project; it ultimately made less than $50 million at the box office worldwide.

However, it eventually became a staple of Halloween viewing, has developed cult-classic status, and generated fresh attention in recent years due to growing awareness that DiCaprio was once considered for the lead.

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