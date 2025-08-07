You Can Book a Haunted Stay at the Real ‘Poltergeist’ House

The haunting of the fictional Freeling family terrified moviegoers when Poltergeist was released in 1982. The film became an iconic addition to the horror genre and gained a dedicated fan base in no time. Poltergeist devotees were excited when the 2373-square-foot home featured in the movie went on sale in the summer of 2024, ultimately selling for $1.2 million. Now, fans can live out their horror fantasies by booking a stay at the famous house.

Spend the Night In the Poltergiest House

In Simi Valley, California, lies the infamous Poltergeist home where the film took place. About a year after going on sale, the property has been listed online for anyone seeking a haunted vacation getaway. It’s described as a “cozy, cinematic retreat” with four bedrooms (one with a California king bed, one with a queen, one with a full, and one with two extra-large twin beds) and 2.5 bathrooms. Visitors can even curate their experiences with “static-lit portraits, tours, movie screenings, or a night that feels... watched.”

It‘s just like the movie. | Poltergeist House

Of course, a stay in the Poltergeist house wouldn’t feel right without well-known details from the movie, like the static TV the spirits use to hold Carol Anne Freeling hostage. The TV and kitchen lights are also rigged to flicker to add to the eerie atmosphere. According to the home’s website, the owner of the house strives to keep it well taken care of while maintaining its spooky, vintage feel.

The Poltergeist home comfortably accommodates up to eight guests, with the option to host two more people. There are also many amenities, such as a spa, a pool, a laundry area with a washer and dryer, and much more. The pricing starts at $800 a night, depending on the length of the stay and the number of guests. You can book a creepy stay on the official website.

