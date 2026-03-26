All 13 Christopher Nolan Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Christopher Nolan has built his reputation on directing blockbuster movies that entertain and expand the minds of moviegoers around the world. It also doesn't hurt that he works with recognizable comic book franchises and sparked summer hype with viral sensations like Barbenheimer, a 2023 viral sensation that paired his movie Oppenheimer with another movie released the same day: Barbie.

It may not surprise you, then, to discover that Nolan's films do well with critics. In fact, according to Rotten Tomatoes, not a single one of the films he's directed has scored less than 70%. But which of Nolan's films are rotten – relatively speaking – and which ones are interstellar?

See if you agree with these fan favorites.

The Dark Knight (2008) – 94%

The first of three Batman films on this list is also the best, at least according to reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes. The Dark Knight pits Christian Bale's Batman against The Joker, portrayed as a more gritty, sinister, and dark version by Heath Ledger than many fans of the comics had seen before on television or in movies. The move paid off, with Ledger posthumously winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

Memento (2000) – 93%

The second-oldest film on this list is also second-best, or at least that's what we perceive it to be. In the film, Leonard, played by Guy Pearce, struggles with an altered perception of reality as a man who is dealing with a form of short-term memory loss. Nolan's narration allows the audience to feel the same kind of disorientation by telling the story in a non-linear fashion, helping viewers understand Leonard's condition while also putting us off-balance as we try to piece the story together.

Oppenheimer (2023) – 93%

Fans didn't seem to mind the three-hour runtime of this Nolan film, exploring the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, who was instrumental in developing the atomic bomb in 1945 as part of the Manhattan Project. Not only did the film garner the attention of moviegoers who sometimes even doubled up on Oppenheimer and Barbie screenings, but it also caught the attention of the Academy Awards. The movie won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan. He was nominated once before for directing, but this was his first directing win to date.

Dunkirk (2017) – 92%

The other Oscar directing nomination for Nolan came for Dunkirk, the harrowing real-life tale of 330,000 soldiers evacuated from beaches in France to save them from advancing German forces in 1940. The World War II drama featured actors James D'Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, and even Harry Styles. The movie earned eight Oscar nominations and won three.

Insomnia (2002) – 92%

Nolan was able to channel his success with Memento into picking up some big names for his next feature film. Al Pacino and Robin Williams signed on to star in Insomnia, sending a police detective played by Pacino to a small town in Alaska to investigate the murder of a girl. Williams took on the role of the primary suspect, who plays a cat-and-mouse game with the detective, making him question his investigation as he battles sleepless nights.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – 87%

The final of Nolan's Batman trilogy once again featured Christian Bale as Batman – and Bruce Wayne – who returns after a long hiatus away from battling criminals in Gotham City. For this installment of the Batman films, Nolan directed Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle, who is better known as Catwoman, and Tom Hardy as Bane.

Nolan remained involved in comic book movies as a producer for films such as Man of Steel andJustice League, but The Dark Knight Rises was his last superhero film as a director.

Inception (2010) – 87%

The trippy Inception found Leonardo DiCaprio using his rare gift to steal secrets from people's subconscious minds when they sleep, but what happens when he's tasked with actually planting an idea in someone's mind? The visually stunning film featured unique, dreamy shots and mind-bending landscapes, giving moviegoers an off-kilter view of the world Nolan created. The movie won four Oscars, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Batman Begins (2005) – 85%

The first of Nolan's Batman trilogy was also the one least liked by fans and critics. Batman Begins was Bale's first time taking on the role of the Caped Crusader with Nolan in the director's chair. Bale starred alongside Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, and Michael Caine, as the trustworthy butler Alfred.

The Prestige (2006) – 77%

It isn't all just Batman for Bale and Nolan. A year after the release of the first Batman movie was The Prestige, with Bale taking on another Nolan-helmed project, this time facing off against Hugh Jackman as two 19th-century magicians escalating a feud with potentially terrible consequences. The movie even features David Bowie as Nikola Tesla if you watch carefully.

Interstellar (2014) – 73%

Interstellar was another of Nolan's long epic films, but you may not have noticed the length if you were watching the stunning visuals as Matthew McConaughey travels through the universe in search of a possible new home to save humans on a decaying Earth. Nolan's epic vision was once again recognized by the Academy Awards, earning the film an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for its work showcasing unique worlds.

Following (1998) – 82%

Not all debuts are stellar, as was the case for Nolan and his movie, Following, which is his earliest film on this list. The movie focuses on a young writer who follows strangers around to get material, and he meets a thief who decides to help him. The black-and-white film, however, didn't garner much of a following.

Tenet (2020) – 70%

Nolan's trippy style and time-bending storytelling are showcased in Tenet, about a CIA agent sent on a time-bending mission that could prevent World War III. Tenet also suffered from a delayed release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with its original July release date pushed back to September.

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