In 2001, ABC broadcast an all-star made-for-TV comedy movie called These Old Broads. Co-written by Carrie Fisher, the film told the story of three aging Hollywood starlets who—despite hating one another—are coaxed into a reunion by their agent, when the film that made their names is rereleased thirty years later.

The “old broads” in question were played by real-life Hollywood legends Shirley MacLaine, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds, and Joan Collins, while the role of the agent was taken on by Elizabeth Taylor (in her last on-screen performance). The plot, however, was closer to the truth than some viewers might have realized.

Behind the scenes, Reynolds and Taylor had long had a bitter falling-out, after Taylor had an affair with Reynolds’ husband, Eddie Fisher, in the late 1950s. The affair caused a scandal at the time—most notably when Fisher went on to marry Taylor just three hours after his and Reynolds’ divorce was finalized.

Happily, by the time These Old Broads came around, the pair had apparently buried the hatchet. But theirs is by no means the only iconic on-screen feud in Hollywood and television history.

CLARK GABLE AND VIVIEN LEIGH, GONE WITH THE WIND (1939)

Rumors of an on-set feud between Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh during the making of Gone with the Wind began almost immediately after production started. It’s certainly true that Vivien Leigh was midway through a long affair with Laurence Olivier during filming, which had led to presumptions that Gable was not too keen on Leigh’s infidelity. In return, a persistent rumor claims that Leigh disliked kissing Gable because of his bad breath (allegedly caused by a recurrent gum infection and ill-fitting dentures). How much of this is Hollywood folklore, and how much is rooted in truth, continues to be discussed and debated today—though for the record, Gable himself stated categorically in an interview in 1940 that “despite what a lot of papers said, there was never any feud between Vivien Leigh and me during the filming of Gone with the Wind, or at any time thereafter.”

ERROL FLYNN AND BETTE DAVIS, THE PRIVATE LIVES OF ELIZABETH AND ESSEX (1939)

Bette Davis and legendary Hollywood Lothario Errol Flynn first clashed when they worked together on 1938’s The Sisters, with Davis famously fighting for (and winning) joint billing once she heard that the credits were due to only list Flynn’s name. Their relationship worsened during filming of 1939’s The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex, with the duo’s differing acting styles causing considerable tension, and Davis resenting the fact that Flynn was being paid more, despite her rising star power. In rehearsal of a scene in which Davis was to slap Flynn on the face, Flynn recalled later that she “lifted one of her hands, heavy with those Elizabethan rings, and Joe Louis himself couldn’t give a right hook better than Bette hooked me.”

SHELLEY WINTERS AND FRANK SINATRA, MEET DANNY WILSON (1952)

At the time of filming 1952’s musical drama Meet Danny Wilson, Frank Sinatra was suffering through something of a career lull, had separated from his first wife Nancy, and was now in an increasingly volatile relationship with his second, Ava Gardner. His personal woes soon began affecting his behavior on set—but his co-star, the equally feisty and no-nonsense Shelley Winters, was in no mood to tolerate his unprofessionalism. The pair repeatedly clashed throughout filming, with Winters famously labeling Sinatra a “skinny, no-talent stupid Hoboken bastard” in an explosive row while filming at Burbank Airport.

RICHARD WIDMARK AND MARILYN MONROE, DON’T BOTHER TO KNOCK (1952)

“God-awful to work with. Impossible, really,” was actor Richard Widmark’s assessment of working with Marilyn Monroe on 1952’s Don’t Bother to Knock. Although the pair got along personally, Monroe’s light-hearted style (made worse by her crippling stage fright) clashed with Widmark’s strictly professional approach to acting, making filming a chore. Widmark, however, understood Monroe’s issues and was largely sympathetic. “It was all a result of fear,” he later explained. “She was insecure about so many things and was obviously self-destructive. She was a wounded bird from the beginning.”

ETHEL MERMAN AND MARILYN MONROE, THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE SHOWBUSINESS (1954)

Another star who struggled to work alongside Marilyn Monroe was the notoriously plain-speaking Broadway legend Ethel Merman, who worked with her on 1954’s There’s No Business Like Showbusiness. Their co-star Mitzi Gaynor later admitted that she “never saw anybody work so hard” as Monroe on this movie—but Merman was less forgiving of Monroe’s nervousness and her tendency to be late to set, famously barking “All right, where’s the blond?” when she did not appear on time. Monroe, in return, was reportedly terrified of Merman—and perhaps wasn’t too impressed when her then-husband Joe DiMaggio visited the set, but allegedly requested he only have his photo taken with Merman rather than his wife.

HUMPHREY BOGART AND WILLIAM HOLDEN, SABRINA (1954)

One of Hollywood’s longest rumbling feuds was allegedly between Humphrey Bogart and William Holden. The pair’s rocky relationship stemmed from an incident during the filming of Invisible Stripes way back in 1939, in which Holden was due to drive a motorcycle with Bogart in the sidecar. Bogart was unsure of how safe the sidecar was, and refused to do the scene with Holden at the wheel; a stuntman sat in instead, only for the motorcycle to come apart and crash through a brick wall, in Holden’s words. Bogart, according to Hollywood lore, joked that Holden had tried to kill him.

25 years later, the pair unfortunately met again on the set of Billy Wilder’s Sabrina, when Bogart was brought in as a last-minute replacement for Cary Grant. Bogart reportedly fought for his wife Lauren Bacall to be cast alongside him, despite Audrey Hepburn already having been cast in the female lead. His stubbornness supposedly led to Holden, Hepburn, and Wilder becoming increasingly cliquey and isolating Bogart during filming. He and Holden repeatedly clashed on set, deliberately ruining one another’s takes and bad-mouthing one another’s acting styles. The tension between the two never thawed, and they remained distant until Bogart’s death in 1957.

MARLON BRANDO AND FRANK SINATRA, GUYS AND DOLLS (1955)

The animosity between Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra began long before either of them set foot on the set of 1955’s Guys and Dolls, kickstarting one of the most notorious feuds in Hollywood history. The trouble began when Sinatra was promised the lead role in 1954’s On the Waterfront, only to have to sit back and see Brando not only cast instead (at the behest of producer Sam Spiegel), but go on to win an Academy Award for the role too. A bitter $500,000 lawsuit ensued.

The pair’s rivalry reemerged just a year later, when Brando once again landed a lead role Sinatra had coveted, in Guys and Dolls. He took top billing as Sky Masterson, leaving Sinatra with the supporting role of Nathan Detroit (which even then was against director Joseph Mankiewicz’s wishes—he had wanted the show’s original star, Sam Levene). The pair’s filming styles clashed too, with Sinatra apparently labeling Brando as “Mumbles” and stating, “Don’t give me any of that Actors Studio shit” when they first began running lines.

CARY GRANT AND SOPHIA LOREN AND FRANK SINATRA, THE PRIDE AND THE PASSION (1957)

Frank Sinatra’s notorious difficulty proved a problem again on the set of 1957’s The Pride and the Passion, which saw him clash with not one but two of his co-stars in an infamously fiery production.

The film told the story of a British captain during the Napoleonic Wars, who finds himself in Spain and has to transport munitions back to England. The captain was played by Cary Grant, with Sinatra as a (somewhat unlikely) Spanish guerilla and Sophia Loren as his girlfriend. Both Grant and Sinatra fell for Loren on set, but Loren reportedly only reciprocated Grant’s interests, causing tension between her and Sinatra, and Grant and Sinatra as well. As if to make matters worse, midway through shooting, Sinatra unexpectedly returned to the U.S. on business without an explanation, leaving Grant to read many of his lines to a body double.

TONY CURTIS AND MARILYN MONROE, SOME LIKE IT HOT (1959)

The fact that Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe had briefly dated a decade earlier made things understandably difficult on the set of 1959’s Some Like It Hot. Things became even more difficult when it soon became clear Monroe’s nervousness meant she needed dozens of takes to get a scene right, with Curtis reportedly feeling that his own performance deteriorated across multiple takes while Monroe’s improved. Despite the pair clashing (and despite Curtis famously claiming that kissing Monroe was like “kissing Hitler”), he also later claimed that the pair reignited their relationship during filming and had a brief love affair. If so, perhaps the tension on set was more romantic than professional.

FRANK SINATRA AND GINA LOLLOBRIGIDA, NEVER SO FEW (1959)

Frank Sinatra (making his fourth appearance on this list) and Gina Lollobrigida had a famously prickly relationship during the filming of World War II drama Never So Few in 1959. By this time, Sinatra was well into his partying days and would repeatedly stay out late drinking during filming, making him late and hungover to set the following day. His unprofessionalism understandably rankled Lollobrigida, who famously quipped when Sinatra turned up to set hours late at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, “Frank, next time you’re late? Call me, so I can go back to bed too.”

JOAN CRAWFORD AND BETTE DAVIS, WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE?, (1962)

Perhaps the most famous and long-lasting feud in Hollywood history was that between Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? co-stars Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. Their mutual enmity is now so legendary that entire books and television series have been dedicated to dissecting it—but suffice it to say the pair’s dislike began before filming, endured during filming, and reached a peak when Crawford reportedly actively campaigned for Davis to not receive the Best Actress Oscar for her performance.

CHARLIE CHAPLIN AND MARLON BRANDO, A COUNTESS FROM HONG KONG (1967)

As a long-time fan of silent movie legend Charlie Chaplin, Marlon Brando supposedly signed on to appear in his swansong, 1967’s A Countess from Hong Kong, without even reading the script. Unfortunately, that set the tone for what turned out to be a troubled and clash-filled production.

While Brando’s co-star Sophia Loren took to Chaplin’s directorial style (“He was like a director of an orchestra with me,” she later said), Brando himself did not. Chaplin demanded absolute professionalism and punctuality on his set, and let anyone who let him down on those fronts loudly know about it. That included Brando, who repeatedly found himself on the wrong end of Chaplin’s temper, leading Brando to dismiss Chaplin as “the most sadistic man [he’d] ever met” and “an egotistical tyrant.”

BETTE DAVIS AND FAYE DUNAWAY, THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AIMEE (1976)

More than a decade after her run-in with Joan Crawford, Bette Davis again found herself cast alongside a difficult co-star in 1976’s The Disappearance of Aimee. In fact, when later asked by Johnny Carson who “the worst person” she ever worked with in Hollywood was, Davis immediately answered, “$1,000,000—Faye Dunaway.” Having been annoyed by Dunaway’s lateness to set during filming, Davis labeled her “totally impossible” and “uncooperative.”

JOAN COLLINS AND JOHN FORSYTHE, DYNASTY (1981)

Dynasty was one of 1980s’ television’s biggest hits, but behind the scenes two of its biggest stars—Joan Collins and John Forsythe—were engaged in a bitter and long-lasting feud that once saw them refuse to talk to one another for an entire season. Collins, for her part, understandably took exception to a clause in Forsythe’s contract that ensured he routinely received $5,000 more than everyone else on the cast, and made sure that he was always directly in the center in cast photographs. In return, Forsythe took exception to Collins’ 1983 Playboy photoshoot, with Collins eventually dismissing her co-star as a “misogynistic prick.”

NICK NOLTE AND JULIA ROBERTS, I LOVE TROUBLE (1994)

Poorly received 1994 romantic-comedy-thriller I Love Trouble is arguably now best remembered for the notorious on-set feud between its two stars, Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts. Nolte reportedly hated the film from the beginning, and only signed on for the salary. Roberts, for her part, clashed with what she saw as Nolte’s “machismo” attitude, which led to Nolte intentionally annoying her on set. The frostiness and uncooperativeness soon became such a problem that the pair allegedly ended up reading their lines with stand-ins more than each other.

MARLON BRANDO AND VAL KILMER, THE ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU (1996)

By the time Marlon Brando came to film The Island of Dr. Moreau in 1996, he was in his early 70s and struggling with his health, his family, and ongoing legal issues. Needless to say, he wasn’t in the best of moods on set—but Kilmer wasn’t faring much better. Although at the height of his career, he had amassed a reputation for being difficult (“Childish and impossible” was Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher’s cutting assessment) and was struggling through a bitter divorce at the time. As a result, the pair clashed almost immediately, with Brando eventually demanding his trailer be moved further away from Kilmer’s, and allegedly telling Kilmer that “you confuse your talent with the size of your paycheck.” Kilmer in return found Brando so impossible that he demanded fewer filming days together. The entire troubled production also saw several last-minute cast changes and the original director walk away from the project, and ultimately proved a critical failure and a box office bomb.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER AND KIM CATTRALL, SEX AND THE CITY (1998)

In television, one of the most memorable feuds is that between Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. Allegedly, the feud began after Parker was given executive producer credit in later seasons, causing a pay disparity between her and the rest of the cast that Cattrall took exception to. Although other reports have claimed the feud has long since been blown out of proportion (and Parker has made several public statements to downplay it over the years), the reports reemerged in the 2020s when Cattrall made it clear that she did not want to be involved in the follow-up series And Just Like That…

LUCY LIU AND BILL MURRAY, CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2000)

Lucy Liu and Bill Murray’s infamously frosty relationship on the set of 2000’s big-screen version of Charlie’s Angels reportedly stemmed from the movie’s three female leads—Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz—rehearsing and then rewriting a scene while Murray was off set attending a family gathering. When he returned and saw the changes, he exploded in a rage and began to “hurl insults” at his castmates. Liu, in return, understandably wasn’t prepared to tolerate such an outburst and confronted Murray about his behavior, leading to a fractious relationship on set for the rest of the shoot. Happily, the pair have today long since reconciled.

CHEVY CHASE AND EVERYONE ELSE, COMMUNITY (2009)

Few stars have quite so prickly a reputation on television today as comic actor Chevy Chase, whose behavior on the set of the late-2000s sitcom Community drove a deep rift between him and his castmates. Chase has since disowned the show, with the remainder of the cast seemingly not keen to build any bridges either.

TOM HARDY AND CHARLIZE THERON, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (2015)

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, the lead stars of 2015’s Mad Max reboot Fury Road, reportedly clashed continually throughout filming due to their different professional approaches to the job. Theron’s regimented and disciplined approach was at odds with Hardy’s more relaxed approach, which saw him repeatedly turn up late to set—an understandable problem when you’re filming in the middle of the Namibian desert. The pair’s relationship reached its low point when Hardy turned up to set some three hours late, leaving Theron in full costume and makeup the entire time.