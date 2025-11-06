8 Coziest Fall Movies of All Time

As the weather gets colder and the nights get longer, it only makes sense that we want to surround ourselves with cozy comforts. In fact, fluffy blankets, hot drinks, and our favorite books or films are some of the best parts of fall.

If you’re looking for cozy fall vibes without the spooky aspects of Halloween, these movies are your best bet. Though there are many different genres, each of these films is the visual equivalent of the smell of fallen leaves on a sunny but brisk day. So cuddle up on your couch and prepare for the coziest feelings as you watch the entries on this list.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Poets Society is a perfectly cozy film about a teacher who gets his students to love learning. Much of the story takes place during autumn, with the beautiful oranges and reds of the leaves showing throughout. However, be warned that the ending is not exactly cozy. You will need tissues and time to process the major emotional devastation that comes.

The late Robin Williams played the new English teacher, John Keating, and gave an incredible performance that showed his acting range. Williams was best known for his comedy, but this serious role is where we can see the classical skills he learned at Juilliard. After watching this film, Williams will have you jumping up and shouting, “Oh Captain, My Captain!”

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey is often overlooked, but it is one of the best cozy fall films. The film’s grand finale even takes place on Thanksgiving Day. This family-friendly title tells the heartwarming story of three pets who trek through miles and miles of the Sierra Nevada wilderness to make it home to their family.

Homeward Bound is a remake of the 1963 film, The Incredible Journey, though Homeward Bound gives voices to the animals so that the audience can hear their thoughts and communications with each other. Michael J. Fox, Sally Field, and Don Ameche voiced Chance the American Bulldog, Sassy the Himalayan cat, and Shadow the Golden Retriever, respectively. Though this is another film that will have the audience tearing up, it is also filled with wholesome and comedic moments, making this the perfect fall pick for animal lovers.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

“Don’t you love New York in the fall?” Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) asks his email pen pal in You’ve Got Mail, not knowing yet that she is the owner of the small business that his franchise bookstore is trying to shut down. But you have to agree that there’s something romantic and magical about the Big Apple when the leaves change color.

You’ve Got Mail doesn’t take place entirely in the fall, but it keeps the cozy vibe throughout the seasons Joe and Kathleen (Meg Ryan) spend emailing each other. And this film has so much to offer in terms of cozy themes: romance, New York in fall, and books, being just a few.

October Sky (1999)

Many a science teacher would play October Sky as an introduction to the lessons on rockets. Then, their students would build bottle rockets that paled in comparison to the ones Homer (Jake Gyllenhaal) makes in the film. Still, it was a fun way to teach about how much ingenuity and perseverance are needed to succeed in your dreams.

Inspired by the Russians launching Sputnik, Homer Hickam decides to start building his own rockets in this ‘90s favorite. Despite his destiny to work in the coal mine like his father, Homer and his friends work hard to be the next generation of rocket scientists. With the help of their science teacher (Laura Dern), they might just achieve the impossible.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Some people may argue that The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is not a fall movie, but those people would be wrong. Bilbo and Frodo’s birthdays are on September 22, and the journey from the Shire to Rivendell takes place in the fall. And Rivendell, with its amber and golden leaves, is a gorgeous place for Frodo to recover.

The coziness also comes from the hobbits and their way of life. Fall is the time for harvest celebrations and feasts. Good food, good company, and gardening? That’s pretty much a perfect day for hobbits. And “hobbitcore,” or “cottagecore,” is an embodiment of the love of nature in the fall. So, this movie definitely counts. While the next two installments in the series are much less cozy, The Fellowship of the Ring is a perfect comfort film for fall.

Penelope (2006)

Penelope is such a cute movie, and it not only takes place in the fall, but captures the whole aesthetic; from the colors to the lighting, it screams cozy autumn. Just Penelope’s scarf alone is enough to make fall lovers feel jealous of the whimsical world she lives in.

This modern-day fairy tale tells the story of Penelope (Christina Ricci), a girl born with a pig snout after a witch cursed her father’s bloodline. She must find someone to love her for herself to break the curse, but it proves difficult when most men run screaming at the sight of her. Enter Johnny (James McAvoy), who may have met her for unscrupulous reasons, but he convinces Penelope to expand her world and experiences.

Frozen 2 (2019)

Frozen 2 is a cozy fall movie for the whole family. The first Frozen movie might show the frostiest summer Arendelle has ever seen, but the sequel is set in the fall to emphasize the theme of change.

Things cannot stay the same, no matter how much we wish they could. Main characters Elsa and Anna learn this through a mysterious voice calling to Elsa and an enchanted forest frozen in an eternal autumn. The sisters must learn to adapt while still holding on to each other if they want to save their kingdom and learn more about Elsa’s ice powers.

Knives Out (2019)

Anyone who says that murder mysteries can’t be cozy has obviously never watched British crime TV. Knives Out is not a British crime show, but it is probably one of the coziest murder mystery films to ever exist. Plus, you get to see Chris Evans in the comfiest-looking sweater that seems to have been made just for him.

Knives Out follows Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he tries to solve the murder of the elderly novelist, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). It was originally ruled a suicide, but an anonymous person hired Blanc, suggesting that there had been foul play. While Blanc interrogates the family members about who might have killed Harlan, Marta (Ana de Armas), Harlan’s nurse, and Ransom (Chris Evans), Harlan’s grandson, search for clues on their own. Do they simply want answers, or do they have something to hide?

Which of these films do you think is the coziest fall film of them all? Here’s to wrapping yourself in a burrito of blankets and watching the movies that perfectly set the mood for the season!