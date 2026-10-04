8 Cozy Movies ’90s Kids Still Rewatch Every Fall

There's something about '90s movies that just feels perfect for a cozy autumn activity. Whether the films were set in the fall is irrelevant. They all have an aesthetic that complements the brisk air, changing leaves, and the urge to wear a sweater and fuzzy socks.

'90s kids are all about nostalgia, so many of us have made it a tradition to watch our favorite cozy movies each fall. It's become an almost sacred ritual to usher in the autumn season and the colder weather. It honestly doesn't feel like fall until we've watched at least one of the movies on this list, and every year we carve out time from our busy adult lives to immerse ourselves in the cozy comfort these films bring.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

The real ones know to bring a box of tissues to watch Disney's reboot of The Incredible Journey (1963). Unlike its predecessor, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey gave us insight into the thoughts and emotions of the dogs and cat that travel over 200 miles to reach their family. Michael J. Fox as Chance, Don Ameche as Shadow, and Sally Field as Sassy will always bring '90s kids to tears, while still leaving them feeling warm and fuzzy in the end.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Halloween would not be the same without the Sanderson sisters. '90s kids can say that they loved Hocus Pocus before it became mainstream with loads of merch. We could only watch it each October, memorizing each line and Sarah's song to lure children to them. The story of three witches (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) resurrecting after 300 years to consume the life force of children sounds a lot scarier than this cozy tale actually is. It's a perfect family-friendly Halloween film that is a must-watch each year.

Little Women (1994)

Louisa May Alcott's novel, Little Women, has been adapted for film and TV many times, but the 1994 version will always be closest to millennials' hearts. And you are absolutely lying if you claim that Christian Bale's Laurie doesn't give you butterflies every time. Even the staunchest feminist was upset with Jo (Winona Ryder) for not choosing him. The movie doesn't only take place in the fall, but the cozy vibes of watching the March sisters grow and mature are just the thing on a brisk autumn day.

A Little Princess (1995)

Almost two decades before becoming Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones, Liam Cunningham was Captain Crewe, Sara Crewe's (Liesel Matthews) father in the 1995 film A Little Princess. Adapted from Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel of the same name, A Little Princess is the heart-wrenching story of Sara learning her true worth after her father is allegedly killed in World War II. Though she is treated terribly as an orphan, she stays true to her father's teachings: all girls are princesses.

Casper (1995)

When mentioning Casper the Friendly Ghost, most people do not think of the old animated series, but of the 1995 film. In fact, fewer and fewer people even know about the animated Casper. They think about Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman playing a father/daughter duo who try to communicate with ghosts. They head to Whipstaff Manor to get the ghosts there to leave, but bite off a bit more than they can chew with Casper's uncles. Casper is willing to help, though, since it's the first time since he died that he has a friend.

Halloweentown (1998)

Debbie Reynolds was an absolute gem, and the world lost her far too soon. Older generations and musical movie fans know her from Singin' in the Rain, but '90s kids met her as Aggie Cromwell in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Halloweentown. When her granddaughter Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) rebels against her mother's "no Halloween, no magic" rule, Aggie steps up to teach her how to be a witch. Add in another dimension where it's Halloween all the time? Count us in!

Practical Magic (1998)

Yet another witchcraft movie in this list is Practical Magic, though this one was more suited to older kids and teens. It's at times cozy, while sometimes dark, but that never stopped '90s kids from watching it. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star as magical sisters trying to deal with the curse on their bloodline. Every time they fall in love, their partner dies tragically. When one man dies under suspicious circumstances, they also have to deal with an investigator (Aidan Quinn) who may or may not be under a love spell.

October Sky (1999)

October Sky is also a tear-jerker with some heavy themes at times, but still has enough cozy fall feeling to merit rewatching each year. Based on the memoir Rocket Boys by engineer Homer Hickam, October Sky tells the story of his growing up in a coal mining town in the 1950s. Homer (Jake Gyllenhaal) dreams of building rockets after watching Sputnik in the sky, but his father (Chris Cooper) is determined to keep him in the mines rather than allow his head in the clouds. Most '90s kids watched this film for the first time in science class and loved it enough to rewatch it well into adulthood.

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