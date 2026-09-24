How Much Did a Movie Ticket Cost the Year You Were Born?

Going to the movies is a timeless experience that many still look forward to.

Although much has changed over the years, the concept remains the same: a trip to your local theater to catch a new film and maybe (probably) indulge in some butter-soaked popcorn.

So, what's different?

While you can still buy tickets at the box office in some locations, many theaters now feature touchscreen kiosks, and most people buy their tickets online before arriving.

Popcorn and snacks have also become significantly more expensive than in previous decades, when taking a date to the movies (including snacks) cost less than $10. In 2026, the average price of a single movie ticket is $16.50. A large popcorn at an AMC Theater costs between $9 and $12 (depending on the location), while a large fountain drink is around $8.50. Taking a date, including tickets, snacks, and drinks for both of you, can easily cost $70 or more (depending on your order). Bringing the entire family is likely even more expensive.

Seating hasn’t always been the same either. In the early 1900s, theaters were large, with wooden chairs and benches on flat floors. Over the years, seats became upholstered (and later cushioned and reclining), floors sloped for better viewing, and theaters became smaller and more intimate.

While we still visit the movies to pause reality for a few hours and enjoy a film and some snacks, several aspects of the experience, especially the price, which has risen substantially since the year you were born, have changed.

Here's how much a movie ticket cost the year you were born, and what that amount would be in 2025 dollars, according to Cheapism.

HOW MUCH A MOVIE TICKET COST THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN

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1955

$0.54*

$6.57 (adjusted for inflation)

1956

$0.59*

$7.15 (adjusted for inflation)

1957

$0.63*

$7.41 (adjusted for inflation)

1958

$0.68

$7.72 (adjusted for inflation)

1959

$0.72*

$8.06 (adjusted for inflation)

1960

$0.75*

$8.31 (adjusted for inflation)

1961

$0.79*

$8.61 (adjusted for inflation)

1962

$0.82*

$8.88 (adjusted for inflation)

1963

$0.86

$9.19 (adjusted for inflation)

1964

$0.95*

$9.99 (adjusted for inflation)

1965

$1.04*

$10.83 (adjusted for inflation)

1966

$1.13*

$11.54 (adjusted for inflation)

1967

$1.22

$12.04 (adjusted for inflation)

1968

$1.33*

$12.67 (adjusted for inflation)

1969

$1.44*

$13.14 (adjusted for inflation)

1970

$1.54*

$13.23 (adjusted for inflation)

1971

$1.65

$13.47 (adjusted for inflation)

1972

$1.73*

$13.67 (adjusted for inflation)

1973

$1.81*

$13.80 (adjusted for inflation)

1974

$1.89

$13.17 (adjusted for inflation)

1975

$2.03

$12.66 (adjusted for inflation)

1976

$2.13

$12.44 (adjusted for inflation)

1977

$2.23

$12.38 (adjusted for inflation)

1978

$2.34

$12.16 (adjusted for inflation)

1979

$2.47

$11.75 (adjusted for inflation)

1980

$2.69

$11.23 (adjusted for inflation)

1981

$2.78

$10.38 (adjusted for inflation)

1982

$2.94

$10.13 (adjusted for inflation)

1983

$3.15

$10.46 (adjusted for inflation)

1984

$3.36

$10.71 (adjusted for inflation)

1985

$3.55

$10.93 (adjusted for inflation)

1986

$3.71

$10.99 (adjusted for inflation)

1987

$3.91

$11.42 (adjusted for inflation)

1988

$4.11

$11.54 (adjusted for inflation)

1989

$3.99

$10.70 (adjusted for inflation)

1990

$4.22

$10.76 (adjusted for inflation)

1991

$4.21

$10.16 (adjusted for inflation)

1992

$4.15

$9.76 (adjusted for inflation)

1993

$4.14

$9.43 (adjusted for inflation)

1994

$4.08

$9.06 (adjusted for inflation)

1995

$4.35

$9.40 (adjusted for inflation)

1996

$4.42

$9.30 (adjusted for inflation)

1997

$4.59

$9.37 (adjusted for inflation)

1998

$4.69

$9.43 (adjusted for inflation)

1999

$5.06

$10.00 (adjusted for inflation)

2000

$5.39

$10.37 (adjusted for inflation)

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