How Tim Curry Made the Role of Frank-N-Furter in 'Rocky Horror' His Own

I can vividly remember the first time I saw The Rocky Horror Picture Show. It was Halloween, I had just started high school, and I was at a friend's party. Rather like Janet at the start of the film, I was extremely innocent and had no idea what to expect.

Then Tim Curry stepped onto the screen and carried us all into another dimension, a sparkly realm where fishnets and red lipstick ruled the night. He swept us off into a realm where quite literally anything was possible, and where the rules of gender and shame flew out the window on bejeweled bats’ wings. The utter charisma he exudes throughout that performance still reverberates to this day, drawing countless weirdos and misfits to late-night movie showings and opening up portals to a world where everyone can be their truest, most outlandish selves.

Rocky Horror is iconic for many reasons. But of course, the show—and specifically its undeniable star, Frank-N-Furter—might not have achieved anything close to the immortality they have today without Curry’s take on the role.

The Original Frank-N-Furter Looked and Sounded Very Different

The Rocky Horror Picture Show | Movie Poster Image Art/GettyImages

The original Rocky Horror musical was written by Richard O’Brien, who also plays Riff Raff in the movie. O’Brien had been let go from his role in Jesus Christ Superstar and found himself between jobs. Close to quitting the industry, he focused his energy on writing a musical “that I wanted to go and see.”

What emerged was The Rocky Horror Show, which bloomed out of the sexual revolution of the 1960s and premiered as a low-budget stage musical in 1973. Its star was Curry, who happened to bump into O’Brien, an acquaintance from a previous production of Hair, in front of a gym. O’Brien told him he was looking for a muscleman who could sing to play Rocky, and Curry agreed to audition. He clinched the role of Frank-N-Furter by auditioning with a punk-rock version of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” wearing boots he had spray-painted silver.

Originally, Curry believed he’d be wearing a lab coat, but things changed thanks to a collaboration with costume designer Sue Blane. She previously dressed Curry in a corset for a production of Jean Genet’s “The Maids” and reused the same corset for Rocky. “I’ve always said this to anybody who’s ever asked me about playing Frank-N-Furter…to just never think about it as drag, ’cause it’s not. It’s just what people wear in Transylvania,” Curry once joked in an interview with NPR.

The platform heels also helped him get into character. “The shoes were very important,” he told The Rocky Horror Picture Show magazine. “I didn’t get near the part until very late in rehearsal, and I said I must have the shoes. Then it all happened. I tend to work from the feet upwards. It’s a question of balance, of dynamics.”

Curry had also originally used a German accent, but he switched to a posh British one after a chance encounter on the bus. “One day I heard a woman on a bus saying, ‘Do you have a hice [house] in town or a hice in the coun-tryy.’ And I thought, ‘Yes, he should sound like The Queen.’ But that’s how it happened, and it just started in this tiny theatre, and it just took off like a rocket,” he added in the NPR interview.

Becoming Frank-N-Furter

Curry seemingly did a little bit of method acting as well, adopting aspects of Frank’s domineering personality offstage. “It was a really good time. It was very creative and I remember reaching a crisis fairly early on because I would snap out an order to somebody and they wouldn’t quite jump to it,” he recalled of his experience working on the stage production. “And I stopped and sort of had a rather small tantrum and said, ‘Look I can’t be powerful if you don’t accept the power and at least cringe a little.’ So that took care of that pretty quickly.”

Curry was later cast in the movie adaptation, despite the fact that Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger had attempted to buy the film rights because he wanted to play Frank himself. He wasn’t the only rocker who reportedly was eyeing the part. “[There were] three people who wanted to play [Dr. Frank-N-Furter]—Mick Jagger, Lou Reed, and of course, David Bowie,” said Patricia Quinn, who played Magenta. “[They said] no Mick Jaggers, no Bowies, I’m having the original cast.”

Though the cast remained mostly the same, the role of Frank-N-Furter did change slightly on its way to the screen. “When we did it on stage, [Frank-N-Furter] was a bit more German expressionistic theatre, a lot more gothic and ghoulish, and the makeup was rougher,” O'Brien recalled. “But when we got into the studio, Frank became very glamorous, and it was rather lovely.”

Rocky Horror’s Legacy

Photo of Rocky Horror Picture Show | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

The film adaptation, which premiered in 1975, was originally a flop, which deeply affected Curry. “It died a death. It was a failure. And I was crushed...I thought that it might well be [the end of my movie career]. But I was tougher than that,” he told CBS.

Yet the movie took off after the Waverly Theatre in Greenwich Village aired a midnight screening on April Fool’s Day in 1976. This attracted a crowd and evolved into the audience-participation phenomenon that has defined Rocky ever since.

Over the years, Curry has occasionally spoken out about his pride in the movie’s legacy. “I've had people who left [the film] thinking they would stay the stuff they had always wanted to say and did,” he added.

Curry’s illustrious screen career also included roles in Clue, It, and Home Alone 2. Yet it’s hard to extricate his legacy from Frank’s. “If you trace it all back, 53 years ago there’s one home and one vessel; one mothership that Frank-N-Furter can actually call home. And it’s Tim Curry,” Paul Soileau, who plays Frank-N-Furter in Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show, said in an August 26 tribute.

Just months before his death, Curry reflected on Frank-N-Furter’s impact. “The motto ‘don’t dream it, be it’ is not necessarily limited to your sexuality. I think it applies to whatever you dream to be, and that’s a good thing,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2025. “If it gives people permission to behave in a sexual way that they secretly want to, that’s a good thing,” he added. “As long as it doesn’t hurt them.”

The line “don’t dream it, be it” is from Frank’s unforgettable solo number near the end of Rocky Horror. Out of all the images in the movie, that’s the one that has stuck with me the most ever since I first saw the movie—Frank in the pool, teary-eyed and looking skyward, carrying with him the pain and dreams of every misfit queer kid who ever dreamed of finding home. With his performance as Frank, he created that home for so many.

“Obituaries always say that he didn’t have children. And that’s bullshit,” Soileau said in his tribute. “Because he has so many children in this world. So Tim Curry has more family than I think any of us can even imagine.”

For his part, Curry—who died on August 25, 2026—did not appear to fear death, though he did seem to want to make the most of life. “I try to avoid it, as I think we all do! But I suspect that in the end, I will welcome it,” he said in 2025. “I think it may be very comforting to go bye-bye,” he continued with a laugh, “and I want to earn it!"