With the newest cinematic addition to The Hunger Games franchise releasing on November 20, the franchise's fans are more active than they have been in years. The original trilogy of books (and quartet of movies) undoubtedly made a splash in the 2010s, but the series has received greater attention with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (novel released in 2020; film in 2023) and Sunrise on the Reaping (novel released in 2025, with the film arriving this November). What was once seen as just another entry in the YA book-to-movie pipeline is now being discussed as one of the most successful entries into the dystopian genre this century.

One element of the world of Panem that has garnered discussion in recent years is the naming traditions Suzanne Collins uses for her characters. While characters with names like Glimmer, Wiress, and even Woof may seem ridiculous on first glance, they actually tell us a lot more about the districts and the Capitol than audiences might realize. Character names tell us what each region knows and values, which are important factors in their role in the rebellion.

Here are the five naming traditions at the heart of The Hunger Games, and what they say about the characters and the world they live in.

The Capitol: Ancient Greek and Roman Names

Tigris and Coriolanus at the Academy in 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes." | Murray Close/GettyImages

Anyone with a passing interest in classical history or literature can see the many ways that Greek and Roman names dominate the Capitol. The characters who are most strongly associated with the Capitol mindset are often marked by names associated with Roman history. Prominent figures in the Games have names like Caesar, Seneca, and Pliny, and the most significant Capitol-born characters bear names like Coriolanus (popularized by William Shakespeare in his take on the life of Gnaeus Marcius Coriolanus) and Plutarch (famous for his biographies of Roman leaders).

In contrast, more sympathetic Capitol citizens often have Greek names, perhaps as a nod to the way that Greek culture was absorbed by the Romans. Particularly during the early years of Capitol dominance, we see names drawn directly from Greek mythology and theatre, such as Persephone, Iphigenia, and Lysistrata. Interestingly, Effie Trinket likely gets her name from the Greek Euphemia (meaning well-spoken), but her sister Proserpina has a Roman name (which emerged as a Latinization of Persephone). While neither character actively rebels against the Capitol and its ideologies, Effie sees the Tributes as people more than her sister does, justifying their contrasting names.

It's worth noting that there are also characters with Greco-Roman names that were not born in the Capitol. However, nearly all of these characters come from districts that have close relationships with the Capitol. This is most common in District 2, where there are multiple characters with Roman names like Brutus and Cato. In-universe, their parents likely gave their children Capitol-like names in hopes that it would help them gain Capitol approval. This certainly seems to fit Sejanus Plinth, whose wealthy father hoped to transform him into a Capitol citizen to improve his prospects.

While some of these names seem to exist only to contrast the more down-to-Earth names of those from the districts, main characters with classical names often find themselves facing fates similar to their namesakes. For example, the historical Lucius Aelius Sejanus was born into the equestrian order but was able to gain power and a close relationship with the emperor through his father Strabo's connections. He was the emperor's closest confidant and advisor for a time, but he eventually pushed too far and was executed for treason. Sejanus Plinth, while far less conniving than his historical namesake, followed a strikingly similar path.

The Districts: Vocational Names

Beetee, Katniss, and Finnick in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." | Murray Close/GettyImages

In stark contrast to the Capitol residents, whose names seem to symbolize their dominance and abundance, many District citizens have names that are much more simplistic, based on their occupations and industries. While this frequently shows up in real-world surnames like Baker, Taylor, and Miller, The Hunger Games drives the point home by using vocational words as first names.

We see this most in districts that don't receive much attention in the books, including Districts 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. But while their names define them in the same way that the Capitol does—by what they produce—they also offer a nod to how the characters might survive the Hunger Games. As Suzanne Collins explained, "Finnick's trident and Johanna's ax skills develop as part of their districts' industries"—so their exploitation can be used to keep them alive.

Some of those names and their possible meanings are included below:

District 3 (Electronics)

Name Meaning Beetee and Ampert These names are likely derived from units of measurement: BTU and Ampere Circ Short for "circuit" or "circuitry" Dio Short for "diode," a device used for conducting electricity

District 5 (Electricity)

Name Meaning Hy and Sol Short for "hydro" and "solar," two methods of generating electricity Anion A negatively charged ion used to conduct electricity Potena Likely derived from "potential," as voltage is determined by potential energy

District 6 (Transportation)

Name Meaning Miles A measurement of distance still used in Panem Otto A variant of "auto," short for "automobile" Atread A play on "tread," the pattern on tires Velo May be connected to the Latin for ship sails or the French for bicycle

District 7 (Lumber)

Name Meaning Bircher Associated with Birch trees Heartwood A type of dead wood in the center of a tree that is resistant to decay Blight A form of injury or disease that often kills plant life

District 8 (Textiles)

Name Meaning Bobbin A spool used when producing thread and feeding it into a sewing machine Notion Small objects used when making clothing, such as buttons, pins, and thread Wefton and Woof "Weft" and "Woof" are two words for the horizontal threads used when weaving fabric

District 10 (Livestock)

Name Meaning Brandy Associated with branding animals to mark their owners Buck The male version of many animals, including deer and rabbits Tanner A person who makes leather out of animal hides

While most of these examples feel overtly rural, the pattern continues with a twist in District 1. Their industry is luxury products, and many of their children are either named after types of fabric (Cashmere, Silka, Velvereen) or characteristics of gemstones (Carat, Facet). While these names feel more absurd and superficial, they are still associated with the district's industry, highlighting that District 1 children are as much products built for the Capitol as their actual exports.

The Districts: Nature Names

Katniss and Primrose Everdeen in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." | Murray Close/GettyImages

While a few of the names from District 11 are vocational, like Thresh and Seeder, several seem to be more focused on elements of nature that don't impact their industry. The most significant of these is Rue, a plant that is technically edible but is so bitter it's rare to see cultivated as food. Instead of being named after something that they grow for the Capitol, Rue was named after a common flower that her parents likely saw growing in the wild.

Of course, Rue is not the only prominent flower name in Panem. Primrose Everdeen is the name that sparks the rebellion, and her name comes from a plant known for its beauty and its medicinal properties. This firmly ties her to her mother, a known beauty and a healer, but it also grounds her in the meadow that her father took Katniss to. Other characters with names like Blossom, Hull, and Chaff highlight parts of nature that would have been considered useless to those in the Capitol, but which were significant to the people in the Districts.

District 4 also follows this trend, naming their children after parts of their daily life that, while connected to their district industry, seem more personally significant. For example, one of the tributes in the 10th Hunger Games was named Coral, after an inedible aquatic lifeform. The name Mags is likely a variant of Margaret, which means "pearl." Yet again, these names highlight the world that the characters live in, but they seem to focus on the beauty in their world, rather than its consumability.

The Districts: Food Names

Katniss and Peeta in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." | Murray Close/GettyImages

The line between names associated with nature and names associated with food can be hazy, but it's worth mentioning due to how it manifests in the story. Like her sister, Katniss is named after a plant, but Suzanne Collins has highlighted the additional meanings that her name carries. In addition to the white flowers that grow from the katniss plant, Collins pointed out "the edible tuber roots she could gather, [and] the arrowhead-shaped leaves" that tie into her skill as an archer. While the celebration of nature is a rebellion against the Capitol's authoritarian ideologies, names based on food are an active reclamation of power.

As Collins explained in the same interview, food is one of the most significant symbols in the franchise, as the Capitol can manipulate people both within the arena and in their day-to-day lives based on their access to food. This is why Peeta's name, which can be read as a reference to pita bread, refers to more than just his family's profession as bakers. In Collins's words, he is "a life giver," providing Katniss with both the literal bread she needed to survive in her youth and the strength and support she needed to keep going during the rebellion.

On a metatextual level, characters named after nature are frequently positioned as needing protection, while the ones named after food seem more capable of taking care of themselves. In addition to the contrast between Katniss and Primrose, we can see this trend in the fates of minor characters. While dill is technically edible, it is primarily used for flavoring, not sustenance. Likewise, the character Dill was unable to support herself in the arena. On the other hand, chicory, a plant with multiple culinary purposes, is the namesake for a character who was able to survive multiple devastating events.

The Covey: Names That Honor Art and Community

Lucy Gray in 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes." | Murray Close/GettyImages

Although there are obviously many naming traditions used throughout Panem, the only ones explicitly stated belong to the Covey, a community of nomads that was forced into District 12 after the Dark Days. As Maude Ivory explains in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, "We each get our first name from a ballad and our second from a color." The ballads in question typically come from famous poems, while the colors are based on meaningful parts of their lives, like the ivory of piano keys or the gray of a winter sky.

Like many of the Capitol and Capitol-adjacent names, the Covey's names seem to be somewhat prophetic. This is most noticeable with Lucy Gray and Lenore Dove, whose ultimate fates mirror their poetic namesakes. However, fans have also speculated about what happened to Maude Ivory and Barb Azure between the prequel books based on what happened in their name poems.

This naming tradition helps to maintain the Covey's culture, even when they cannot practice it freely. It highlights the poetry, music, and art that they value most, and it allows them to stand out from the other residents of District 12. Unfortunately, the surviving members of the Covey gave up their naming system by the time of the main series, perhaps as a way of escaping persecution. Fans have theorized about whether characters from the trilogy might have had subtle Covey names, but it seems more likely that they actively abandoned the practice, mirroring the many historical cultures that have been forced to assimilate for their own safety.

While a name in the real world rarely determines a person's fate, it often holds more weight in literature, where the author has to select each name deliberately. In The Hunger Games franchise, names function as symbols of the social hierarchy. The Capitol names their children after classical history, while the districts name their children after the labor that defines their lives. But as in the real world, every system has its cracks. Characters named after nature, food, and art defy the idea that district children exist as laborers and sacrifices, proving that rebellious sentiments were alive and well long before Katniss became the Mockingjay.

Read More: