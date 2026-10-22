Jeff Goldblum's First Movie Role Was a Far Cry From ‘Jurassic Park’

Jeff Goldblum has built an incredibly successful career, largely on the back of playing urbane and sophisticated characters, with heart and humor. As the sceptical, charismatic mathematician Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park and as the heroic scientist, David Levinson, in Roland Emmerich's Independence Day, Goldblum featured in two of the highest grossing movies of all time. Since then, the actor has appeared in countless beautifully produced, crowd-pleasing works, including star turns as a smarmy oceanographer in Wes Anderson's Life Aquatic and as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in Jon M. Chu's Wicked.

You might be surprised, then, to discover that he achieved his first film acting credit for quite a different kind of movie.

Goldblum’s Early Years and Acting Debut

Death Wish | CBS Photo Archive/GettyImages

Goldblum was born in West Homestead, Pennsylvania, in 1952. His mom was a radio broadcaster, his father a physician. At just seventeen, Goldblum moved to New York City to pursue his acting dream. He studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre and began appearing on stage, starring on Broadway in the rock musical, Two Gentlemen of Verona.

In 1974, Goldblum made his first movie appearance in the 1974 revenge thriller, Death Wish.

A Surprising Start

Opening of Jurassic Park The Ride | Ron Galella, Ltd./GettyImages

Death Wish really couldn't be further from the type of material with which we readily associate Goldblum today. It was directed by the controversial British filmmaker Michael Winner, adapted from the novel of the same name by Brian Garfield. The film's plot concerns architect Paul Kersey, who lives a peaceful middle-class life in Manhattan. This ideal is shattered when Kersey's wife, Joanna, and their daughter, Carol, are followed home by three muggers, who break into the Kerseys’ apartment. Disappointed at the paltry money they find within, the muggers severely beat Joanna and sexually assault Carol before fleeing. Joanna subsequently dies from her injuries, and Paul gradually transforms into a violent vigilante, handing out fatal justice to the city's criminals.

Death Wish received mixed reviews upon its initial release, with some praising the film's direction whilst also condemning its perceived glorification of violence. Hard man Charles Bronson portrayed Paul Kersey. Jeff Goldblum played, of all things, one of the three muggers (his character was officially titled 'Freak #1'). It wasn't until 1986 that Goldblum landed his first leading role, as scientist Seth Brundle in David Cronenberg's acclaimed science fiction horror film, The Fly. In 1989, Goldblum starred in the British romantic comedy, The Tall Guy – the screenwriting debut of Richard Curtis (Love Actually). In 1993, the phenomenal success of Jurassic Park elevated Goldblum to a whole new level of fame.

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