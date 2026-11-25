A home swap might be the only way you can ever experience Cameron Diaz's California dream house from The Holiday, with the real-life property ranking as the most expensive holiday movie home in Hollywood history, valued at $13.8 million. In fact, unless you're in the top 1%, you probably won't find yourself experiencing a Home Alone- or Love Actually-esque Christmas at all—though the Boggs family home from Edward Scissorhands sits comfortably at the lower end with an estimated value of just $360,000 if you need a ranch house framed by elaborate topiaries and a live-in landscaper.

That contrast comes from new real estate research by Magic Hour, which analyzed property values of the real-life homes featured in your favorite holiday movies. Here are the 10 most expensive Christmas movie homes, drawing on data from sources like Zillow, Redfin, and public property records.

The Top 10 Priciest Homes in Holiday Movie History

The only holiday home to reach double-digit millions, Amanda's Mediterranean-style mansion in The Holiday takes the Christmas crown as the most expensive. In real life, the sprawling, seven-bedroom, six-bath home is located in San Marino rather than the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. With those grand terrace balconies and sparkling pool, do the semantics really matter?

The second-priciest Christmas movie home has an estimated value that's roughly half of the fictional movie trailer editor's mansion, which may have something to do with its East Coast address. Valued at $7,020,000 in Philadelphia's historic Rittenhouse neighborhood, the Trading Places townhouse is linked to the 1983 film's wealthy commodities broker Louis Winthrope III and was last sold for $5.99 million in 2022.

Inside the Winnetka, Illinois 'Home Alone' house during its 2021 Airbnb promotion (estimated value: $5.93 million). | Chicago Tribune/GettyImages

While you might expect the red brick home large enough to fit the entire McCallister family—and then some—at No. 1, the Home Alone house comes in third at $5,930,000. Since the 1990 comedy was released, its real-life counterpart in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Winnetka has undergone major changes, including renovations that more than doubled its square footage. Before selling for $5.5 million in January 2025, the house also made headlines for a one-night-only Airbnb listing on December 12, 2021, for just $25.

Rounding out the top 10 are The Family Stone, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases (which pops up twice), Love Actually, Just Friends, and Happiest Season. See their estimated price tags and locations below, just in case you're in the market to make movie—or real estate—history.

Rank Movie Location Estimated Value 1 The Holiday (2006) - Amanda's House San Marino, CA $13.8M 2 Trading Places (1983) - Louis Winthorpe III's Townhouse Philadelphia, PA $7.02M 3 Home Alone (1990) - McCallister House Winnetka, IL $5.93M 4 The Family Stone (2005) - Stone Family Home Greenwich, CT $5.03M 5 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) - Frank Shirley's Home Glendale, CA $4.95M 6 Four Christmases (2008) - Marilyn's House South Pasadena, CA $4.72M 7 Four Christmases (2008) - Kate and Brad's Home San Francisco, California $4.55M 8 Love Actually (2003) — Karen and Harry's Home Stockwell, London, UK $4.48M 9 Just Friends (2005) — Chris's LA Home Los Angeles, California $4.15M 10 Happiest Season (2020) — Caldwell Family Home Sewickley Heights, Pennsylvania $3.42M

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