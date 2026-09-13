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The Most Famous Actor the Year You Were Born

This was Hollywood's biggest star the year you entered the world.
ByLogan DeLoye
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Tom Cruise In 'Born On The Fourth Of July'
Tom Cruise In 'Born On The Fourth Of July' | Archive Photos/GettyImages

The same year you opened your eyes for the first time, learned to crawl, and perhaps even uttered your first words, one actor dominated the box office.

Your parents probably remember this celebrity better than you, or maybe you were introduced to movies from the era you were born and ended up favoring them over modern films. Regardless, one name lit up marquees brighter than the rest. This specific actor garnered so much acclaim by the time you were born that they were already a household name.

Whether they acted in multiple films or TV shows that grew their reputation, or one blockbuster hit, these stars were at the top of their game the year you came into the world.

Leading ladies like Farrah Fawcett and Carrie Fisher stole the show in the 1970s, while John Travolta and Robert De Niro cemented their star status in Urban Cowboy and Raging Bull. The 1980s ushered in a wave of legends who are still recognized today, including Al Pacino, Patrick Swayze, and Top Gun’s Tom Cruise. The '90s kicked off with Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, and the incomparable Robin Williams shining on the big screen. 

Looking back at the most famous actor in the year you were born not only reveals the most prominent names, but also the film and fashion trends of that decade. Voluminous, feathered hair was all the rage in the '70s, and no one did it like Farrah Fawcett. The first film in the Star Wars franchise was released in 1977, skyrocketing Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, to fame that year and echoing the decade's love for action films.

The '80s gave rise to the Brat Pack, including Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy, all revered for their iconic roles in coming-of-age films like The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire. Madonna, beloved for her pop hits, also made her acting debut in the '80s!

The '90s launched the careers of heartthrobs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves, as well as actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Julia Roberts, who starred in some of the decade’s biggest blockbusters, including Emma and Pretty Woman.

Some of these famous faces have passed, while others are still acting today. But who was the most famous actor in the year you were born, according to Ranker? Let's find out!

THE MOST FAMOUS ACTOR THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN

1975
Robert De Niro

Farrah Fawcett
Farrah Fawcett | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

1976
Farrah Fawcett

1977
Carrie Fisher

1978
John Travolta

1979
Meryl Streep

1980
Sissy Spacek

1981
Burt Reynolds

1982
Richard Pryor

Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy | NBC/GettyImages

1983
Eddie Murphy

1984
Al Pacino

1985
The Brat Pack

1986
Madonna

1987
Patrick Swayze

1988
Bette Midler

1989
Tom Cruise

Julia Roberts
The 47th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Barry King/GettyImages

1990
Julia Roberts

1991
Anthony Hopkins

1992
Whitney Houston

1993
Denzel Washington

1994
Keanu Reeves

1995
Tom Hanks

1996
Will Smith

fpdicaprio_20000525_07879.jpg
Brenda Chase/GettyImages

1997
Leonardo DiCaprio

1998
Robin Williams

1999
Gwyneth Paltrow

2000
Angelina Jolie

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