Back in late 1944, two regiments of the 6th Marine Division were on Guadalcanal, training for an invasion of a target they didn’t know yet, and they had more pressing matters on their minds: which of them had the better football team. The 4th and 29th Marines were loaded with former college stars, and according to Buzz Bissinger, whose 2022 book is the basis of Peter Berg’s new film, the 65 men who eventually played included three All-Americans and seven college captains, from Brown to Notre Dame to California.

On NPR’s Fresh Air, Bissinger did the 4th Regiment’s trash talk for them (“This is the 4th Regiment. We are loaded”), and the 29th, naturally, disagreed.

Christmas Eve on the Coral

The game got set for Christmas Eve 1944, and the Marines went at it like the Rose Bowl was coming to Guadalcanal. There were printed rosters, a public-address system, radio announcers, and regimental bands, Denver sportswriter Terry Frei reported in his 2003 account, which drew on interviews with surviving players. It was played on the 29th’s parade ground, which was covered in coral and gravel as well as dirt, and had no grass. The game was supposed to be touch football, but the Marines, being Marines, turned it into tackle. “Fifteen hundred Marines came, drunk. No one cared. Gambling, no one cared,” Bissinger said, and no one was wearing pads or helmets.

The players included Wisconsin’s two-time All-American end Dave Schreiner, captain of the 4th; Purdue fullback Tony Butkovich, the first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Rams; Notre Dame’s 1942 captain, George Murphy; Schreiner’s Wisconsin teammate Bob Bauman; and John McLaughry, a former Brown star who had played for the New York Giants. Frei notes that the 4th’s backup quarterback was an East St. Louis native named Hank Bauer, who later played and managed in the major leagues. A Marine combat correspondent’s United Press dispatch called the whole thing “the Mosquito Bowl football classic,” and the name stuck.

After all that, the score was 0-0. There’s even a dispute about the last play: Bissinger says a field goal was blocked, while Frei and History.com say the 4th’s quarterback, Bob Spicer, made an interception at the end. The Marines wanted a rematch, but the 4th Regiment’s commander, Alan Shapley, refused, telling them, as Bissinger put it, that if they were going to get killed or hurt, he wanted it to happen in combat and not in a football game. Since nobody won, all the bets were a push.

Okinawa

American Assault On Okinawa | FPG/GettyImages

By the middle of March 1945, the division had shipped out, and on April 1, the Marines landed on Okinawa. The battle lasted 82 days, and 15 of the 65 Mosquito Bowl players were killed in it, according to History.com; Schreiner, Bauman, and Butkovich were among them. On May 15, Murphy led a platoon of the 29th up Sugar Loaf Hill, and after the men ran out of grenades, he ordered a withdrawal on his own initiative. The Army’s official history of the campaign records what happened next: “Covering the men as they pulled back down the slope, Murphy was killed by a fragment when he paused to help a wounded Marine.” Schreiner was shot on June 20 and died the next day, hours before the island was declared secure. He was 24 years old.

That fall, Time ran a short piece on the division’s football players. “When it headed for the Pacific, the 6th Marine Division boasted enough football talent to line up three all-star teams,” it said. “Now, on the way back, the 6th would be hard-pressed to muster one full team.”

The Movie

Berg, who directed the movie version of Bissinger’s Friday Night Lights, co-wrote the new film with Mark L. Smith, according to Netflix. Netflix’s Tudum lists Nicholas Galitzine as McLaughry, Bill Skarsgård as Bauman, Ray Nicholson as Butkovich, and Tom Francis as Schreiner. The movie opened in select theaters on October 30, 2026, and hits Netflix on November 25, with no word yet on whether it settles the last play.

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