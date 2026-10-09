The Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese stands as an acknowledged master of modern cinema. Born in Queens, New York City in 1942, he went on to helm many of the greatest films of the last few decades, including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Departed, and Shutter Island.

Whilst Taxi Driver and Shutter Island certainly fall into the category of hard-boiled thrillers, they are about as close as the director has ever come to outright horror. Scorsese's forthcoming What Happens at Night, based on the Gothic horror novel of the same name by Peter Cameron, looks set to change that, which makes a list the director once produced of the horror films he finds the scariest even more interesting.

The Haunting (1963)

Coming in at number one on Scorsese's list was 1963's The Haunting. Directed by the great Robert Wise (West Side Story, The Sound of Music), The Haunting was adapted from acclaimed writer Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House. The movie is a slow-burning, highly atmospheric, and unsettling tale of paranormal investigators and their encounter with the titular spooky house.

Isle of the Dead (1945)

At number two, Scorsese cited the 1945 classic Isle of the Dead. This is another psychological masterpiece, directed by Mark Robson and produced by legendary horror maestro Val Lewton. With a relatively low budget, this film manages to hit hard thanks to its fantastic atmosphere of dread. Set during the Balkan Wars of 1912, the tale visits themes of disease, death, and superstition to great effect.

The Uninvited (1944)

Scorsese's next pick was another haunted house tale, 1944's The Uninvited. This was another book-to-screen adaptation, with writer Dorothy Macardle providing the source material. Directed by Lewis Allen, the plot concerns a brother and sister who move into a house in Cornwall, England, and begin to experience decidedly otherworldly events.

The Entity (1982)

The director's following choice, 1982's The Entity, is a far more brutal affair. The movie stars Barbara Hershey as a Californian woman who suffers a terrifying attack by an invisible assailant. Sidney J. Furie helmed this visceral horror.

Dead of Night (1945)

Next up comes the wonderful 1945 British horror anthology film, Dead of Night, which—although disturbing in its own way—comes as something of a relief compared to The Entity. For this movie, multiple directors each took on one of five distinct tales. Magic mirrors, ghostly golfers, and a very unappealing ventriloquist's dummy all feature.

The Changeling (1980)

Scorsese goes on to pick a third haunted house flick with 1980’s The Changeling. Directed by Peter Medak, who also took charge of several Twilight Zone episodes, the film's story follows a respected composer, played by George C. Scott, who relocates to a Seattle mansion and finds much strangeness awaiting.

The Shining (1980)

It should probably come as no surprise that Stanley Kubrick's The Shining (1980) also makes the list. Adapted from a Stephen King novel and featuring an unforgettable performance from Jack Nicholson, this tale of a writer's descent into insanity during a stay at a decidedly disturbing hotel remains compelling.

The Exorcist (1973)

Another landmark horror movie, 1973's The Exorcist, is also an unsurprising addition. Author William Peter Blatty adapted his own novel for this tale of two Catholic priests and their battle to save a young girl from a gruesome demon. The great William Friedkin directs, and several scenes from this film are so famous that they have permeated deep into the fabric of pop culture.

Night of the Demon (1957)

The fantastic horror writer M. R. James is represented on Scorsese's list by way of 1957's Night of the Demon, which is adapted from one of James' many scintillating short stories. Jacques Tourneur directed, and the plot concerns an American psychologist's investigations into a suspected Satanic cult.

The Innocents (1961)

Scorsese also cited the 1961 film The Innocents, another page-to-screen adaptation this time from Henry James' novel, The Turn of the Screw. Jack Clayton directs, and Deborah Kerr and Michael Redgrave star in a memorable narrative about a governess who slowly comes to believe that the mansion in which she works might be haunted.

Psycho (1960)

Scorsese's final pick is another film that has become so famous that even those who've never seen it will pick up certain references: Psycho. Released in 1960, master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock directs a then-shocking story of motel owner Norman Bates and his murderous psychosis.