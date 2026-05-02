The Best Star Wars Trivia Quiz Questions to See How Much You Really Know

When the first Star Wars movie hit theaters in 1977, it launched a universe that continues to thrive to this day. With its epic battle sequences, lovable characters—both human and droid—and the mystical concept of the Force, an energy that binds the universe together and can be harnessed, Star Wars has inspired countless fans over the years to pick up lightsabers themselves.
With such a vast universe comes a great deal of detail, of course. How well do you know your facts about the events of all the Star Wars movies, the subsequent TV shows and spinoffs, and the behind-the-scenes effort it took to bring it all to life? Test your knowledge of all things Star Wars with this quiz.
Classic Trilogy (Episodes IV–VI)
The first three Star Wars movies to be released actually begin with the fourth chronological installment in the 12-and-counting-film series. These movies introduced a world of fans to Star Wars, and also helped redefine filmmaking with their advanced use of special effects technologies in a largely pre-CGI world. Charismatic stars like Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford also helped cement this franchise as something that was more than here to stay.
1. What is the opening line of the crawl in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope?
Answer: “It is a period of civil war.”
2. Who trains Luke Skywalker on Dagobah?
Answer: Yoda
3. What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?
Answer: The Millennium Falcon
4. Who says “I find your lack of faith disturbing”?
Answer: Darth Vader
5. What planet is destroyed by the Death Star?
Answer: Alderaan
6. What is the Rebel base on Hoth called?
Answer: Echo Base.
7. Who is frozen in carbonite in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back?
Answer: Han Solo.
8. What does Leia say after Han tells her “I love you”?
Answer: “I know.”
9. What species is Chewbacca?
Answer: Wookiee
10. Who kills Jabba the Hutt?
Answer: Princess Leia
11. What is the name of the Ewoks' home?
Answer: Endor
12. What color is Luke's lightsaber in Return of the Jedi?
Answer: Green
13. What bounty hunter is Han Solo captured by?
Answer: Boba Fett
14. Who is the pilot of the Millennium Falcon alongside Lando during the Death Star II attack?
Answer: Nien Nunb
15. What is the Emperor called in The Emperor Strikes Back?
Darth Sidious
16. Who commands the first Death Star?
Answer: Grand Moff Tarkin
17. What captures Luke in a cave on the planet Hoth?
A wampa
18. What does Luke lose after dueling Darth Vader?
Answer: His right hand
19. What is the name of the gangster who Han Solo owes money?
Answer: Jabba the Hutt
Prequel Trilogy (Episodes I–III)
The fourth, fifth, and sixth Star Wars films to be released brought fans back to before the events of the first trilogy, exploring just how Luke Skywalker's father Anakin became the evil Darth Vader. It also focuses on how Chancellor Palpatine manages to turn the Republic into the Galactic Empire.
20. Who finds Anakin Skywalker on Tatooine?
Answer: Qui-Gon Jinn
21. What is Anakin's home planet?
Answer: Tatooine
22. What race does Anakin win at the Boonta Eve Classic?
Answer: A podrace
23. Who is Anakin's mother?
Answer: Shmi Skywalker
24. Who kills Qui-Gon Jinn?
Answer: Darth Maul
25. What color is Mace Windu's lightsaber?
Answer: Purple
26. Who becomes Chancellor of the Republic before the Clone Wars?
Answer: Palpatine
27. What battle kicks off the Clone Wars?
Answer: The Battle of Geonosis
28. What is the name of the clone template chosen by the Sith?
Answer: Jango Fett
29. Who leads the Separatists?
Answer: Count Dooku
30. What is the name of Padmé Amidala’s home planet?
Answer: Naboo
31. What is the name of the Gungan who helps Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon?
Answer: Jar Jar Binks
32. Who builds C-3PO?
Answer: Anakin Skywalker
33. Which Tatooine moisture farmer does Shmi Skywalker marry?
Answer: Cliegg Lars
34. Who issues Order 66?
Answer: Palpatine
35. What is Anakin's Sith name?
Answer: Darth Vader
36. Who does Anakin battle on Mustafar?
Answer: Obi-Wan Kenobi
37. What happens to Padmé after she gives birth?
Answer: She dies soon after
38. What twins are born at the end of Revenge of the Sith?
Answer: Luke and Leia
39. What army does General Grievous command?
Answer: The Separatist droid army
40. What organization do the Jedi serve?
Answer: The Galactic Republic
Sequel Trilogy (Episodes VII–IX)
The Star Wars sequel trilogy follows a Force-wielding orphan named Rey, and also traces the Resistance's battle against the First Order, led by Kylo Ren. Airing a decade after the final prequel series concluded, it introduced a new cast alongside some familiar faces and yet focused on familiar themes.
41. Who finds BB-8 on Jakku?
Answer: Rey
42. What is Kylo Ren's real name?
Answer: Ben Solo
43. Who kills Han Solo?
Answer: Kylo Ren
44. What weapon is the Hosnian system destroyed by?
Answer: Starkiller Base
45. Who trains Rey in The Last Jedi?
Answer: Luke Skywalker
46. Who was the Supreme Leader before Kylo Ren?
Answer: Snoke
47. Who kills Snoke?
Answer: Kylo Ren
48. What is Finn's former role?
Answer: Stormtrooper
49. What is Poe Dameron's job?
Answer: Pilot
50. What is the Resistance fighting?
Answer: The First Order
51. Who is Rey's grandfather?
Answer: Palpatine
52. What color is Rey's final lightsaber?
Answer: Yellow
53. What planet is Luke hiding on?
Answer: Ahch-To
54. Who sacrifices himself to project across the galaxy?
Answer: Luke Skywalker
55. What Knights serve Kylo Ren?
Answer: The Knights of Ren
56. Who leads the Resistance?
Answer: Leia Organa
57. What Sith world is featured in The Rise of Skywalker?
Answer: Exegol
58. Who defeats Palpatine in the end?
Answer: Rey
59. What surname does Rey adopt at the end?
Answer: Skywalker
TV Shows and Expanded Canon
Over the years, the Star Wars extended universe has fanned out across numerous television shows and spinoffs. From Star Wars: The Clone Wars to Andor and The Mandalorian, each of these series focused on different aspects of the galaxy and offered new context to the lives of smaller, yet beloved, characters.
60. Who is Anakin's Padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars?
Answer: Ahsoka Tano
61. What Mandalorian is known as "Mando"?
Answer: Din Djarin
62. What is "Baby Yoda"'s real name?
Answer: Grogu
63. What bounty hunter droid appears in The Mandalorian?
Answer: IG-11
64. Who is the main villain in Star Wars Rebels?
Answer: Grand Admiral Thrawn
65. What is the name of the crew that flies the Ghost?
Answer: The Lothal Rebels or the Spectres
66. What weapon does the Mandalorian use?
Answer: The Darksaber
67. What is the name of the order that hunts the Jedi after Order 66?
Answer: The Inquisitors
68. Who trains Ezra Bridger?
Answer: Kanan Jarrus
69. Who rescues Grogu from Order 66?
Answer: Jedi Master Kelleran Beq
70. Who steals the Death Star plans?
Answer: Jyn Erso and the Rebel Alliance
71. What kind of soldiers are in the Bad Batch?
Answer: Clone troopers
72. What is the name of the show about Boba Fett?
Answer: The Book of Boba Fett
73. What is the name of Cassian Andor's home planet in Andor?
Answer: Kenari
74. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, what is the name of the criminal syndicate led by Dryden Vos?
Answer: Crimson Dawn
75. Who is the leader of Mandalore during the Clone Wars?
Answer: Duchess Satine
76. What is the name of the series about Ahsoka?
Answer: Ahsoka
77. What kind of ship does Din Djarin pilot in The Mandalorian (after Season 2)?
Answer: A modified Naboo N-1 starfighter
78. What is the name of the Imperial officer who hunts Cassian Andor in Andor Season 1?
Answer: Syril Karn
79. What planet serves as the main setting for the prison storyline in Andor?
Answer: Narkina 5
The Making of Star Wars
Behind the scenes of the Star Wars universe was, of course, a very different universe—one of complex film sets, discarded and revamped scripts, auditions, and intrepid digital effects. The series has its roots in earlier space-adventure stories like Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers, yet created something all its own. Use these questions to test your knowledge of the technical details of how Star Wars came to be.
80. Who is the creator of Star Wars?
Answer: George Lucas
81. What year was the first Star Wars movie released?
Answer: 1977
82. What kind of creature was Yoda originally going to be?
Answer: A monkey
83. What real-world language inspired the language of Huttese?
Answer: Quechua
84. Who composed the Star Wars score?
Answer: John Williams
85. What was Chewbacca inspired by?
Answer: George Lucas's dog
86. Where were Tatooine scenes filmed?
Answer: Tunisia
87. What famous filmmaker made a cameo in Revenge of the Sith?
Answer: George Lucas
88. What was the original title of the first Star Wars movie?
Answer: Star Wars
89. What was the original color of Luke's lightsaber in Return of the Jedi?
Answer: Blue
90. What was the codename for Return of the Jedi during production?
Answer: Blue Harvest
91. What studio originally released Star Wars?
Answer: 20th Century Fox
92. What was the approximate budget of the original film?
Answer: Around $11 million
93. What real-life animal inspired the look and movement of the Tusken Raiders’ banthas?
Answer: Elephants
94. Who voiced Darth Vader in the original trilogy?
Answer: James Earl Jones
95. What actor wore Darth Vader's suit in the original trilogy?
Answer: David Prowse
96. Who was the lead editor on Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope?
Answer: Marcia Lucas
97. What famous director and friend of George Lucas influenced early Star Wars cuts?
Answer: Steven Spielberg
98. What was the name of George Lucas's production company?
Answer: Lucasfilm
99. What actor injured himself on the set of The Force Awakens?
Answer: Harrison Ford
100. What two electronics were used to create the sound of a lightsaber?
Answer: A film projector and a television set