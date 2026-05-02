The Best Star Wars Trivia Quiz Questions to See How Much You Really Know

When the first Star Wars movie hit theaters in 1977, it launched a universe that continues to thrive to this day. With its epic battle sequences, lovable characters—both human and droid—and the mystical concept of the Force, an energy that binds the universe together and can be harnessed, Star Wars has inspired countless fans over the years to pick up lightsabers themselves.

With such a vast universe comes a great deal of detail, of course. How well do you know your facts about the events of all the Star Wars movies, the subsequent TV shows and spinoffs, and the behind-the-scenes effort it took to bring it all to life? Test your knowledge of all things Star Wars with this quiz.

Classic Trilogy (Episodes IV–VI)

On the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope | Sunset Boulevard/GettyImages

The first three Star Wars movies to be released actually begin with the fourth chronological installment in the 12-and-counting-film series. These movies introduced a world of fans to Star Wars, and also helped redefine filmmaking with their advanced use of special effects technologies in a largely pre-CGI world. Charismatic stars like Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford also helped cement this franchise as something that was more than here to stay.

1. What is the opening line of the crawl in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope?

Answer: “It is a period of civil war.”

2. Who trains Luke Skywalker on Dagobah?

Answer: Yoda

3. What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?

Answer: The Millennium Falcon

4. Who says “I find your lack of faith disturbing”?

Answer: Darth Vader

5. What planet is destroyed by the Death Star?

Answer: Alderaan

6. What is the Rebel base on Hoth called?

Answer: Echo Base.

7. Who is frozen in carbonite in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back?

Answer: Han Solo.

8. What does Leia say after Han tells her “I love you”?

Answer: “I know.”

9. What species is Chewbacca?

Answer: Wookiee

10. Who kills Jabba the Hutt?

Answer: Princess Leia

11. What is the name of the Ewoks' home?

Answer: Endor

12. What color is Luke's lightsaber in Return of the Jedi?

Answer: Green

13. What bounty hunter is Han Solo captured by?

Answer: Boba Fett

14. Who is the pilot of the Millennium Falcon alongside Lando during the Death Star II attack?

Answer: Nien Nunb

15. What is the Emperor called in The Emperor Strikes Back?

Darth Sidious

16. Who commands the first Death Star?

Answer: Grand Moff Tarkin

17. What captures Luke in a cave on the planet Hoth?

A wampa

18. What does Luke lose after dueling Darth Vader?

Answer: His right hand

19. What is the name of the gangster who Han Solo owes money?

Answer: Jabba the Hutt

Prequel Trilogy (Episodes I–III)

The fourth, fifth, and sixth Star Wars films to be released brought fans back to before the events of the first trilogy, exploring just how Luke Skywalker's father Anakin became the evil Darth Vader. It also focuses on how Chancellor Palpatine manages to turn the Republic into the Galactic Empire.

20. Who finds Anakin Skywalker on Tatooine?

Answer: Qui-Gon Jinn

21. What is Anakin's home planet?

Answer: Tatooine

22. What race does Anakin win at the Boonta Eve Classic?

Answer: A podrace

23. Who is Anakin's mother?

Answer: Shmi Skywalker

24. Who kills Qui-Gon Jinn?

Answer: Darth Maul

25. What color is Mace Windu's lightsaber?

Answer: Purple

26. Who becomes Chancellor of the Republic before the Clone Wars?

Answer: Palpatine

27. What battle kicks off the Clone Wars?

Answer: The Battle of Geonosis

28. What is the name of the clone template chosen by the Sith?

Answer: Jango Fett

29. Who leads the Separatists?

Answer: Count Dooku

30. What is the name of Padmé Amidala’s home planet?

Answer: Naboo

31. What is the name of the Gungan who helps Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon?

Answer: Jar Jar Binks

32. Who builds C-3PO?

Answer: Anakin Skywalker

33. Which Tatooine moisture farmer does Shmi Skywalker marry?

Answer: Cliegg Lars

34. Who issues Order 66?

Answer: Palpatine

35. What is Anakin's Sith name?

Answer: Darth Vader

36. Who does Anakin battle on Mustafar?

Answer: Obi-Wan Kenobi

37. What happens to Padmé after she gives birth?

Answer: She dies soon after

38. What twins are born at the end of Revenge of the Sith?

Answer: Luke and Leia

39. What army does General Grievous command?

Answer: The Separatist droid army

40. What organization do the Jedi serve?

Answer: The Galactic Republic

Sequel Trilogy (Episodes VII–IX)

The Star Wars sequel trilogy follows a Force-wielding orphan named Rey, and also traces the Resistance's battle against the First Order, led by Kylo Ren. Airing a decade after the final prequel series concluded, it introduced a new cast alongside some familiar faces and yet focused on familiar themes.

41. Who finds BB-8 on Jakku?

Answer: Rey

42. What is Kylo Ren's real name?

Answer: Ben Solo

43. Who kills Han Solo?

Answer: Kylo Ren

44. What weapon is the Hosnian system destroyed by?

Answer: Starkiller Base

45. Who trains Rey in The Last Jedi?

Answer: Luke Skywalker

46. Who was the Supreme Leader before Kylo Ren?

Answer: Snoke

47. Who kills Snoke?

Answer: Kylo Ren

48. What is Finn's former role?

Answer: Stormtrooper

49. What is Poe Dameron's job?

Answer: Pilot

50. What is the Resistance fighting?

Answer: The First Order

51. Who is Rey's grandfather?

Answer: Palpatine

52. What color is Rey's final lightsaber?

Answer: Yellow

53. What planet is Luke hiding on?

Answer: Ahch-To

54. Who sacrifices himself to project across the galaxy?

Answer: Luke Skywalker

55. What Knights serve Kylo Ren?

Answer: The Knights of Ren

56. Who leads the Resistance?

Answer: Leia Organa

57. What Sith world is featured in The Rise of Skywalker?

Answer: Exegol

58. Who defeats Palpatine in the end?

Answer: Rey

59. What surname does Rey adopt at the end?

Answer: Skywalker

TV Shows and Expanded Canon

Over the years, the Star Wars extended universe has fanned out across numerous television shows and spinoffs. From Star Wars: The Clone Wars to Andor and The Mandalorian, each of these series focused on different aspects of the galaxy and offered new context to the lives of smaller, yet beloved, characters.

60. Who is Anakin's Padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars?

Answer: Ahsoka Tano

61. What Mandalorian is known as "Mando"?

Answer: Din Djarin

62. What is "Baby Yoda"'s real name?

Answer: Grogu

63. What bounty hunter droid appears in The Mandalorian?

Answer: IG-11

64. Who is the main villain in Star Wars Rebels?

Answer: Grand Admiral Thrawn

65. What is the name of the crew that flies the Ghost?

Answer: The Lothal Rebels or the Spectres

66. What weapon does the Mandalorian use?

Answer: The Darksaber

67. What is the name of the order that hunts the Jedi after Order 66?

Answer: The Inquisitors

68. Who trains Ezra Bridger?

Answer: Kanan Jarrus

69. Who rescues Grogu from Order 66?

Answer: Jedi Master Kelleran Beq

70. Who steals the Death Star plans?

Answer: Jyn Erso and the Rebel Alliance

71. What kind of soldiers are in the Bad Batch?

Answer: Clone troopers

72. What is the name of the show about Boba Fett?

Answer: The Book of Boba Fett

73. What is the name of Cassian Andor's home planet in Andor?

Answer: Kenari

74. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, what is the name of the criminal syndicate led by Dryden Vos?

Answer: Crimson Dawn

75. Who is the leader of Mandalore during the Clone Wars?

Answer: Duchess Satine

76. What is the name of the series about Ahsoka?

Answer: Ahsoka

77. What kind of ship does Din Djarin pilot in The Mandalorian (after Season 2)?

Answer: A modified Naboo N-1 starfighter

78. What is the name of the Imperial officer who hunts Cassian Andor in Andor Season 1?

Answer: Syril Karn

79. What planet serves as the main setting for the prison storyline in Andor?

Answer: Narkina 5

The Making of Star Wars

Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher on Star Wars set | Screen Archives/GettyImages

Behind the scenes of the Star Wars universe was, of course, a very different universe—one of complex film sets, discarded and revamped scripts, auditions, and intrepid digital effects. The series has its roots in earlier space-adventure stories like Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers, yet created something all its own. Use these questions to test your knowledge of the technical details of how Star Wars came to be.

80. Who is the creator of Star Wars?

Answer: George Lucas

81. What year was the first Star Wars movie released?

Answer: 1977

82. What kind of creature was Yoda originally going to be?

Answer: A monkey

83. What real-world language inspired the language of Huttese?

Answer: Quechua

84. Who composed the Star Wars score?

Answer: John Williams

85. What was Chewbacca inspired by?

Answer: George Lucas's dog

86. Where were Tatooine scenes filmed?

Answer: Tunisia

87. What famous filmmaker made a cameo in Revenge of the Sith?

Answer: George Lucas

88. What was the original title of the first Star Wars movie?

Answer: Star Wars

89. What was the original color of Luke's lightsaber in Return of the Jedi?

Answer: Blue

90. What was the codename for Return of the Jedi during production?

Answer: Blue Harvest

91. What studio originally released Star Wars?

Answer: 20th Century Fox

92. What was the approximate budget of the original film?

Answer: Around $11 million

93. What real-life animal inspired the look and movement of the Tusken Raiders’ banthas?

Answer: Elephants

94. Who voiced Darth Vader in the original trilogy?

Answer: James Earl Jones

95. What actor wore Darth Vader's suit in the original trilogy?

Answer: David Prowse

96. Who was the lead editor on Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope?

Answer: Marcia Lucas

97. What famous director and friend of George Lucas influenced early Star Wars cuts?

Answer: Steven Spielberg

98. What was the name of George Lucas's production company?

Answer: Lucasfilm

99. What actor injured himself on the set of The Force Awakens?

Answer: Harrison Ford

100. What two electronics were used to create the sound of a lightsaber?

Answer: A film projector and a television set

Read More: