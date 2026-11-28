When producers at ABC were first putting together a Batman TV series in the mid-1960s, they initially auditioned, screen-tested, and had costume fittings with two actors: Adam West, who went on to win the role after producers were impressed by his comic timing, and Carol Burnett Show stalwart Lyle Waggoner.

We’ll never know how different Waggoner’s take on the Caped Crusader would have been from West’s—but happily, Waggoner wasn’t overlooked for long and went on to land the role of Steve Trevor in the mid-1970s TV adaptation of Wonder Woman. Listed here are 25 other iconic heroes and villains who were nearly played by very different people.

SUPERMAN, SUPERMAN (1978)

Dozens of actors were considered for the title role in 1978’s Superman movie—and when the role was still left uncast after a raft of A-list auditions, producers became so desperate that they even arranged a screen test for the producer’s wife’s dentist purely on the grounds that he looked a bit like the character. Eventual star Christopher Reeve was initially overlooked for the part, with producers thinking he was too tall and scrawny. Instead, they approached the likes of Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Steve McQueen (all of whom rejected it), as well as Burt Reynolds, Warren Beatty, Clint Eastwood, James Caan, Nick Nolte, and Jon Voight. Arnold Schwarzenegger campaigned hard for the role but was considered not to have the filmography at that point, while Neil Diamond’s reported pitch for the role wasn’t taken much further, either.

FLASH GORDON, FLASH GORDON (1980)

Relative newcomer Sam J. Jones eventually landed the title role in 1980’s big-screen adaptation of Flash Gordon, but Arnold Schwarzenegger dearly wanted the role yet failed to impress infamously spiky producer Dino De Laurentiis and lost out on the part. So too did Kurt Russell.

BATMAN, BATMAN (1989)

Michael Keaton’s casting as Batman in the 1989 blockbuster proved controversial for director Tim Burton at the time, as he was then considered more of a comic actor (evidenced by Burton’s previous film, Beetlejuice). Mel Gibson was reportedly Warner Bros.’ preferred choice, but among the long list of other 80s A-listers who were considered were Kevin Costner, Charlie Sheen, Dennis Quaid, Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino, Harrison Ford, Tom Selleck, and future James Bond star Pierce Brosnan—who supposedly removed himself from contention after meeting with Burton, admitting that he later decided playing a character “who wears his underpants outside his pants just cannot be taken seriously.”

THE CROW, THE CROW (1994)

Before Brandon Lee landed the iconic title role in The Crow in 1994, the studio is said to have considered several other 1990s stars, including River Phoenix, Christian Slater and Johnny Depp. At one point, producers even started mining the pop charts for talent, reportedly considering Jon Bon Jovi and even Michael Jackson for the part too.

BLADE, BLADE (1998)

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Wesley Snipes in the title role of the vampire film Blade, but New Line Cinema initially suggested acting heavyweights Denzel Washington and Laurence Fishburne for the part.

ZORRO, THE MASK OF ZORRO (1998)

When executive producer Steven Spielberg first proposed rebooting Zorro in the late 1990s, Sean Connery was allegedly cast as the aging Zorro, Don Diego de la Vega, who passes his mask on to his successor in the film—but by the time director Martin Campbell signed on, Connery was apparently no longer involved and Anthony Hopkins had been cast instead. As for the role of the successor, Benicio del Toro, Andy Garcia, and Raul Julia were all supposedly in contention before Antonio Banderas was cast and made the role his own.

WOLVERINE, THE X-MEN (2000)

Hugh Jackman may well have gone on to make this role an icon of 21st-century cinema, but Gladiator star Russell Crowe was reportedly the first choice for the role of Wolverine in the first X-Men movie back in 2000, though he turned it down. The role was then offered to Dougray Scott, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with Mission: Impossible 2.

MAGNETO, THE X-MEN (2000)

Before Sir Ian McKellen landed the role of supervillain Magneto in 2000’s The X-Men, fellow heavyweights John Hurt and Terence Stamp were both considered for the role, as well as McKellen’s co-star in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Christopher Lee.

PROFESSOR X, THE X-MEN (2000)

Although the late Sir Patrick Stewart was director Bryan Singer’s first choice to play Professor Charles Xavier in The X-Men, he almost turned it down, fearing that it was too close to his work on Star Trek. That’s not the only way in which things in the X-Men universe could have been very different: Michael Jackson lobbied hard for the part, even meeting with producers and organizing a personal screening to show his range and willingness to take on the part.

SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-MAN (2002)

Freddie Prinze Jr., Colin Farrell, and ironically James Franco (who went on to play Harry Osborn in the film) were all considered for the title role of Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s 2002 movie, before Tobey Maguire landed the part instead. When the time came to film a sequel two years later, a back injury incurred while filming Seabiscuit almost caused Maguire to lose the role—with Jake Gyllenhaal promptly lined up to step in instead, should he have been needed.

DAREDEVIL, DAREDEVIL (2003)

Childhood friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck grew up reading Daredevil comics together, and both were considered for the lead role when a big-screen adaptation was first slated in the early 2000s. Damon was actually offered the part first, but turned it down after reading the script—and knowing that Affleck was keener to take the part on.

THE HULK, THE HULK (2003)

Billy Crudup was supposedly director Ang Lee’s first choice for the role of Bruce Banner in his big-screen adaptation of The Hulk, but he eventually turned it down, and both Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise were briefly considered in his place. The part eventually went to Eric Bana.

SELENE, UNDERWORLD (2003)

Kate Beckinsale has played Selene in all of the Underworld movies to date, but back when the part was first being cast, Halle Berry was among the names in contention. Beckinsale’s casting was somewhat unexpected—and she later admitted that she took the part on as a “personal experiment” in breaking away from the costume dramas and Shakespearean roles she was best known for at the time.

MR. FANTASTIC, FANTASTIC FOUR (2005)

Hugh Jackman, George Clooney, and Brendan Fraser were all considered for the role of Mr. Fantastic in the first big-screen adaptation of Fantastic Four in 2005, before Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd landed the part instead. When the franchise was rebooted in 2015, Kit Harington and Mads Mikkelsen—who walked out of his audition when he was asked to stretch his arms out as far as he could—were both considered before Miles Teller took on the part. When the role finally went to Pedro Pascal in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it supposedly came after Matt Smith and Jake Gyllenhaal both passed.

SUE STORM, FANTASTIC FOUR (2005)

Jessica Alba played Sue Storm in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie, but Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson, and Elizabeth Banks were all considered too.

IRON MAN, IRON MAN (2008)

Before future Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. kickstarted the MCU with Iron Man in 2008, Tom Cruise was approached but passed on the part, while Timothy Olyphant auditioned but lost out at the final hurdle. When the film was first being developed, meanwhile, director Jon Favreau initially approached Sam Rockwell to play the part, but rewrites and a change of production direction meant that Downey Jr. proved a better match and was cast before Rockwell even had the chance to screen-test.

BLACK WIDOW, IRON MAN 2 (2010)

Emily Blunt was in talks to play Black Widow Natasha Romanoff when the character was first due to be introduced in Iron Man 2 in 2010, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. (The film she made instead? Notorious box office bomb Gulliver’s Travels, opposite Jack Black.) The role eventually went to Scarlett Johansson, but losing out on the Iron Man franchise remained a sore point for Blunt. “I was contracted to do Gulliver’s Travels. I didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Travels,” she sardonically explained in an interview in 2021. “It was a bit of a heartbreaker.”

THOR, THOR (2011)

He might have gone on to play Loki in the same franchise, but Tom Hiddleston originally auditioned to play Thor himself in the original 2011 film.

CAPTAIN AMERICA, CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER (2011)

Ryan Phillippe initially read for the part of Captain America when The First Avenger was in the works in 2011, while Sebastian Stan (who went on to play Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes instead), Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, and John Krasinski all auditioned. Krasinski even underwent screen tests and costume fittings before Chris Evans was cast instead.

HAWKEYE, THE AVENGERS (2012)

Having made an uncredited cameo in Thor in 2011, Jeremy Renner returned as Hawkeye in the first Avengers movie the following year. Before he took on the role, though, Jensen Ackles—hot from his audition for Captain America the previous year—was offered the part, but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts while filming Supernatural.

SPIDER-MAN, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2012)

When the time came to reboot Spider-Man in 2012, Sony Pictures approached a host of young stars including Jamie Bell, Josh Hutcherson, and Alden Ehrenreich (who bumped into eventual star Andrew Garfield when they both turned up for auditions on the same day).

STAR LORD, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2014)

Before Chris Pratt was cast as Star Lord Peter Quill in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios and director James Gunn approached dozens of actors, including Glenn Howerton, Adam Brody, Zachary Levi, Eddie Redmayne, Lee Pace, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

ANT-MAN, ANT-MAN (2015)

In casting the title role in Ant-Man in 2015, producers reportedly ended up making a choice between eventual star Paul Rudd and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who had reportedly been considered for Guardians of the Galaxy too).

WONDER WOMAN, BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE (2016)

Gal Gadot signed a three-picture deal when she was cast as Wonder Woman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and as a result went on to play the title role in two stand-alone Wonder Woman movies in 2017 and 2020. But in casting the role in 2016, director Zack Snyder also screen-tested Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko. Thor and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Jaimie Alexander was also reportedly considered for the role, alongside French actress Élodie Yung.

SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016)

Marvel casting director Sarah Finn revealed in an interview with Variety in 2025 that Tom Holland won the role of the current Spider-Man—first introduced in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War—over a staggering 2,500 other actors who read for the part (although earlier reporting claimed the figure was closer to 1,500). Either way, the prospective candidates were eventually narrowed down to a shortlist of just six: Holland, along with Asa Butterfield, Judah Lewis, Matthew Lintz, Charlie Plummer, and Charlie Rowe, all of whom were screen-tested for the part.