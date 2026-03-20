All 12 Wes Anderson Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Known for bright color schemes, dry humor, and unique narrative storytelling, Wes Anderson is one of the most distinctive filmmakers working today. The acclaimed director has been making movies since the late 1990s, bringing us tales about dysfunctional families and quirky personalities—eliciting fascination into the mundane along the way.

From live-action to stop-motion, Anderson never fails to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience with every story he tells. That is to say, however, not every film has been received the same. In fact, throughout his filmography so far, there’s been a spectrum of reviews. We look back at his 12 feature films to date, ranking them by their Rotten Tomatoes score.

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Note: We did not include Anderson's collection of shorts, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More (2004), on this list, because it does not have a Rotten Tomatoes score. Each short film has an individual score.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) - 93%

Anderson’s two highest-rated films have the same Rotten Tomatoes score. Fantastic Mr. Fox marked the director’s first foray into stop-motion, based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name. The movie tells the story of a thief fox who puts his family in danger for one last heist. From a script co-written by Anderson and Baumbach, the film was applauded for tone and visuals.

Fantastic Mr. Fox received nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score at the Academy Awards, ultimately losing both out to Up.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) - 93%

Arguably Anderson’s most famous movie is Moonrise Kingdom, which is widely regarded as one of the best films of the 2010s. The coming-of-age dramedy, co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola, follows young pen pals who run away together on a fictional island. Again, this movie received rave reviews for its tone and cinematography, while also seeing acclaim for its effective storytelling and emotion.

Anderson and Coppola were nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards for Moonrise Kingdom, losing to Quentin Tarantino for Django Unchained.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) - 92%

My personal favorite Anderson film is The Grand Budapest Hotel, another very popular one that was well-received but also became a box office hit. The exciting dramedy follows the years-long adventures of a concierge in a fictional country, featuring a stellar ensemble cast of frequent Anderson collaborators.

The Grand Budapest Hotel received an impressive nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture—losing to Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)—and winning four: Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design.

Isle of Dogs (2018) - 90%

Anderson’s second stop-motion film came nearly a decade after The Fantastic Mr. Fox, with Isle of Dogs generating similar critical acclaim. Instead of foxes this time, the movie follows a group of dogs who are sent to an island off of Japan during a pandemic. Applauded for its originality, visuals, and meaning, it’s one of five of the director’s films to reach 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

Isle of Dogs was nominated for two Academy Awards, one for Best Animated Feature—losing to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—and one for Best Score—losing to Black Panther.

Rushmore (1998) - 90%

Though Bottle Rocket served as Anderson’s introduction as a filmmaker, Rushmore was the movie that really put him on the map. The late ‘90s film might not look like a typical Anderson film—at least, not in the color scheme or camera style—but its charm will feel familiar. Rushmore, co-written by Anderson and Owen Wilson, is a coming-of-age comedy about a teen who falls for a teacher.

Bottle Rocket (1996) - 86%

Anderson’s directorial debut not only launched his career, but also the careers of stars Owen, Luke Wilson, and Andrew Wilson. Bottle Rocket was co-written by Anderson and Owen Wilson, based on the short film of the same name. Following trouble-seeking twentysomethings, the crime comedy has become a cult film in the years since its release.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) - 81%

One of Anderson’s most iconic movies, The Royal Tenenbaums follows a dysfunctional family living in an imaginary version of New York City. Co-written by Anderson and Owen Wilson, the quirky, offbeat dramedy is most memorable for its performances and visuals.

Anderson and Wilson were nominated for Best Original Screenplay for The Royal Tenenbaums, which they lost to Julian Fellowes for Gosford Park.

The Phoenician Scheme (2025) - 77%

Anderson’s most recent film lands in eighth place, according to Rotten Tomatoes critics. The comedy-thriller follows the filmmaker’s distinct non-traditional storytelling, ensemble cast of A-listers, and dark comedic beats. This time, the story follows a businessman on a journey to complete unfinished business, both professional and personal.

Though the release was a bit quieter than Anderson movies of years prior, viewers loved it for his signature charm.

Asteroid City (2023) - 76%

Another more-recent entry on the list, Asteroid City puts a sci-fi twist on Anderson’s typical quirky comedy tone, following a stargazer convention in a 1950s western small town. In my opinion the most forgettable entry on Anderson’s filmography, the movie received generally positive reviews, with viewers noting its cinematography and overall message.

The French Dispatch (2021) - 75%

Working as an anthology film, The French Dispatch revolves around the last day of a newspaper’s publication, bringing the final stories featured to life. While it might not stand out from Anderson’s lineup of films, it’s a generally entertaining watch with comedic and engaging moments. Though some critics claimed this was an example of “style over substance,” others found its imperfections very captivating.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) - 69%

Taking it back to the aughts, The Darjeeling Limited might just be Anderson’s most underrated film in that it didn’t receive the best reactions from neither critics nor fans—but it’s a hidden gem in his filmography worth experiencing. The movie, written by Anderson, Roman Coppola, and Jason Schwartzman, follows a trio of brothers who go on a trip together after their father’s death.

Combining wry humor with true heart in a way only Anderson can do, The Darjeeling Limited was applauded for its storytelling and performances, while some critics didn’t feel like there was enough to connect with the characters.

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004) - 57%

Any Anderson fan would agree that this low Rotten Tomatoes score is egregious. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou is widely regarded by his fanbase as one of his best, and though it was a critical and box office disappointment when it was released, it’s since gained a cult following—for good reason.

The dramedy revolves around the titular oceanographer, determined to get revenge on an animal that killed his partner. While critics panned it for its storyline, with the Daily Telegraph UK even dubbing it “plain boring,” fans love it for its whimsical tone, dialogue, and heartfelt moments.

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