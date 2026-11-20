As a word in its own right, the verb reap—as in, “to reap what you sow”—dates back to the very earliest days of Old English.

Back then, it was used both in its literal sense, of cutting and gathering a ready harvest, and in its more metaphorical sense, meaning to enjoy or make the most of one’s efforts—or, in a more negative light, to get your deserved comeuppance. (The phrase “reap what you sow,” in fact, is inspired by several similar lines in the Bible.) Etymologically, moreover, in the sense of collecting something only when it is ready, reap is a not-too distant cousin of the adjective ripe.

THE REAPING

In more recent years, however, reaping has earned a whole new lease of life thanks to Suzanne Collins’ hugely popular Hunger Games series of books and spinoff movies. In the context of Collins’ dystopian future universe, the Reaping is the annual selection of “tributes” who go forward from each district to compete in the Games, with their names drawn lottery-style from a communal pot.

Names of potential tributes are added into the draw as soon as they come of age, with another added the following year, and so on, until they’re 18. By that time, their name has been added a total of seven times, increasing their likelihood of being “reaped” year on year. Families in the Collins’ world can also apply for tesserae—earning an extra supply of grain or oil in exchange for adding an extra entry into the Reaping.

Mercifully, there are no real-world parallels to Collins’ dystopian system (or at least, not yet there isn’t). But that’s not to say that her Reaping was at least in part inspired by several grim and gruesome stories from ancient history and mythology.

Bread, Circuses, and Bloodshed

Roman emperor Commodus enjoying fighting as a gladiator, 190 AD | Leemage/GettyImages

One of the greatest inspirations behind Collins’ stories were the gladiatorial games of Ancient Rome, which motivated the idea of the Games themselves at the center of her work. She has also credited the story of Spartacus—a Roman soldier turned slave who was forced into gladiatorial combat and fought for others’ entertainment, before leaving to rebel against Rome itself—as inspiration for the character arc of her own protagonist and Capitol rebel, Katniss Everdeen.

The influence of Ancient Rome on Collins’ work, in fact, can even be seen in the name of the Katniss’ home nation of Panem, which was lifted from the Latin phrase panem and circenses, or “bread and circuses.” Coined by the poet and satirist Juvenal, it is meant to sum up the basic sustenance and entertainment provided by a government to keep their people content and unlikely to rebel.

But if Ancient Rome gave Collins an idea for the Games themselves, what about the Reaping? Well, thanks to Greek mythology, there’s a historical parallel for that too.

A Minotaur’s Lottery

Illustration of Theseus Slaying Minotaur | Bettmann/GettyImages

Collins has said that her first inspiration for The Hunger Games was the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur. In the story, as revenge for the brutal murder of his son Androgeus in Athens, the despotic king of Crete, Minos, demands that Athens send him seven Athenian youths and seven Athenian maidens every year (or, in some versions of the story, every seven or nine years) so that they can be sent into the labyrinth and sacrificed to the Minotaur. These fourteen tributes are selected from the populace of Athens by lot, with the city largely powerless to do anything about the enraged king’s demands.

In an attempt to end the sacrifices once and for all, the legendary hero Theseus gamely takes the place of one of the Athenian youths sent to the labyrinth, and—with the help of King Minos’ young daughter Ariadne, who falls in love with him as soon as she sees him—slays the Minotaur. The parallels between this story and Collins’ Reaping are clear, with the drawing of lots, yearly sacrifices of youths and young maidens, and even Katniss voluntarily taking the place of her younger sister in the Games as tribute in the Reaping all having their roots in Theseus’ story.

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