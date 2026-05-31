This Is the Worst Horror Movie, at Least According to Stephen King

When it comes to the horror genre, there can't be too many authors more celebrated or successful than Stephen King. The master of the macabre also knows a thing or two about horror movies.

More than forty of the writer's short stories and novels have been adapted for film or television, with King himself providing the screenplay for many. Carrie, Misery, and The Mist are just three fantastic, fear-inducing films based on King's work.

It stands to reason, then, that when this writer picks out the horror movie he considers the worst to ever have been made, it will be a movie worth avoiding. This is the dubious accolade King bestowed on 1963's full-length feature, Blood Feast.

The Story of Blood Feast

Blood Feast was the sixth movie made by filmmaker Herschell Gordon Lewis, a man who, over the course of his career, came to be known as "Godfather of Gore." Horror wasn't the only genre Lewis worked in. He also helmed a number of exploitation films—movies designed to shock, titillate, enrage, or play upon negative stereotypes.

Many of Lewis' works fall into the sub-categories of juvenile delinquent and so-called "nudie cuties." That latter group is pretty much self-explanatory, and Lewis' contributions include the creatively titled Goldilocks and the Three Bares (1963) and Blast Off Girls (1967).

Within the horror genre, Lewis is sometimes viewed as something of a pioneer, thanks to his explorations of gore and unsettling onscreen visuals. Blood Feast certainly lies within this area and is credited as being among the first "splatter" movies—films with a focus on blood, blood, and more blood.

The plot of Blood Feast revolves around a series of gruesome murders in Miami. In each case, the victim has had a body part removed. Then it’s up to Detective Pete Thornton to track down the killer.

The serial killer in question, Fuad Ramses, works as a caterer by day and is a maniacal follower of the ancient Assyrian and Babylonian cult of Ishtar in his free time. His master plan is to create a special feast for unsuspecting guests that includes a stew made of human remains, which he believes will cause Ishtar to be reborn.

This is all as silly and salacious as it sounds. Actor William Kerwin (who plays Detective Thornton), a stalwart of Lewis' movies, does about as much as he can with limited resources, as does Mal Arnold (as Fuad Ramses). Playboy Playmate Connie Mason, who stars as Suzette Fremont, Thornton's girlfriend, adds a touch of glamour. Nothing about Blood Feast is in any way memorable apart from the gore (which is actually pretty tame by today's standards) and a handful of lingering close-ups during Ramses' bizarre assaults.

Nevertheless, and despite a mauling by the critics, Blood Feast grossed $4 million against its tiny $24,500 budget. Lewis even made a sequel in 2002, Blood Feast 2: All U Can Eat. The movie also received a remake in 2018.

Why Does Stephen King Hate Blood Feast?

Stephen King at a book signing | Buddy Mays/GettyImages

King unfortunately didn’t elaborate too much on why he dislikes the movie so much. He shared his opinions on it in a single, succinct post on X (then called Twitter). “What is the worst horror movie you ever saw? For me, BLOOD FEAST,” the writer wrote on the platform. The movie also has a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes. King has, however, been a bit more open about the adaptations of his own work, revealing that he loves Stand By Me but dislikes the film version of The Shining.

Read More: