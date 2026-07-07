The Final Song Prince Ever Performed Was Hauntingly Appropriate

Prince knew how to put on a show.

From his Grand Central days in Minneapolis to strutting across sold-out arenas around the world, the beloved entertainer made every entrance, every set list, and every exit unforgettable, and he did it all in heels.

Responsible for hits like "Raspberry Beret," "1999," and "Little Red Corvette,” Prince lit up the '80s, seized the spotlight, and didn’t let it go until his tragic passing in 2016.

He was, for lack of better words, a visionary, not only penning some of the most infectious pop tracks of all time, but also inspiring others to do the same. His songs told stories, carried deeper meanings, and over time, became cherished musical heirlooms that met listeners exactly where they were.

A week before his death, he gifted the world a final performance; a hauntingly poetic end to a brilliant, creative life.

PRINCE'S PASSING

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April 21, 2016 began like any other day... until it wasn’t. Prince was found dead in the elevator of his estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota; a case deemed "most unusual and extraordinary" by Carver County Attorney Mark Metz. The "Kiss" hitmaker passed away due to an accidental overdose after taking Vicodin that, presumably, unbeknownst to him, was laced with fentanyl.

At a news conference following Prince's death, the attorney stated: "In all likelihood, Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him. Others around Prince also likely did not know that the pills were counterfeit containing fentanyl."

A private funeral was held at his residence, followed by a memorial at his place of worship. Five years after the icon's death, thousands of fans visited his home and studio at Paisley Park to honor his legacy; a true testament to the impact of his music. On the 10-year anniversary of his passing, over 7,000 fans returned for a block-party singalong, all dancing and laughing in the Purple Rain.

THE LAST SONG HE EVER PERFORMED

Prince performed live for the last time just one week before his death. On April 14th, 2016, he took the stage at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. In true Prince fashion, he dazzled the crowd with his many hits and some surprises, like a rendition of ‘Linus and Lucy’ from Peanuts, according to Far Out Magazine.

The final song of the night, closing another stop on his Piano and a Microphone tour, was none other than "Purple Rain." The legend transformed the track into a medley, adding in “The Beautiful Ones” and “Diamonds and Pearls.”

Being the music master he was, it feels eerily appropriate that the last song he performed before his world ended was an emotional ballad about the end of the world.

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