4 Uncanny Theories About Mozart's Death Experts Still Can't Explain

Vienna, December 1791.

A celebrated composer is bedridden, feverish, and convinced something is terribly wrong. Within days, Amadeus Mozart is gone, no autopsy, no clear diagnoses, just a trail of symptoms and endless speculation.

What remains reads less like a medical report and more like a puzzle: swelling limbs, sudden decline, conflicting accounts, and centuries of debate. Historians and scientists have revisited the case repeatedly, yet no single explanation has been determined.

Let's do some detective work on the passing of one of the world's most renowned composers, starting with four well-studied and plausible theories surrounding his death.

FILE 1: MOZART'S LIFE AND WORK

Mozart's reputation as a prodigy is almost unmatched. As a child, he was performing across Europe, and by adulthood, he had produced an extraordinary body of work spanning symphonies, operas, chamber music, and more. Pieces like The Magic Flute, Eine kleine Nachtmusik, and Symphony No. 40 are still as beloved today as they were over 200 years ago.

But his life was not effortless. Financial strain, heavy workloads, and recurring illnesses followed him into adulthood. Records, including letters from his father, suggest he dealt with repeated infections over the years, which may have left him more vulnerable than anyone considered.

Even so, his final years were far from quiet. He remained creatively active, completing major pieces and maintaining a demanding schedule right up until his death.

File 2: MOZART'S FINAL DAYS AND 4 THEORIES THAT ENDURE

Antonio Salieri jealous of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Stefano Bianchetti/GettyImages

Mozart's illness progressed rapidly. Modern descriptions mention high fever, pain, and pronounced swelling, especially in his arms and legs. Within roughly two weeks of suffering from these symptoms, he had died.

Without 21st-century diagnostics, doctors at the time could only make educated guesses regarding his condition. Today, researchers continue that effort, proposing several leading explanations.

1. Poisoning

The idea that Mozart was deliberately poisoned has lingered for generations. Stories, especially Peter Shaffer's 1979 play Amadeus, highlight rivalries with composer Antonio Salieri portrayed as the antagonist. The 1984 Oscar-winning film adaptation, which followed a similar plot, brought even greater attention to this theory.

There's little solid evidence to support this theory, though Mozart himself reportedly feared poisoning near the end of his life. Toxic substances were common in 18th-century medicine, which adds a sliver of believability, but most historians view intentional poisoning as unlikely.

2. A streptococcal infection leading to kidney failure

One of the more scientifically grounded explanations comes from later analysis of death records in Vienna. Researchers noticed a rise in deaths involving swelling around the same time Mozart died.

This has led to the theory that he suffered from a strep infection, similar to severe strep throat, that triggered kidney complications. Such a condition could explain the swelling described in historical accounts, as well as the rapid progression of his illness.

While this aligns well with the available evidence, it remains an educated reconstruction rather than a confirmed diagnosis.

3. A rare inflammatory disease

Another possibility is that Mozart developed an immune-related condition affecting blood vessels, such as "Henoch-Schönlein purpura." This type of illness can follow infections and lead to widespread inflammation and kidney damage.

Supporters of this theory point to Mozart's history of recurring illness and the generalized nature of his final symptoms. It's a more specialized explanation, but one that fits the pattern described in surviving reports.

4. Dated medical treatments

Medical care in Mozart's time was sometimes just as harmful as it was beneficial. Bloodletting, a routine treatment for fever at the time, left patients considerably weakened, particularly when performed multiple times. Some researchers suggest that if Mozart underwent these treatments during his final illness, they may have worsened his condition. In combination with infection and organ complications, this could have accelerated his decline rather than slowed it.

FILE 3: A SYMPHONY OF SUPPOSITIONS

Portrait Of Mozart | GraphicaArtis/GettyImages

Modern medical analysis, particularly studies indexed in PubMed, tends to favor an infectious cause tied to kidney failure rather than a jealousy-fueled murder plot constructed by a fellow composer. But even the most convincing theories rely on incomplete records and secondhand descriptions, as there are no preserved remains and no definitive tests to settle the matter.

Ultimately, Mozart's death remains an open case. Each theory offers a supposed explanation, yet none fully resolves the contradictions. Like one of his unfinished compositions, the story concludes, and the music fades without a final note.

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