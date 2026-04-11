3 ABBA Songs That Double as Lyrical Travel Guides Through Europe

What is it about ABBA's music that makes you want to dance beneath the glowing yellow lights of historic European streets? Perhaps it's the infectious melodies, or the lyrics that remind you of your happiest moments abroad.

Try as you might to savor every second, your dream European vacation will eventually come to an end. Fortunately, some ABBA songs not only help you recall your travels but also take you on a musical journey through several iconic locations.

In their nearly ten years as a group, ABBA wrote songs that transport listeners into the heart of the cities they mention, sometimes even referencing specific landmarks or historical events.

Let’s shine a bright spotlight on three ABBA songs that double as lyrical travel guides through Europe.

"OUR LAST SUMMER" - PARIS, FRANCE

Whether Paris is at the top of your travel bucket list or you’re already planning your next trip to the City of Love, make sure ABBA’s “Our Last Summer” is on your playlist. This irresistibly feel-good track doesn’t just set the mood; it takes you on a charming, romantic tour of Paris’s most stunning sights through endearing lyrics and romantic storytelling.

The first verse immediately sets the scene. A warm, summer breeze drifts through the air as you wander along the Seine, pausing to enjoy a drink at a delightful little café and sharing thoughtful conversation with a special someone.

As the song plays, you find yourself at the base of the Eiffel Tower, relaxing on the grass and soaking in the enchanting "la ve en rose" atmosphere of Paris. ABBA also guides you around the breathtaking Notre Dame Cathedral, which you reach with a leisurely stroll along the cobblestone walkways that line the Seine.

If you really want to get your steps in, start your adventure at Notre Dame and follow the Seine all the way to the Eiffel Tower, perhaps stopping to laugh in the rain just as the song suggests. When you arrive at the landmark, let the lyrics taper, and then continue on to discover more Parisian treasures and attractions, such as the idyllic Montmartre neighborhoo and the Louvre. Don't forget to venture to Montparnasse Tower in the evening to see the Eiffel Tower sparkle from atop the city.

As “Our Last Summer” guides you through Paris, ABBA illustrates a familiar desire to cling to a moment, feeling, or place before it slips away with time. The subject of the song looks back on their most recent summer in Paris, just as we reminisce about our most cherished memories, with the hope we’ll be able to replay them in our minds forever.

"WATERLOO" - WATERLOO, BELGIUM

Moving from Paris to Waterloo, this next ABBA song doesn’t serve as a walking tour of the municipality, but it does offer a cheeky glimpse into the region’s history, drawing witty parallels between the past and present.

June 1815 marked the Battle of Waterloo in modern-day Belgium, where Napoleon Bonaparte’s army was defeated. This loss led him to surrender his rule, and he was promptly exiled to the island of St. Helena, where he remained until his death in 1821.

Little did he know that a Swedish pop group from Stockholm would write a song about his defeat 159 years later.

"Waterloo" is a lighthearted take on the historical battle. In the same way Napoleon was defeated by British and Prussian forces, the song’s subject gives in to the power of love, playfully singing that the "history book on the shelf, is always repeating itself." The tune frames love as a battlefield, and in the end, the heart wins. By confronting their emotions, the subject faces their personal "Waterloo."

"SUPER TROOPER" - GLASGOW, SCOTLAND

Paris, check! Waterloo, check! Next stop: Scotland! Though this upbeat song skips over sightseeing and history lessons, it still manages to stir up the spirit of adventure and make you want to visit Glasgow for yourself.

During “Super Trouper,” ABBA’s subject finds themself performing in Glasgow and feeling down, until a call from a loved one delivers the good news that they’ll be in the crowd. Suddenly, the thought of a familiar face in the audience turns everything around.

Glasgow’s charm extends beyond its historic streets, museums, and impressive Victorian architecture; it’s also a renowned music destination. Dubbed "the UK's first and Scotland's only UNESCO City of Music" by its tourism website, Glasgow captivates music lovers with its legendary pub sessions, engaging music walking tours, and renowned arena performances.

There’s just something so fitting about ABBA performing in Glasgow while singing about performing in Glasgow.

With that, we wrap up our ABBA sightseeing tour of Europe! Thanks for accompanying us on our voyage!

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