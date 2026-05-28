Bob Marley’s Final Words Meant Something Different to Every Member of His Family

Before Bob Marley passed away in 1981, he left a dying message for his wife, Rita, and two of his sons, Ziggy and Stephen.

Known for his unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and resistance in Reggae, Marley grew up in Nine Mile, St. Ann’s Parish, Jamaica, before relocating to Trench Town as a teen to pursue music. Hits like "No Woman No Cry," "Could You Be Loved," "Redemption Song," and "Three Little Birds," sang with The Wailers, brought these themes to the world. Generations continue to find meaning and moments of respite in his music and philosophy decades after his death.

One of the most emotional parts of his story is the final words he shared with his loved ones, each given a different message to carry them through life.

HIS FINAL DAYS

Marley died on May 11, 1981, at the age of 36, after battling a rare form of cancer called acral lentiginous melanoma. The cancer reportedly began under the nail of one of his toes, which first seemed to be a soccer injury, but turned out to be much more serious. Doctors advised him to amputate the toe, but Marley chose not to because of his religious beliefs and his devotion to performing.

Despite his illness, the King of Reggae continued entertaining fans until the very end. During his final tour in 1980, he collapsed while jogging in New York's Central Park. Doctors later confirmed that the cancer had spread to his brain, lungs, and liver.

Desperate to recover, Marley traveled to Germany for a cancer treatment program. Although he remained hopeful, the treatments were unsuccessful. As his condition worsened, he decided he wanted to spend his remaining time at home in Jamaica.

He became so weak during the journey that he had to stop in Miami for medical care. Surrounded by loved ones, he spent his final days there, reflecting on life, family, and faith.

HIS LAST WORDS

According to his relatives, Marley imparted a last piece of advice to several loved ones before saying goodbye.

When he told his wife, Rita, that God would take care of her, she begged him not to leave. He replied: "Leave you, go where? What are you crying for? Forget crying, Rita! Just keep singing. Sing! Sing!" Only Rita and Marley’s mother, Cedella Booker, were by his side to witness his final moments.

His son Ziggy, who was 12 when his father died, recalls his father telling him, "On your way up, take me up. On your way down, don't let me down," a few days before he passed away.

To his 9-year-old son, Stephen, he said: "Money can't buy life."

HIS SURVIVING MESSAGES

Bob Marley's death heralded the loss of one of music's most influential voices, but his impact never faded. His final words, though personal to his loved ones, resonate with many because they speak universal truths about life, mortality, and values.

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