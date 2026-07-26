Frank Sinatra, revered worldwide as "Ol' Blue Eyes," set the '50s swinging with his iconic crooner classics and signature charm.

A member of the legendary Rat Pack, Sinatra stepped onto the scene with big band features before his own songs populated the radio and his films lit up the silver screen. Several of his hits, "The Way You Look Tonight," "Fly Me To The Moon," "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "That's Life," to name a few, leaped from album covers to the radio, television, and finally, into the hearts of listeners around the globe, proven by his staggering record sales.

Sinatra's extensive catalog is filled with gems only Ol' Blue Eyes could deliver so smoothly. Yet, several generationally appealing tracks have been covered countless times by artists across various genres.

In 2026, the great-grandchildren of those who first discovered Sinatra still listen to these tunes on repeat. Some songs have become so permanently etched in pop culture over the past 75 years that people recognize them even if they don't realize they're Sinatra’s. And a handful are songs the crooner himself wished he'd never recorded.

Let's spin back to the '50s and '60s and revisit a few tracks the world couldn't get enough of, even as Sinatra himself grew to dislike them.

FRANK SINATRA'S LEAST FAVORITE FRANK SINATRA SONGS

Like many performers, the Chairman of the Board found it tedious to sing the same crowd favorites night after night. So, some of Sinatra's least favorite tunes were the ones he had to sing on repeat.

In 1983, during a dinner at the Friars Club in New York City honoring Elizabeth Taylor, the star was heading to the podium to speak when the club began playing "Theme From New York, New York."

According to Page Six, Sinatra snapped.

"Don’t ever play that song again! I had enough of ‘My Way,’ which was a pain in the a**, and I don’t want this one to become a pain in the a**!”

Sinatra's increasing distaste for "Theme From New York, New York" coincided with his aversion toward "My Way." He was so tired of performing the latter that he eventually swapped it out for "Theme From New York, New York" as his encore.

His wife, Barbara, once recalled that Sinatra's least favorite song in his own catalog was "Strangers in the Night." She remembered him calling it a "piece of sh**" and "the worst f***ing song I’ve ever heard."

While there were crowd favorites Sinatra had no choice but to deliver, in the end, he did it his way, and that alone was enough to secure his place in music history as one of the greatest crooners of all time.

More About Frank Sinatra: