The Sweet Story Behind Freddy Cannon's "Tallahassee Lassie"

Freddy Cannon, the rock and roll star who rose to fame in the 1950s, died at the age of 89 on July 24, 2026. The musician was always adamant about his devotion to rock and roll, as opposed to the poppier, more clean-cut figures many of his peers cut in the mid-20th century.

“I’m not any of those,” he said in a 2011 interview. “I’m a rock ’n’ roll act. I don’t have a great voice, but I’ll tell you something right now, I’ll rock with the best out there live onstage.”

Cannon released a total of 16 albums across his career. At one point, he played guitar for the R&B group the G-Clefs, and he was known for the intense drums that often accompanied his songs, as well as his emotive vocals.

Cannon released a number of hit singles in his lifetime. The earliest was 1959’s “Tallahassee Lassie,” which hit No. 6 on the Billboard pop charts that year. That song, it turns out, was a collaboration between Cannon and his mother, Antoinette (Rosetti) Picariello.

How a Poem Became “Tallahassee Lassie”

In the late 1950s, a young Cannon was an aspiring musician looking to make a name for himself as a rock act. At 19, he was reportedly working for a costume jewelry company in Boston and playing in rock clubs by night, but according to Forgotten Hits ‘60s, he still found time to come home and have lunch with his mom. That fateful day, his mother—who went by the nickname Mimi—showed him a poem she had written called “She’s My Rock and Roll Baby,” and asked him to write some music to it.

“The middle of that poem that my mother wrote was destined to go into the song exactly the way she composed it,” Cannon told Forgotten Hits. “Her exact words went on to become the centerpiece of the song: ‘Well, she's romping to The Drag; The Cha-Cha, Rag-A-Mop; Stomping to The Shag; Rocks The Bunny Hop.’”

It took some more time and experimentation by Cannon’s band to shape the idea into a rock song. It also took a loan from Cannon’s mom, who spotted him the $35 he needed to rent studio time.

When the band made it into the studio to record their first demo, they happened upon a “kid” in the hallway named Kenny Paulson, Cannon said, who laid down the guitar solo for the track.

Later that year, Cannon signed a management contract with local disc jockey Jack McDermott. He brought the song—then called “Rock and Roll Baby”—to producers Bob Crewe and Frank Slay. Together, the team reworked the song, and what they created was called “Tallahassee Lassie.” The final version still featured a guitar solo by Paulson, and included a songwriting credit for none other than Mimi Picariello.

“Tallahassee Lassie” Takes Off

“Tallahassee Lassie” was initially rejected by all the record labels it was shared with until it caught the attention of Dick Clark, a major music industry player who hosted the show American Bandstand.

Clark offered a few suggestions, and the song was soon released on the label Swan Records to great commercial success. At Swan’s president Bernie Binnick’s suggestion, the young Freddy Picariello changed his artist name to Freddy Cannon, and a star was born.

Cannon went on to release a number of other hits, including “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans” and “Palisades Park,” which incorporated sound effects recorded at the amusement park it was named after.

The musician continued recording songs right up until his death, but “Tallahassee Lassie” remains one of his signature songs, and its impact has continued to reverberate. Over the years, it has been covered by dozens of artists, including Fleetwood Mac, the Beach Boys, and The Rolling Stones.

The Stones’ tribute made a particular impact on Cannon. “To have influenced that band with a little song that I wrote with my mother 50 years ago is beyond my wildest dreams,” the artist said of the cover. In 2012, the still-rocking Cannon—then in his mid-’70s—released a song called “Covered By the Rolling Stones.”

“Way back in ‘59 in a third-floor apartment, my mom and I were writing this song,” Cannon sings in the rollicking tune. “Now little did we know that 50 years later, we’d be covered by the Rolling Stones!”

The Stones aren’t the only major rock band that Cannon’s “Tallahassee Lassie” has influenced; none other than Mick Jagger has said that Led Zeppelin used to play jam versions of the song during their formative years, and also claimed that the song inspired the groove for the Stones' “Brown Sugar.” Not bad for a kitchen-table collaboration with Mom.

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