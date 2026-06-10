The Beatles song “She’s Leaving Home” tells the story of a girl who runs away from a stifling, if devoted, household. It’s a classic example of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s talent for weaving deeply human stories out of relatively simple lyrics and everyday sights, like newspaper headlines.

Strangely enough, though, McCartney actually met the girl who inspired the song years before he wrote the tune…while judging a miming competition, of all things.

What Inspired “She’s Leaving Home”

McCartney was inspired to write “She’s Leaving Home” after seeing a news story about a girl who ran away from home. Titled “A-level girl dumps car and vanishes,” the 1967 Daily Mail story recounted 17-year-old Melanie Coe’s decision to leave her North London life behind. “I cannot imagine why she should run away. She has everything here… even her fur coat,” her father told the outlet.

“We’d seen a story in the newspaper about a young girl who had left home and not been found. There were a lot of those at the time,” McCartney recalled in his book Many Years From Now. “That was enough to give us a story line. So I started to get the lyrics: she slips out and leaves a note and then the parents wake up and then…It was rather poignant. I like it as a song, and when I showed it to John, he added the Greek chorus, long sustained notes, and one of the nice things about the structure of the song is that it stays on those chords endlessly.”

McCartney contributed the verses, which tell the girl’s side of the story, while Lennon wrote the chorus from the parents’ perspective. What emerged is a portrait of a young woman seeking out counterculture freedom and parents who can’t possibly understand her, all wrapped up in a transportive web of strings and harmonies.

Coe wound up turning up several weeks later after discovering she was pregnant. Lennon and McCartney, meanwhile, had been extremely accurate in their assessment of her situation. She had indeed run away because she felt emotionally neglected by her parents, a fact that Coe herself later shared with the Daily Mail. “As a 17-year-old I had everything money could buy—diamonds, furs, a car—but my father and mother never once told me they loved me,” she said.

In Steve Turner’s book A Hard Day’s Write, Coe further reflected on just how accurately the song depicted her situation. “The amazing thing about the song was how much it got right about my life,” she said. “It quoted the parents saying ‘we gave her everything money could buy’ which was very true in my case. I had two diamond rings, a mink coat, hand-made clothes in silk and cashmere and even my own car. Then there was the line ‘after living alone for so many years,’ which really struck home to me because I was an only child and I always felt alone.”

Coe’s escape took place in an era when thousands of young people were leaving home to pursue visions of counterculture freedom. In the United States, many converged in San Francisco—which experienced the so-called “Summer of Love” in 1967, an event that drew countless runaways. Fueled by psychedelics, music, spirituality, and anti-establishment ideals, the phenomenon made its way to Britain as well.

Coe elaborated on what happened to her in a 2008 interview with The Guardian. “I was 17 by then and ran away, leaving a note, just like in the song. I went to a doctor and he said I was pregnant, but I didn't know that before I left home,” she explained. “My best friend at the time was married to Richie Blackmore (who would become the guitarist for Deep Purple), so she hid me at their house in Holloway Road. It's the first place my parents came to look, so I ran off with my boyfriend who was a groupier, although he had been 'in the motor trade' like it says in the song. I think my dad called up the newspapers—my picture was on the front pages. He made out that I must have been kidnapped, because why would I leave? They gave me everything, coats, cars. But not love. My parents found me after three weeks and I had an abortion.”

How Paul McCartney Originally Met Melanie Coe

Bizarrely enough, Coe and McCartney crossed paths years before he saw her face in the paper and wrote “She’s Leaving Home.” In 1963, Coe was participating in a miming competition on the British TV show Ready Steady Go. The Beatles were also performing on the same episode, and McCartney volunteered to be a judge for the competition.

He chose Coe as the winner, which thrilled her at the time. “Paul came over and shook my hand and handed me a Beatles album, which was the greatest thing that could happen to any little teenage girl,” she recalled.

Later, though, she said that she’d been a bit miffed that the win hadn’t entailed a date with the band. “I was very disappointed because there had been two shows before mine, and on both of those shows the girl that won went out on a date with the pop star,” she told Rolling Stone in 2017. “I thought I was going to have dinner date with the Beatles, so I was terribly disappointed with my prize!”

McCartney, meanwhile, had no idea that they’d met when he wrote “She’s Leaving Home” about Coe. It also took Coe a long time to realize the song was about her. “I first heard the song when it came out and I didn’t realize it was about me, but I remember thinking it could have been about me….I found the song to be extremely sad. It obviously struck a chord somewhere,” Coe told Rolling Stone.

“It wasn’t until later, when I was in my twenties, that my mother said, ‘You know, that song was about you!’ She had seen an interview with Paul [McCartney] on television and he said he’d based the song on this newspaper article. She put two and two together.”

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