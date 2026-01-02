Feeling Old Yet? These Iconic Albums Turn 50 in 2026

It’s time to start feeling old again as we look back at the albums turning 50 in 2026. There were some greats released in 1976, and you’ll certainly want to give them another listen to as they reach their milestone birthdays.

Major singers and bands had big releases nearly 50 years ago, including Stevie Wonder, The Eagles, Aerosmith, and AC/DC. Let’s take a look at the biggest hits.

Songs in the Key of Life by Stevie Wonder

We have to start with Stevie Wonder, who released his 18th studio album in 1976.

This was an important release for Wonder. Despite his previous albums being critical successes, Wonder was considering quitting the music industry. But in the end, he changed his mind and opted to sign a seven-year, seven-album deal with full artistic control, making it the biggest recording deal in history at the time.

One of the biggest songs from Songs in the Key of Life is “Isn’t She Lovely.” The project went on to win Album of the Year at the 19th Grammy Awards.

Hotel California by The Eagles

While the mention of Hotel California will certainly have you singing the single, it was also the name of the album, and it just snuck into a 1976 release at the end of that year. It was the fifth studio album by the American rock band, and it arguably remains the most popular of them all.

The single “Hotel California” was actually the second one released from the album. “New Kid in Town” was the first, coming out on Dec. 7, 1976, just a day before the whole album was released, and it won Best Arrangement for Voices during the 20th Grammy Awards. The title track also won Record of the Year, and I think we can all agree that it was worthy.

In 2017, a 40th anniversary version of the album was released, and fans had the opportunity to hear the entire album during the Hotel California 2020 Tour.

Fly Like an Eagle by Steve Miller Band

How about an album from earlier in the year? Fly Like an Eagle was released on May 14, 1976, and it was the ninth studio album for the Steve Miller Band. The album cover is important for fans of music, as it features a black left-handed Fender Stratocaster that is believed to have been originally ordered by Jimi Hendrix.

Of course, the titular song is the one you’ll know the most, but it was the third released in August 1976. “Take the Money and Run” was the first track to come out from the album, released on April 26, 1976. You’ll also know the songs “Rock’n Me” and “Serenade.”

Rocks by Aerosmith

Just ahead of Steve Miller Band, Aerosmith released their fourth studio album, Rocks, on May 3, 1976.

Before the release of this album, fans and critics were used to the sounds of “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion.” Rocks was a bit of a change of pace as a real hard-rock album, with the aim to make it sound as live as possible. It all paid off, with the album being considered a highlight of their career, even by critics who weren’t their biggest fans at the time.

“Last Child” was the first track to be released on May 27, 1976. Then “Home Tonight” and “Back in the Saddle” followed.

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap by AC/DC

One of the most popular classic rock bands released their third studio album in 1976. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap turns 50 on September 20, although the band started recording the music in December 1975.

Out of all the tracks on the album, there’s no doubt that the title track is the most famous. I dare you not to have it stuck in your head right now! It was the second track to be released, though, with “Jailbreak” as the lead single.

Arrival by ABBA

We head to a very different style of music for the next anniversary, and that’s ABBA’s Arrival, which was originally released in Sweden on Oct. 11, 1976. This was the band’s fourth studio album, but it would end up being their most popular.

Like Fly Like an Eagle by Steve Miller Band, Arrival has been added to the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress due to its significance in history. “Dancing Queen” quickly became the most popular song on the whole album, coming out ahead of the album’s release in August 1976.

Of course, you’ll know plenty of other songs on this album. “Money, Money, Money” remains a popular release, and “Knowing Me, Knowing You” is an easy one to get stuck in your head.

Blue Moves by Elton John

While many more albums are turning 50 in 2026, the last one on our list is Blue Moves by Elton John. Released on Oct. 22, 1976, through his Rocket Record Company, this was his 11th studio album. It was also the first to be released through his own label, and it offers some of the most genre-blending music he’s ever done.

As you listen through the whole album, you’ll hear jazz, disco, pop, and even gospel music, which led to mixed reviews from critics. It is one of John’s favorites, though, and we can’t blame him because it was his chance to try something new.

The biggest song you’ll know from this album is likely “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word,” which was the first single released. “Bite Your Lip (Get Up and Dance!)” and “Crazy Water” would end up being released as singles in 1977.

