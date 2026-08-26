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The Most Popular Album the Year You Graduated High School

From 1975 to 2025, this album was topping the Billboard charts the same year you received your high school diploma!
ByLogan DeLoye|
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Do you remember the album you had on repeat, or the record you watched spin 100 times, the year you walked across the stage in your cap and gown and shook hands with your teachers to collect your high school diploma?

The way we listen to music has evolved, from records and Walkmans to streaming apps on our phones, but the music has never stopped playing. Whether it was the rise of disco in the '70s or the grunge that filled the halls in the '90s, music has always been there.  

According to the BBC, scientific studies show that we experience a "reminiscence bump" in our teens and twenties, making us more likely to distinctly remember the songs we listened to during those years than at any other time in life. Whether it's nostalgia or simply the power of memory, there’s something about the music from that era that occupies a special place in our minds.

If you graduated within the last decade, chances are a Taylor Swift album was dominating the airwaves as you reserved your cap and gown. Millennial graduates danced to the Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls, while earlier generations might have clung to the album covers of Billy Joel, REO Speedwagon, or Elton John.

Or, maybe you graduated in 1980 and discovered Adele’s 25 through your kids or grandkids, immediately declaring yourself a fan. Perhaps you’re a recent graduate who prefers dropping the needle on Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours over the latest chart-topper, proof that music transcends the generation it was created in. 

So, what exactly were you listening to the year you graduated high school? Some were flinging their caps into the air and jamming out to the most popular tunes, while others gravitated toward more obscure albums that never broke the Billboard charts. Regardless of your listening habits, you probably still recognize the name (and even a few tracks) of the record that hit No. 1! 

THE MOST POPULAR ALBUM THE YEAR YOU GRADUATED HIGH SCHOOL

2025
The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

2024
The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift

2023
One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen

2022
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

2021
Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen

2020
Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

2019
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

2018
reputation — Taylor Swift

2017
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

2016
25 — Adele

2015
1989 — Taylor Swift

2014
Frozen — Soundtrack

2013
The 20/20 Experience — Justin Timberlake

2012
21 — Adele

2011
21 — Adele

2010
I Dreamed a Dream — Susan Boyle

2009
Fearless — Taylor Swift

2008
As I Am — Alicia Keys

2007
Daughtry — Daughtry

2006
Some Hearts — Carrie Underwood

2005
The Massacre — 50 Cent

2004
Confessions — Usher

2003
Get Rich or Die Tryin' — 50 Cent

2002
The Eminem Show — Eminem

2001
1 — The Beatles

2000
No Strings Attached — *NSYNC

1999
Millennium — Backstreet Boys

1998
Titanic — Soundtrack

1997
Spice — Spice Girls

1996
Jagged Little Pill — Alanis Morissette

1995
Cracked Rear View — Hootie & The Blowfish

1994
The Sign — Ace of Base

1993
The Bodyguard — Whitney Houston/Soundtrack

1992
Ropin' The Wind — Garth Brooks

1991
Mariah Carey — Mariah Carey

1990
Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 — Janet Jackson

1989
Don't Be Cruel — Bobby Brown

1988
Faith — George Michael

1987
Slippery When Wet — Bon Jovi

1986
Whitney Houston — Whitney Houston

1985
Born In The U.S.A. — Bruce Springsteen

1984
Thriller — Michael Jackson

1983
Thriller — Michael Jackson

1982
Asia — Asia

1981
Hi Infedility — REO Speedwagon

1980
The Wall — Pink Floyd

1979
52nd Street — Billy Joel

1978
Saturday Night Fever — Bee Gees/Soundtrack

1977
Rumours — Fleetwood Mac

1976
Frampton Comes Alive! — Peter Frampton

1975
Greatest Hits — Elton John

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