Singer-songwriter Paul Simon has enjoyed so many hits over the years that people still argue over which represents his best work. One song that always enters this conversation, however, is the enduring classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which he created when still part of a duo with Art Garfunkel.

The origins of “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

Simon penned "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in early 1969, inspired in part by the gospel group the Swan Silvertones, whose song "Oh Mary Don’t You Weep" featured the lines: "I'll be your bridge over deep water if you trust in my name." The melody for "Bridge…" was partly based on Johann Sebastian Bach's "O Sacred Head, Now Wounded" and the finished song served as the title track for Simon's last album with Garfunkel in 1970.

It proved phenomenally successful, spending six consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and performing similar feats in the UK, Canada, and New Zealand. At the 13th annual Grammy Awards in 1971, the song scooped up prizes for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Contemporary Song, and also won the Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists category (with Simon co-credited alongside Larry Knechtel) and Best Engineered Recording - Non-Classical (for audio engineer Roy Halee).

The “Bridge Over Troubled Water” cover Paul Simon loved best

Although "Bridge Over Troubled Water" was performed as part of that Grammy Award ceremony, it was not Simon & Garfunkel who sang it that night. That honor went to legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, whose own recording of the number would be released as a single just three days later, on March 19.

Speaking in an interview in 2018, Simon, when asked for his reflections on Franklin's version, opined: “Her recording is brilliant—maybe it’s the best cover of any of my songs that anyone ever did… What Aretha did was, she did explain it to a Black audience and made that song relevant in a way that it was always meant to do."

The singer remained justifiably proud of his original, however, stressing, "…the Simon & Garfunkel recording was really at least as good as Aretha’s. The piano on that—Larry Knechtel’s piano—is a beautiful gospel piano, absolutely beautiful. The way [Art Garfunkel] sang it was sort of choirboy, which was very much Artie—that’s what he was when he grew up."

2018 was the year in which Aretha Franklin sadly passed, and it is perhaps former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama who most eloquently summed up the singer's singular talent and importance, writing: "Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect." Listen to Franklin's recording of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and you can hear that emotion ring through.