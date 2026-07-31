8 Songs About August to Add to Your End-of-Summer Playlist

August is, once again, just around the corner.

For some, it's the last chance to soak up summer’s sunshine and warm weather. For others, it’s a promise that autumn is on the way, and soon, the world will be watching the leaves change, enjoying cozy fall films, and sipping pumpkin spice lattes.

Whether you’re team summer or team fall, there’s nothing like embracing a brand new month. And what better way to welcome August than by putting on your headphones or filling your home with songs that set the tone?

Many of these tunes, each with August in the title, capture feelings commonly associated with the month, emphasizing the fleeting nature of summer as we enter its final chapter.

Here are eight songs about August to add to your end-of-summer playlist and to help you kick off the eighth month of the year.

"The First Day in August" by Carole King

"The First Day in August" by Carole King details the desire to start a new chapter with a partner, similar to how restorative the first day of a new month feels. King sings about a quiet day spent with the one she loves.

Lyrics that reference August: "On the first day in August / I want to wake up by your side / After sleeping with you / On the last night in July"

"August" by Taylor Swift

"August" by Taylor Swift describes a summer romance, specifically where love is not returned. The songstress details the hurried nature of the romance compared to how quickly August seems to pass.

Lyrics that reference August: "But I can see us / Lost in the memory / August slipped away into a moment in time / 'Cause it was never mine / And I can see us twisted in bedsheets / August sipped away / Like a bottle of wine / 'Cause you were never mine"

"Cold Wind in August" by Van Morrison

"Cool Wind in August" by Van Morrison draws attention to a chill, but more as heartbreak and the recollection of painful memories than a literal coldness. The season is warm, but the song is about someone who feels alone, longing for another in August.

Lyrics that reference August: "It was a cold wind in August / Shivers up and down my spine / I was standin' in your garden / In the California pine"

"August Day" by Hall & Oates

"August Day" by Hall & Oates is a slow ballad about a sad summer afternoon under a gray sky. The day is quiet and still, and the tone is reflective as the singer tries to decide if confessing his love is the right move.

Lyrics that reference August: "And the sky colored heavy gray / August Day"

"Stuck in the August Rain" by Jethro Tull

"Stuck in the August Rain" by Jethro Tull is similar to "August Day" by Hall & Oates in that it summons gloominess and sadness. The track portrays a rainstorm in which the subject remains in a bad mood, regardless of who tries to cheer them up.

Lyrics that reference August: "Stuck out in the August rain / Out in the cloudburst once again."

"Dear August" by Noah Cyrus

"Dear August" by Noah Cyrus was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic as a plea for light at the end of a dark tunnel (the darkness being the uncertainty of the times). It exists as a letter to August, written in hopes that by the time August arrived in 2020, the pandemic would be over.

Lyrics that reference August: "Dear August, tell me that there's light / At the end of all this starless night / Dear August, please don't let me fall / 'Cause I don't know where this road is headed anymore"

"Agosto" by Bad Bunny

Though the lyrics don’t mention August by name, this Spanish-language song details a short-lived end-of-summer romance and the desire for it to extend into the next season, starting with August.

"August Moon" by Sara Bareilles

"August Moon" by Sara Bareilles was released as a live recording following her concert at The Fillmore in San Francisco in July 2008. The track describes the pain, heartbreak, and loneliness one experiences after realizing a former lover moved on with someone new.

Lyrics that reference August: "Her eyes, they shine on you / While I stay under the August moon / And I pray sleep comes soon / Why did I come here? / Look what you've undone, dear / Once two, now one here"

More About August: