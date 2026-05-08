10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the most prominent composers of the last 50 years, having penned 21 musicals along with multiple film scores. The Phantom of the Opera alone has one of the most iconic scores in history, contributing to the musical being the longest-running show on Broadway with nearly 14,000 performances.

Many of his songs have also traveled far beyond the stage, thanks to covers by prominent artists. "Memory" from Cats was covered by Barry Manilow and Barbra Streisand, and both of their versions earned spots in the top 10 Billboard adult contemporary charts. Madonna, who starred as Eva Perón in the film version of Evita, released the song "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" as a single, which went on to spend 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

While this popularity is impressive, it's not necessarily surprising from a composer with such a large body of work. However, there are several songs that many people may not know he was responsible for at all. Below are ten songs you probably had no idea were written by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"No Matter What" by Boyzone

The song "No Matter What" was initially written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jim Steinman for the musical Whistle Down the Wind, which debuted in 1996. They released a concept album for the musical in 1998, where the Irish boy band Boyzone took on the song. This cover hit the top of the UK Singles Charts and gave the song a much larger audience than the musical had earned. The cover was also featured in 1999's Notting Hill, making it hard to believe that it was originally intended for a musical.

"Red Shoes Blues" from The Wizard of Oz

While The Wizard of Oz has an instantly recognizable score that was crafted for the 1939 film, the music was actually updated in 2011 when the show was staged at the London Palladium. The West End production of the show included a new song for Dorothy in Kansas, one for Professor Marvel and two for his Oz counterpart the Wizard, and a new song and reprise, "Red Shoes Blues," for the Wicked Witch of the West. All of the new additions were composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Tim Rice.

"It's My Time" by Jade Ewen

The song "It's My Time" was the United Kingdom's entry in the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest, coming in fifth at the competition and earning the 27th spot on the UK Singles chart. The lyrics were about triumph, about claiming your moment after a period of struggle. It was also written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Diane Warren, which seemed like an odd combination. Still, it was a huge improvement from the UK's performances in the previous six competitions, where their highest standing was 16th place.

"It's Easy For You" by Elvis Presley

"It's Easy For You" was the final song on Elvis Presley's album, Moody Blue, which was released just four weeks before the legend's death. The song, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, is from the point of view of a man who has lost everything from an affair gone wrong. He abandoned his family, faced the resulting stigma, and then lost his lover anyway. According to Lloyd Webber, he was actually asked to write two songs for the King of Rock and Roll, but "It's Easy For You" was the only one to see the light of day.

"Sing" and "Make a Joyful Noise" for the British Royal Family

It might come as a surprise that a composer would have such strong ties to the Royal Family, but Andrew Lloyd Webber has been building them for decades. He was knighted in 1992, and was made a baron in 1997. The Lord Lloyd Webber partnered with songwriter Gary Barlow to create the song "Sing" for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The duo sought out over 200 different musicians and singers to contribute to the final product for the Queen's celebration.

Thanks to his success in 2012, Andrew Lloyd Webber was once again contacted by the Royal Family in 2023. He was asked to compose a new anthem for King Charles III's coronation, which eventually was titled "Make a Joyful Noise." The song was based on Psalm 98 and was specifically designed with the Westminster Abbey instruments in mind. Perhaps as a thank you for the song, King Charles inducted Lloyd Webber into the Order of the Garter in April 2024.

"Christmas Dream" by Perry Como

According to his website, "Christmas Dream" is Andrew Lloyd Webber's favorite "unknown" song with frequent collaborator Tim Rice. That's not surprising, given how it was originally hidden away on a movie soundtrack. "Christmas Dream" is part of the 1974 thriller movie The Odessa File, where it was played over a car radio during the opening credits. It was also released on Perry Como's Christmas albums in 1982 and 2001, bringing the song to a much wider audience.

"Amigos Para Siempre" by José Carreras and Sarah Brightman

By now, it shouldn't be too surprising to see Andrew Lloyd Webber putting his skills to use when representing his country on the global stage. His song "Amigos Para Siempre" (Friends for Life), with lyrics by Don Black, was one of the official theme songs of the 1992 Olympics. The song was performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies and earned international attention, hitting number one on the Australian charts, number three on the Portuguese charts, and number seven in the Netherlands, in addition to lower positions in seven other countries.

"Pie Jesu" by Sarah Brightman and Paul Miles-Kingston

While Andrew Lloyd Webber has worked on multiple projects based on Biblical sources, it was definitely a surprise when he composed an entire requiem mass in 1985. The mass was composed in honor of Lloyd Webber's father, who passed away three years earlier, and featured "Pie Jesu," a hymn which earned a place in the global Christian repertoire. His version combined the traditional Pie Jesu text with the Agnus Dei, along with new orchestration.

"Tetris" by Doctor Spin

One of the weirdest entries on this list—and thus one that Broadway trivia fans may already be aware of—is "Tetris," a remix of the theme music for the block-based game. Webber collaborated with Nigel Wright under the pseudonym "Doctor Spin" to create the game-themed track, which managed to peak at number 6 on the UK Singles Chart in 1992.

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