An Oral History of the "Sweet Child O' Mine" Intro Riff

You know the riff. It’s a spiky, exuberant burst of electric guitar that often generates cheers of recognition among listeners across many generations. It’s so infectious that by the time you hear Axl Rose sing “she’s got eyes of the bluest skies,” you just might already be up, dancing, and singing along.

That would be the guitar part at the beginning of the Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” the 1988 smash hit that became the band’s sole number-one single in the U.S. The riff is legendary—but it’s also been the subject of a number of rumors, including a popular, albeit false, legend that Slash originally created it as a warm-up exercise.

The True Story of the “Sweet Child O’ Mine” Intro Riff

Slash formally cleared up the rumor that the riff had been a warm-up exercise in a 2022 interview on the Eddie Trunk Podcast. “Somebody else said that, and it just became one of those things,” he said of the tale. “It wasn't a warm-up exercise. I was sitting around the house where Guns used to live at one point in '86, I guess it was, and I just came up with this riff. It was just me messing around and putting notes together, like any riff you do. You're like, 'This is cool,' and then you put the third note and find a melody like that. So it was a real riff. It wasn't a warm-up exercise.”

The band heard it, and the song took on a life of its own. “That's how it started, and then Izzy [Stradlin] started playing the chords behind it and then Axl [Rose] heard it and it started from there,” Slash continued. To write the lyrics, Rose took some lines from a poem he had been working on about his then-partner, Erin Everly, and also incorporated some of his early childhood memories.

No one thought the track would take off in the way it did, Slash added—least of all the man who composed its iconic intro. “At the time, it was just a song. Nobody had any designs for it to be a big hit or anything like that,” he continued. “It was just a song that we put together that was cool before we actually made the Appetite for Destruction record. So we put it on the record like that, and then the next thing you know, at some point after the record had been released for a while, that song all of a sudden just took off.”

In 2012, meanwhile, Slash told Total Guitar that while he never said the riff was a warm-up exercise, he did at one point claim that it was a bit of a farce.

“In passing, I did say that it was sort of a joke or something,” he said, per Music Radar, “but initially it was just a cool, neat riff that I’d come up with. It was an interesting pattern, and it was really melodic, but I don’t think I would have presented it to the band and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this idea!’ because I just happened to come up with it while we were all hanging around together. Izzy was the first one to start playing behind it, and once that happened Axl started making up words, and it took off that way.”

Bassist Duffy McKagan recalled the events slightly differently, however. In a 2024 interview on the Songcraft podcast, McKagan claimed that Slash wrote the intro in an attempt to “get rid” of the song because he “did not like” the chords that guitarist Izzy Stradlin had already come up with.

“Izzy had the three chords,” McKagan said. “OK, well that’s…‘What do you do with that?’ Axl liked it: ‘OK, well let’s try to make this work somehow.’ The intro for ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’—Slash just did not like the three D, C, G [chord progression].” McKagan went on to claim that Slash told him, “We’ve got to get rid of this song somehow.”

Slash then wrote what he thought of as “this twisted, just atonal thing,” McKagan continued, but “of course that part, to try to get rid of the song, totally worked. It was this amazing intro to the song, and suddenly we had this ballad…It just goes to show that everything was clicking with that band at that point.”

Does Slash Actually Hate the “Sweet Child O’ Mine” Riff?

Axl Rose and Slash performing live in 1991 | Kevin.Mazur/GettyImages

Regardless of how the intro riff actually came to be, Slash has spoken out about his disdain for the song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” a number of times. “One of the things that always bugged me about ‘Sweet Child’…was that it was an uptempo ballad, which didn’t fit what Guns N’ Roses was all about as far as I was concerned,” he told Total Guitar in 2012. “So that song annoyed me every time it came up in the set. It really bugged me!”

Still, he added that he always loved the guitar solo in the song. “The saving grace for me was the solo section,” he added. “That was a very organic solo that came together simply. When we said, ‘Here’s the chord changes,’ it occurred very spontaneously, and I always looked forward to that part of the song in the set. It was completely different to the rest of the song.”

In 2014, Slash shared that he actually also liked the riff at the beginning as well. “I didn't hate it, but I wasn't fond of 'Sweet Child O' Mine.' And that gives you a good idea of how credible my opinion is…The actual riff itself I love, but the song itself…” he said in an interview with WEBN radio host Kidd Chris. “You know, Guns N' Roses was always a real hardcore, sort of, AC/DC kind of hard rock band with a lot of attitude. If we did any kind of ballads, it was bluesy. This was an uptempo ballad…But at the same time, it's a great song—I'm not knocking it—but at the same time, it just did not fit in with the rest of our, sort of, schtick. And, of course, it would be the biggest hit we ever had.”

In more recent years, Slash has seemingly come to accept and even appreciate the song’s fame. “We're sort of blessed that we have something that's become as memorable as that,” Slash reflected on the Eddie Trunk Podcast. “You can't really mock that. You have to appreciate that you have something like that in your career that you have a song that is really that effective. So it's cool.”

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