The Toothache That Made the Sex Pistols Famous

Fifty years ago, on December 1, 1976, Thames Television’s live teatime show Today had Queen on the schedule and ended up with the Sex Pistols instead.

Freddie Mercury’s teeth usually take the blame: as the story goes, Mercury came down with a toothache bad enough to force his first trip to a dentist in about 15 years, Queen canceled, and their label, EMI, offered up one of its new signings as a last-minute replacement.

The Band That Wasn’t There

Queen | Keystone/GettyImages

The dental emergency turns up in nearly every retelling, though the best-known firsthand account of the swap doesn’t bring it up.

EMI publicist Eric Hall, who promoted both bands and is usually credited with suggesting the Pistols, told the Telegraph in 2020 that a Today producer had called “asking whether I had anyone for him because they needed to fill their ‘pop slot.’” Hall recalled answering, “I’ve got one which you won’t want, the Sex Pistols.” A 2006 anniversary piece in The Independent says only that Queen “cancelled at the last minute.”

Neither one contradicts the toothache, and neither one mentions it.

The Pistols were rehearsing for their Anarchy tour when the call came, and they weren’t eager to go. “This big limousine turned up outside this place,” bassist Glen Matlock later recalled, and the band only climbed in after manager Malcolm McLaren phoned to say, “If you don’t do it your wages will be stopped this week.” Hall said McLaren had demanded “a limousine and champagne and beer” to get them to the studio, adding, “I suppose I was partly responsible for them going on and drinking so much.”

Ninety Seconds on Live TV

The Sex Pistols London 10th March 1977 | Mirrorpix/GettyImages

Studio producer Mike Housego later said the band had only been allotted 90 seconds, and Thames’s internal files show a researcher had warned him in advance that they might swear. Host Bill Grundy opened by needling the Pistols about the £40,000 they’d received from a record company. “We’ve f***in’ spent it, ain’t we?” guitarist Steve Jones answered, according to the transcript The Guardian later published.

Things got worse when Grundy turned to Siouxsie Sioux, standing behind the band, and told her, “We’ll meet afterwards, shall we?” Jones called him a “dirty old man,” and Grundy dared him: “Go on, you’ve got another five seconds. Say something outrageous.” Jones managed a “dirty bastard” and a “dirty f*er” before landing on “What a f*ing rotter.” Grundy signed off by telling viewers he hoped he’d be seeing them soon, then told the band, “I’m not seeing you again.”

'The Filth and the Fury'

Sex Pistols | Evening Standard/GettyImages

Today aired only in the London area, but the next morning the Daily Mirror ran it on the front page under the headline “The Filth and the Fury!” According to The Guardian’s report two days after the broadcast, the studio’s 12 switchboard lines were jammed with complaints, and one viewer said he’d kicked in the screen of his new £380 television set. Thames suspended Grundy for two weeks, and director of programmes Jeremy Isaacs called the episode “a gross error of judgment” caused by “inexcusably sloppy journalism.” Grundy insisted he’d set out “to prove that these louts were a foul-mouthed set of yobs. And that is what I did prove.”

Venues started bailing within a day: Rank Leisure canceled its dates, and Preston’s entertainments officer said, “We don’t ever want them here.” By one later count, 13 of the 19 Anarchy tour dates were called off, and the panic spread far enough that Lou Reed said a London venue canceled his shows because it had lumped him in with the band. The notoriety did move records: “Anarchy in the U.K.” sold 1,800 copies the day after the broadcast, but on January 6, 1977, EMI announced it was ending the band’s contract, saying it was “unable to promote this group’s records in view of the adverse publicity generated over the last two months.”

Grundy never worked in prime-time television again and died in 1993. Queen, meanwhile, spent the following summer recording News of the World at Wessex Sound Studios in North London, where, by coincidence, the Pistols were making their debut album for their new label, Virgin.

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