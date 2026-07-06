The Ultimate 5SOS Trivia Questions That Separate Casual Listeners From Superfans

From opening for One Direction to going viral on Vine, and eventually selling out arenas across the globe, 5 Seconds of Summer (Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, and Michael Clifford) have undoubtedly left their mark on music. The pop-punk icons stepped into the scene in 2013 with "Out of My Limit," "Try Hard," and "Heartbreak Girl," later going on to win awards with hits like "Youngblood," "She Looks So Perfect," and "Jet Black Heart."

Their songs are synonymous with their legacy, but how well do you really know the band, its members, and their achievements? Whether you're looking for a quick break or you’re ready to prove you've been a diehard 5SOS fan since the beginning, this is the ultimate 5SOS trivia test!

🟢 Easy

1. What country is 5SOS from?

Answer: Australia

2. How many members are in the band?

Answer: 4

3. What is the name of their debut single?

Answer: She Looks So Perfect

4. What year did they form?

Answer: 2011

5. What is the band’s commonly used abbreviation?

Answer: 5SOS

6. Who is the lead vocalist on most tracks?

Answer: Luke Hemmings

7. What instrument does Luke Hemmings play?

Answer: Guitar

8. What instrument does Calum Hood play?

Answer: Bass guitar

9. What instrument does Michael Clifford play?

Answer: Guitar

10. What instrument does Ashton Irwin play?

Answer: Drums

11. What is their first full-length album called?

Answer: 5 Seconds of Summer

12. Which boy band did they tour with early in their career?

Answer: One Direction

13. What social media platform helped them first gain fame?

Answer: YouTube

14. What is the name of their fanbase?

Answer: 5SOS Fam

15. Which member is known for his bright green hair phase?

Answer: Michael Clifford

🟡 Medium

16. What year was their debut album released?

Answer: 2014

17. What song includes the lyric “American Apparel underwear”?

Answer: She Looks So Perfect

18. What city in Australia are they from?

Answer: Sydney

19. What record label first signed them?

Answer: Capitol Records

20. What is the name of their second studio album?

Answer: Sounds Good Feels Good

21. Which album features the song “She’s Kinda Hot”?

Answer: Sounds Good Feels Good

22. What is the name of their 2018 album?

Answer: Youngblood

23. What genre blend are they most associated with?

Answer: Pop rock / pop punk

24. Which early 5SOS ballad became one of their most-streamed breakup songs and a fan-favorite on their debut album?

Answer: Amnesia

25. Which songwriter and producer is credited on many of the band’s early breakout tracks, including work on their debut album?

Answer: Jake Sinclair

26. What is the title of their 2020 album?

Answer: CALM

27. Which band member released a solo project in 2020 that explored mental health and personal reflection?

Answer: Ashton Irwin

28. What instrument did Luke originally teach himself first?

Answer: Guitar

29. What is the name of their first EP?

Answer: Unplugged EP

30. What song became a viral hit on Vine?

Answer: She Looks So Perfect

31. What major 2014 tour boosted their global fame?

Answer: One Direction’s Where We Are Tour

32. Which band member was born in Perth?

Answer: Ashton Irwin

33. What is the title of their live album?

Answer: LiveSOS

34. Which early 5SOS single helped define their breakout sound with an upbeat, chant-heavy pop-rock chorus?

Answer: Don’t Stop

35. What year did they win their first major award?

Answer: 2014

🔴 Hard

36. What was the exact date 5SOS released their debut single in the UK?

Answer: February 23, 2014

37. Which song was originally written during Luke Hemmings’ early YouTube cover era?

Answer: Beside You

38. Who produced “She Looks So Perfect,” the band’s breakout debut single?

Answer: Jake Sinclair and Eric Valentine

39. Which album marked a major shift toward synth-pop sound?

Answer: CALM

40. What is the hidden track on their debut album called?

Answer: 18

41. Which member co-wrote songs with artists like Ed Sheeran early on?

Answer: Luke Hemmings

42. What is the name of their 2014 documentary film?

Answer: How Did We End Up Here?

43. Which 5SOS song includes the lyric “I love that accent you have when you say 'hello'”?

Answer: Mrs. All American

44. What label did they move to after their initial signing?

Answer: Capitol Records

45. What is the B-side to “She Looks So Perfect”?

Answer: The Only Reason

46. Which city hosted their first ever headline arena show?

Answer: Sydney

47. Approximately how long is 5 Seconds of Summer’s debut album 5 Seconds of Summer?

Answer: About 39 minutes

48. Which member has a tattoo dedicated to the band’s first tour?

Answer: Ashton Irwin

49. What unreleased demo became an early fan favorite online?

Answer: Rejects

50. What is the origin of the band name “5 Seconds of Summer”?

Answer: It was suggested by a friend in the band’s early days as a memorable phrase with no deeper meaning, and the band adopted it because they liked how it sounded

How many of these 5SOS trivia questions did you answer without hesitation? They’re such a popular band that some questions were common knowledge, but others definitely separated the casual listeners from the superfans!

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