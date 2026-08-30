It's nearly impossible to play "Brown Eyed Girl" and be in a bad mood. You might have even started humming the tune as you read the title, a testament to how infectious and lively the melody is.

Some artists absolutely despise their most popular, upbeat tune, while others treasure it for its timelessness and the happiness it brings listeners. Van Morrison falls into one of these two categories.

The track, his most famous, is one of the most recognizable in rock history. Although it only peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard charts in September 1967, the year it was released, it remains a streaming staple and a generational anthem.

In 2024, it climbed to its highest position ever on the UK Charts, nearly 50 years after its debut, reaching No. 25. The song continues to bring smiles to those who once sang along on cassette tapes in their parents' minivan or on a record player in their grandparents' living room. Talk about iconic!

But the question remains: does the track hold the same appeal for its creator?

Let's listen to Van Morrison's favorite (and least favorite) Van Morrison songs and learn how he really feels about this legendary tune and his extensive catalog of hits.

VAN MORRISON'S FAVORITE VAN MORRISON SONG

Morrison, now 80, was born in 1945 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He hit the road performing at the young age of 13, went on to form the rock band Them in 1964, and left the group to start a solo career in 1966. A year later, he released "Brown Eyed Girl," catapulting him to international stardom. But this hit wasn't his favorite…not even close.

Van Morrison keeps his opinions about his own music rather concealed, so, as you can imagine, it was a big deal when he revealed a favorite from his catalog during a 2025 interview with English journalist and author Dylan Jones.

When asked which song he holds closest to his heart after all these years, Morrison admitted it was "Into the Mystic," featured on his third studio album, Moondance, released in 1970; that’s "if he had to pick one," of course.

VAN MORRISON'S LEAST FAVORITE VAN MORRISON SONG

The world is privy to his favorite tune, but were there any of his tracks he wasn't entirely fond of? While Morrison never expressed dislike or hatred for any of his songs, he did call one a "throwaway" (a few times) and seemed surprised by how many decades it’s endured.

In a 2009 interview with Time Magazine, Morrison was asked if he ever thought "Moondance" and "Brown Eyed Girl" would still be on the radio in the 21st century. His answer revealed how he felt about his most popular tune.

"'Brown Eyed Girl,' I didn't do for a long time because, for me, it was a throwaway song. A throwaway. And then Sony Records, I guess, bought it, so I didn't have anything to do with that. They bought it, and they started to promote it, but not because I liked it."

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