Why Marilyn Monroe Changed Her Name to Marilyn Monroe (And What It Was Before)

Some celebrities are so iconic, they feel immortal. Their names seem to live on forever, even if those names weren’t the ones they were born with.

In Hollywood history, few stars have shone as brightly as Marilyn Monroe. Her platinum hair, dazzling smile, and magnetic screen presence set the standard for glamour of the 1950s, and lived on in the hearts and imaginations of generations long after her death in 1962.

Years before she became one of the world’s most recognizable women, she was known by a very different name. The story of how Marilyn Monroe became Marilyn Monroe is more than Old Hollywood branding; it’s a complex story of reinvention, ambition, and the creation of an image that defined the golden age of film, though it came at a profound personal cost.

Here’s why Marilyn Monroe changed her name, and what it was before.

What Was Marilyn Monroe's Name Before Fame?

Norma Jeane Mortenson | Donaldson Collection/GettyImages

Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. During her childhood, she was also associated with the surname Baker, which was tied to her mother’s family, according to Time Magazine.

Her early years were a far cry from the glitz and glamour she would later embody. Norma Jeane’s childhood was unstable, to say the least, with time spent in foster homes and children’s institutions as her mother struggled with personal challenges. These formative experiences molded the person who would become a Hollywood icon.

At 16, she married James Dougherty and became Norma Jeane Dougherty. During World War II, she worked in a defense factory, where a photographer noticed her potential. Modeling opportunities followed, setting her on a path toward the entertainment industry. She was still Norma Jeane, but her life was already changing dramatically.

Why She Changed Her Name, and Why Marilyn Monroe?

Marilyn Monroe | Silver Screen Collection/GettyImages

When Norma Jeane signed a contract with 20th Century Fox in 1946, studio executives believed she needed a more memorable screen name. During Hollywood’s studio era, it was common for actors to adopt names that executives felt would be easier for audiences to remember and for studios to market.

The first name “Marilyn” was suggested by studio executive Ben Lyon. According to Time Magazine, Lyon thought the aspiring actress resembled Broadway star Marilyn Miller and felt the name carried a sense of star quality and sophistication.

The surname Monroe was suggested by Norma Jeane herself. She chose her mother’s maiden name, creating a connection to her family history while also crafting a new identity.

Together, the names formed a memorable combination, elegant and perfectly suited for a rising movie star. Although she began using Marilyn Monroe professionally in the 1940s, she didn’t legally change her name until 1956.

The transformation from Norma Jeane Dougherty to Marilyn Monroe was more than a legal or a branding decision; it became a permanent part of her life, one that was closely (and oftentimes harshly) scrutinized by the public. On screen, she projected bubbly, beautiful confidence, while the woman behind the image carried memories of a complicated upbringing that trailed her into adulthood.

The Origins of An Icon

Marilyn Monroe | Bettmann/GettyImages

Hollywood loves a good transformation story, and it’s hard to find one more famous than the journey from Norma Jeane to Marilyn Monroe. Her new name helped launch one of cinema’s most enduring legends, but it never completely erased the young woman who existed before the spotlight.

Behind the sparkling marquees and flashing cameras was a girl determined to reinvent herself, and in doing so, she became a symbol of Hollywood that remains vibrant in 2026, the year that would have been her 100th birthday.

Decades later, Marilyn Monroe’s name still glistens with movie-star magic. Yet when we look back at the life of Norma Jeane, before the white dress scene and the “Happy Birthday Mr. President,” we come to appreciate a real woman with dreams, struggles, and a stellar spirit.

Learn More About Marilyn Monroe: