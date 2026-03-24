10 Best Discontinued Taco Bell Items That Were Iconic On the Menu

When it comes to the art of fast food, Taco Bell is practically Picasso, turning tortillas, cheese, lettuce, and beans into endlessly creative concoctions since 1962. You may have your go-to order down, but plenty of discontinued favorites—including quesadillas, burritos, and everything in between—once took the menu to a whole new level.

At one point, these cheesy, beefy bites were part of everyday orders—passed across drive-thru windows and enjoyed at kitchen tables—before quietly disappearing. Some, like the Meximelt, lived on for decades, while others, like the Naked Chicken Chips, were gone almost as quickly as they arrived. From cult classics to bold experiments, these are the discontinued Taco Bell items fans still haven’t forgotten.

Bell Beefer

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Taco Bell is known for its many riffs on tacos and quesadillas, but one of its most missed menu items swapped a tortilla for a bun. The Bell Beefer, made with seasoned beef, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese, and sauce, was introduced in the mid-1970s as a taco-style burger for customers looking to switch things up from the chain’s usual Mexican-inspired fare. It was phased out in the mid-1990s, but for about two decades, it was a staple for fast food fans—some of whom may remember an earlier, nearly identical version called the Chili Burger, which dates back to the 1960s. While the Bell Beefer was briefly brought back in 2012, it didn’t last long, leaving fans still craving its unique, burger-meets-taco appeal.

Enchirito

Have you ever been torn between enchiladas and a burrito? At one point, you didn’t have to choose, thanks to Taco Bell’s Enchirito. The menu mashup started as a burrito filled with beans, beef, and onions, then topped with red sauce and shredded cheese and baked enchilada-style. Customers couldn’t get enough. Its removal in 1993 sparked so much backlash that it was soon brought back, only to be discontinued again in 2013 after roughly four decades on the menu. The fan outcry didn’t stop there, though—the Enchirito made limited-time comebacks in 2022 and 2023.

Meximelt

A cross between a soft taco and a quesadilla, the Meximelt held a beloved spot on Taco Bell’s menu for over 30 years. That all changed in 2019, when it was mysteriously discontinued, taking the beef, cheese, and pico-stuffed tortilla off menus—a fan-favorite reportedly created by an intern years earlier. Taco Bell’s “Decades Menu” campaign brought the Meximelt back in 2024, but only temporarily.

7-Layer Burrito

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The ’90s are missed for many reasons, but the 7-Layer Burrito—introduced to Taco Bell’s menu in 1993 for under a dollar—may be one of the most notable. Like the dip of the same name, it layered beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole into a vegetarian option that actually filled you up. The 7-Layer Burrito was discontinued in 2020, though it briefly returned as part of Taco Bell’s “Decades Y2K Menu” in 2025. While its influence lives on in menu items like the 5-Layer Burrito, nothing quite matches the original’s specific combination of textures and flavors.

The Boss Wrap

If fast food items seemed bigger and better back in the day, you might not be imagining things. In 2015, the Crunchwrap Supreme had a larger cousin: The Boss Wrap. The hexagonal entree was packed with double steak, guacamole, avocado ranch, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and a tostada, before Taco Bell discontinued it later that same year.

Naked Chicken Chips

Taco Bell may have rolled out a new line of chicken nuggets in 2024, but fans know the Naked Chicken Chips did it first. Introduced in 2017, the limited-time item was a dippable, bite-sized spin on the Naked Chicken Chalupa, featuring crispy, triangular pieces of fried chicken seasoned with Mexican spices. Served with a side of warm nacho cheese, the chips came in six- or 12-piece orders. Even after its short run, it remains one of Taco Bell’s most unique—and missed—menu innovations.

Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla

A staple of the Dollar Cravings menu since 2014, the Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla was a casualty of Taco Bell’s decision to cut shredded chicken from its menu. Though simple—mini flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, cheese, and creamy jalapeño sauce—their 2020 discontinuation left a noticeable gap on the menu and in fans’ hearts. Its absence is still felt by customers who haven’t quite found a replacement for its satisfying flavor and size—even in the full-sized chicken, cheese, and steak quesadillas.

Volcano Taco

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The Volcano Taco was a rare Taco Bell offering that didn’t need extra Fire sauce. Introduced in 2008 alongside items like the Volcano Quesarito and Volcano Crunchwrap, it was known for its bright red shell filled with seasoned beef, nacho cheese, and fiery Volcano Sauce. In 2013, the entire Volcano Menu disappeared—but not from fans’ hearts, as a petition with more than 1,800 signatures called for its return. In 2023 and again in early 2026, Taco Bell briefly brought back the Volcano Taco and other items like the Volcano Crunchwrap and Volcano Steak Fries as part of its Rewards Menu, only for them to vanish once again.

Spicy Tostada

It isn’t a true Taco Bell feast without a few sides, and the Spicy Tostada was a longtime favorite. From 1962 to 2020, it satisfied that spicy, crunchy craving with refried beans, chipotle sauce, lettuce, and cheese piled onto a crispy shell. The $1 menu item returned in 2024 as part of Taco Bell’s “Decades Menu” promotion, but today it remains a relic of the Cravings Value Menu past.

Caramel Apple Empanada

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There’s no better way to finish a meal—or this list—than with a sweet treat like Taco Bell’s Caramel Apple Empanada, discontinued in 2019. Alongside cinnamon twists and Cinnabon Delights, this 2000s-era deep-fried dessert featured a crispy crust filled with warm apples and caramel sauce. A Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanada duo debuted in 2026, but the newer treats are smaller and, unlike the original, don’t include any apple filling.

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