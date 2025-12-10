10 Christmas Villages Hiding in Your Attic That Are Worth Thousands

If you’ve ever cracked open a dusty storage bin and found a tiny ceramic town staring back at you, congratulations: You might be sitting on a mini goldmine!

Department 56, the beloved brand behind those glowing, snowy Christmas villages, has been sprinkling holiday magic since 1976. It started with just six quaint buildings known as The Original Snow Village, but now it’s expanded into hundreds of sets.

Some pieces go for $20 at a yard sale, but others are worth quite a pretty penny. Here are 10 of the most valuable Department 56 buildings to look out for the next time you go through your attic!

Boss Shirley’s House (Snow Village)

Year Released: 2015

2015 Estimated Value: $1,500–$2,500

This National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation showstopper was released and retired faster than Clark Griswold could plug in his lights! The combination of limited availability and major fan nostalgia adds up to sky-high resale prices.

Todd & Margo’s House (Snow Village)

Year Released: 2014

2014 Estimated Value: $1,600–$2,000+

If you’ve ever wondered what “Why is the carpet all wet, Todd?!” is worth in ceramic form… apparently, a couple grand. This one is consistently a top performer at auction!

Cathedral Church (Original Snow Village)

Year Released: 1980–1981

1980–1981 Estimated Value: $1,500–$2,500

One of the rarest churches in Department 56 history, complete with a St. Paul-inspired design and famously fragile construction. If yours still has its original felt bottom, treat it like royalty.

Adobe House (Original Snow Village)

Year Released: 1979–1980

1979–1980 Estimated Value: $1,500–$2,000

A southwestern outlier in a world of snow-drizzled rooftops, and one of the hardest early pieces to find. Some units even have factory fingerprints, which is unexpectedly charming.

Mobile Home (Original Snow Village)

Year Released: 1979–1980

1979–1980 Estimated Value: $1,000–$1,500

This Airstream-inspired cutie had chronic paint-adhesion issues, pushing it into early retirement. An intact trailer hitch boosts the value even more.

Mission Church (Original Snow Village)

Year Released: 1979–1980

1979–1980 Estimated Value: $1,000–$1,350

Another ultra-rare southwestern release, and another piece collectors will outbid each other for without a second thought.

Dickens Village Mill (Dickens Village)

Year Released: 1985–1986

1985–1986 Estimated Value: $1,000–$3,000

The first numbered limited edition in the Dickens series, and part of the legendary “Big 3.” Appraised high and sold high, it’s a collector favorite with serious range.

Norman Church (Dickens Village)

Year Released: 1986–1988

1986–1988 Estimated Value: $800–$1,400

Another member of the Dickens “Big 3,” this village darling rarely surfaces online. When it does, collectors click Buy Now faster than Scrooge grabbing his coin purse.

Empire State Building (Christmas in the City)

Year Released: 2000–2005

2000–2005 Estimated Value: $700–$1,000

At 23.5 inches tall, it’s the tallest building Department 56 has ever made. Between the spotlights, detachable holiday-lit top, and historic landmark status, it’s big both literally and financially.

The Flatiron Building (Christmas in the City)

Year Released: 2006–2010

2006–2010 Estimated Value: $700–$1,000

A gorgeous replica of New York City’s iconic wedge-shaped tower, complete with removable holiday garlands. If you spot this at an estate sale, snag it up ASAP!

