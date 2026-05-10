8 Forgotten Dolls That Took Over the ‘90s

As adults, we see ads for modern toys and think, "Man, I wish I had that when I was a kid!" But if we looked back at all the toys we had, we'd remember just how awesome our childhood was. Our toys lit up imaginations and shaped dreams. They played a huge role in how we grew up.

The '90s saw some pretty incredible toys, with dolls becoming much more advanced than their simple, plastic, immovable ancestors. '90s dolls had hair that you could actually style or mechanisms that allowed them to move. Some dolls could "eat" while others flew through the air. Here are eight dolls you likely forgot were an iconic part of '90s playtime.

Waterbabies

What if there was a baby doll that felt more life-like than those with plush torsos and plastic limbs? Waterbabies answered that question in the early '90s. These rubbery dolls were hollow and could be filled with warm water, giving them the weight and feel of a "real" baby.

Dan Lauer created Waterbabies after remembering his sisters dressing up water balloons as baby dolls. His idea exploded in popularity, and every child in the '90s wanted a Waterbaby. There were even collabs with Disney and Care Bears, where you could dress your baby in character onesies. Waterbabies continued to be popular for 30 years, so if this unlocked a core memory, you can actually stop by a store and pick up a doll for nostalgia's sake.

Totally Hair Barbie

Barbie had been around for decades, but in 1992, Totally Hair Barbie changed the game. Totally Hair Barbie had crimped hair down to her toes, the longest hair on a Barbie doll at the time. She came with a scrunchie, hair clips, and hair gel to style her locks in many different ways.

Totally Hair Barbie broke records as the highest-selling Barbie in Mattel history and the longest successful toy on the market from 1992 to 1995. During the promotion for the Barbie film, Margot Robbie even crimped her hair to match Totally Hair Barbie. Barbie also honored the 65th anniversary of Totally Hair Barbie with a new Fashionistas doll that featured crimped hair and a similar outfit.

Baby All Gone

Be honest: you were absolutely amazed by Baby All Gone. How did the formula disappear from the bottle? How did she eat the cherries? And why can we still smell that jar of cherries all these years later?

Baby All Gone was created when an engineer, an electronics expert, and an artist came together to make a baby doll that could really eat. Greg Hyman, Larry Greenberg, and Judith H. Blau engineered a bottle with a disappearing formula and a spoon that held cherries until put in the doll's mouth. This '90s technology blew our little minds at the time.

Kenya

Black and brown girls of the '90s got to see themselves in the Kenya doll. She not only came in three different skin tones, but had natural, textured hair and magic hair lotion to style it. Kenya proved there was high demand for a doll that wasn't blonde with blue eyes.

Kenya was the first toy targeted towards an African American audience to get a TV commercial. The doll completely sold out within a month of its debut in stores. She made history and allowed generations of girls to have a toy that represented them.

Sally Secrets

Did you ever wish for a doll that dispensed stickers from her stomach and had stamps in her shoes? Probably not from that description alone, but Sally Secrets was the dream doll for many children in the '90s because of all the secret compartments she had.

Sally Secrets had stamps in her earrings as well as a stamp roller in one of her tennis shoes. The other shoe held the stamp pad. Stickers came from her belt buckle and her locket, and you could decorate her skirt with the stickers. She was a perfect toy for all the crafty and artsy kids.

Jennie Gymnast

Jennie Gymnast was one of the coolest dolls because she did gymnastic tricks that didn't seem possible for a toy. With cartwheels, handstands, somersaults, and more, Jennie could perform a whole routine, thanks to her remote control.

The cord that connected the remote to the doll sometimes got in the way of Jennie's moves, but this doll still had us marveling and wanting to take tumbling lessons. A later version of Jennie came with gym bars, allowing her to do even more tricks.

Sky Dancers

A Barbie-type doll with wings that could actually fly sounded incredible, and every '90s household seemed to have one. Sky Dancers were launched from their base by pulling the string and spinning them into the air.

The dolls inspired an animated series, video games, and books about the Sky Dancers. Even with all their popularity, the dolls were recalled after six years on the market due to safety concerns. Reports of children and adults being injured by a Sky Dancer that flew off-course caused its discontinuation. With a new design, they came back in the 2000s.

Betty Spaghetty

"Have you heard about Betty?" If you're a '90s kid, you should hear the exact tone that phrase was said in as you read it. Betty Spaghetty was a unique doll in that she was created as a buildable toy. You could take her apart and put her back together in several different configurations. She was bendable and cartoonish, but so much fun.

Betty was released by the Ohio Art Company in 1998. Her creator, Elonne Dantzer, designed a toy that could be a "girls' Lego," where the play was in the building, bending, and swapping pieces. Sadly, Betty was discontinued in 2004, but she did get a couple of revivals in 2007 and 2016.

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