Toys have come a long way over the years, with each decade introducing children to exciting new action figures and games that spark their imaginations.

What began as simple characters and concepts has evolved into the iPads and iPods we know today. Some of these toys have stood the test of time, enjoyed by children across generations; others were extremely popular the year they debuted but were quickly buried beneath piles of newer, flashier toys.

The 1950s brought enduring icons like Mr. Potato Head, Play-Doh, the Hula Hoop, and Barbie, all of which still stock shelves in 2026.

The 1960s introduced Etch A Sketch, Hot Wheels, Lite-Brite, Operation, and the incomparable Easy-Bake Oven, each making it past the turn of the century and into the childhoods of '90s kids (at least). And where would we be without UNO from the '70s, the Nintendo Game Boy from the '80s, and Pokémon Cards from the '90s? Less entertained, that’s for sure!

The 2000s turned a page in gaming with the arrival of the Nintendo DS, Xbox 360, Wii, and iPod Touch, ushering us into the era of screens.

From a Pet Rock (yes, really) to an iPad, here’s a nostalgic look back at the most popular toy from the year you were born (according to Good Housekeeping).

THE MOST POPULAR TOY THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN

Tamagotchi | gldburger/GettyImages

1950

Fisher Price's Little People

1951

Mr. Potato Head

1952

Slinky Dog

1953

Chatty Cathy (prototype)

Play-Doh | Bloomberg/GettyImages

1954

Play-Doh

1955

Silly Putty

1956

Gumby

1957

Colorforms

1958

Hula Hoop

1959

Barbie

1960

Etch A Sketch

1961

Chatter Telephone

1962

Troll Doll | patty_c/GettyImages

Trolls

1963

Easy-Bake Oven

1964

G.I. Joe

1965

Operation

1966

Spirograph

1967

Lite Brite

1968

Hot Wheels

1969

Snoopy Astronaut

1970

Nerf Ball

1971

Weebles

1972

Uno

1973

Baby Alive

1974

Magna Doodle

1975

Pet Rock Creator Gary Dahl Working Behind Register | Bettmann/GettyImages

Pet Rock

1976

Stretch Armstrong

1977

Star Wars Action Figures

1978

Simon

1979

Atari 2600

1980

Rubik's Cube | Andrew Spencer/GettyImages

Rubik's Cube

1981

Smurfs figurines

1982

My Little Pony

1983

Cabbage Patch Kids

1984

Transformers

1985

Teddy Ruxpin

1986

Lazer Tag

1987

Koosh Ball

1988

Nintendo Entertainment System

1989

Nintendo Game Boy

1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures

1991

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)

1992

Barbie Dreamhouse

1993

Talkboy

1994

Power Rangers Action Figures

1995

The "Pogs" | Xavier ROSSI/GettyImages

Pogs

1996

Tickle Me Elmo

1997

Tamagotchi

1998

Furby

1999

Pokemon Cards

2000

Razor Scooter

2001

Mario Tama/GettyImages

Bratz dolls

2002

Beyblades

2003

Robosapien

2004

Nintendo DS

2005

Xbox 360

2006

Wii

2007

iPod Touch

2008

Bakugan Battle Brawlers

2009

Bloomberg/GettyImages

Zhu Zhu Pets

2010

iPad

HAVE YOU EVER OWNED THE MOST POPULAR TOY FROM THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN?

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