Toys have come a long way over the years, with each decade introducing children to exciting new action figures and games that spark their imaginations.
What began as simple characters and concepts has evolved into the iPads and iPods we know today. Some of these toys have stood the test of time, enjoyed by children across generations; others were extremely popular the year they debuted but were quickly buried beneath piles of newer, flashier toys.
The 1950s brought enduring icons like Mr. Potato Head, Play-Doh, the Hula Hoop, and Barbie, all of which still stock shelves in 2026.
The 1960s introduced Etch A Sketch, Hot Wheels, Lite-Brite, Operation, and the incomparable Easy-Bake Oven, each making it past the turn of the century and into the childhoods of '90s kids (at least). And where would we be without UNO from the '70s, the Nintendo Game Boy from the '80s, and Pokémon Cards from the '90s? Less entertained, that’s for sure!
The 2000s turned a page in gaming with the arrival of the Nintendo DS, Xbox 360, Wii, and iPod Touch, ushering us into the era of screens.
From a Pet Rock (yes, really) to an iPad, here’s a nostalgic look back at the most popular toy from the year you were born (according to Good Housekeeping).
THE MOST POPULAR TOY THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN
1950
Fisher Price's Little People
1951
Mr. Potato Head
1952
Slinky Dog
1953
Chatty Cathy (prototype)
1954
Play-Doh
1955
Silly Putty
1956
Gumby
1957
Colorforms
1958
Hula Hoop
1959
Barbie
1960
Etch A Sketch
1961
Chatter Telephone
1962
Trolls
1963
Easy-Bake Oven
1964
G.I. Joe
1965
Operation
1966
Spirograph
1967
Lite Brite
1968
Hot Wheels
1969
Snoopy Astronaut
1970
Nerf Ball
1971
Weebles
1972
Uno
1973
Baby Alive
1974
Magna Doodle
1975
Pet Rock
1976
Stretch Armstrong
1977
Star Wars Action Figures
1978
Simon
1979
Atari 2600
1980
Rubik's Cube
1981
Smurfs figurines
1982
My Little Pony
1983
Cabbage Patch Kids
1984
Transformers
1985
Teddy Ruxpin
1986
Lazer Tag
1987
Koosh Ball
1988
Nintendo Entertainment System
1989
Nintendo Game Boy
1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures
1991
Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)
1992
Barbie Dreamhouse
1993
Talkboy
1994
Power Rangers Action Figures
1995
Pogs
1996
Tickle Me Elmo
1997
Tamagotchi
1998
Furby
1999
Pokemon Cards
2000
Razor Scooter
2001
Bratz dolls
2002
Beyblades
2003
Robosapien
2004
Nintendo DS
2005
Xbox 360
2006
Wii
2007
iPod Touch
2008
Bakugan Battle Brawlers
2009
Zhu Zhu Pets
2010
iPad